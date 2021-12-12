Prime

Americans can eat their sanctions, our General does not eat KFC

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • I’m even convinced it is a K-game at play in all this. Wait, K-game has no missing letter there. The dash is really a dash and K, the thirteenth letter of the Roman alphabet, is pronounced ‘key’. So K-game has nothing to do with Kagame.

Not long ago, the UN and US were dangling sanctions on several UPDF heavyweights over allegations that Ugandan army had messed up big time in the jungles of DR Congo. A journalist asked a General if he was concerned about the development considering that his name was floating around as one of the key wheeler-dealers involved in shady exploitation of Congolese resources.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.