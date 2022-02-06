Prime

Amin sets free 55 Obote political prisoners

Former presidents Milton Obote (left) and Idi Amin. PHOTOS | FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • In his first address to the nation on January 25, 1971, on Radio Uganda, Amin promised to release all political prisoners. Besides being presumed innocent by the law until found guilty, the 55 political prisoners were never convicted by any court.

On January 28, 1971, Uganda’s new President Idi Amin released 55 political prisoners at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala. 
Some of the prisoners who had been incarcerated at the Luzira Maximum Security Prison in Kampala included five former ministers in the Independence Cabinet who were arrested on February 22, 1966.
Others included the former vice president, prime minister, members of parliament and members of the Buganda Kingdom royal family who had earlier been arrested in December 1969 after a failed attempt on the life of President Milton Obote at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.
On February 24, 1966, Uganda’s first President, also the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Edward Muteesa was overthrown by then Prime Minister Obote, who was then overthrown by army commander Maj Gen Idi Amin on January 25, 1971.

