Amullen is a cyber security engineer with US institute

The statement that ‘hard work pays’ is such a tired cliché that we all roll our eyes when we hear it. But the only person who has a right to say it to us must hold a position so larger-than-life and unattainable that we should think ourselves lucky that the person is sparing time to talk to us all. One such person is Esther Amullen.

She is a Ugandan cyber security engineer, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

She works for the Electric Power Research Institute, founded in the 1970s following a power blackout that left 30 million American homes without electricity for up to 13 hours. The institute was founded to support the electricity sector and address its technical and operational challenges.

“Our job is to identify and understand potential problems and design mechanisms to solve these problems (hopefully) before they occur,” she says.

Every day, Amullen wakes up with one goal in mind; to make sure that she protects the US electric sector from cyberattacks. Her specialty is to design and test solutions that would be applied in case of a cyberattack on the electricity lines on US soil.

Significance

Electricity is the backbone of any developed nation. During a blackout, backup power typically kicks in, but runs out fast if the blackout isn’t remediated. Doctors cannot do much in hospitals.

People can’t cook. If it is winter, they will sit in the cold and die from frost bites. Transportation would be at a stand-still; the list goes on. Previous blackouts have cost the country billions of dollars in damages. A war fought using this weapon alone could sink the US forever.

“When people ask me what I do for a living I tell them I think and create! My day revolves around thinking, researching and proposing ideas to solve problems that people face in their day-to-day lives. I love doing it. This is a simple concept that I have translated into things that I do outside my regular job,” she says.

Her job has her collaborating with power plants around the US, Europe and Asia. It is a big job that demands unusual brain power coupled with an extraordinary affinity to hard work.

And Amullen has both qualities in large portions. The notion of hard work and the reference to it was so emphasised and accentuated in Amullen’s correspondence that I almost started to see its physical blueprint in the email. At every major turning point in her life, she just upped her game. She is gifted that way. She knew when it was a do-or-die situation and needed to work extra hard.

Amullen didn’t come from Mars, neither did she go to exclusive private schools in Washington DC. She was born, raised and educated in Uganda. She is a next-door-neighbour with a secret to success. Her journey to the top is nothing short of incredible.

She was born on December 27 in late 1980s in Mbale Town. And because she was born so late in the year, she tended to be the youngest in every class. For instance, she was barely five when she started P1. In comparison, most children start primary school when they are six.

Catholic schools

“We lived in Mbale, so I went to a little school called North Road Primary School where my mother was also a teacher. When I was nine years old, my dad moved me to boarding school in Stella Maris, Nsuube in Mukono District. None of my siblings had gone to boarding school that early. At the time, I thought my dad sent me to boarding because he hated me,” she says.

“In hindsight, I know this was one of the best things my dad ever did for me. This Catholic school, with its strict rules, shaped me into the hardworking woman I am today. People visit my home today and are shocked at how neat and clean everything is. I decorate my house with live house plants because I learnt gardening in Nsuube. But that aside, the culture of waking up early to say my prayers and study was instilled in me during my time there. To this day I wake up, say a prayer, study, then start my day.”

For her O-Level, she went to Tororo Girls School from 2000 to 2003, another school that shaped her ethics as a person, grew her faith in God and taught Amullen to believe in herself. And to dream.

The birth of a dream

“When I was in Tororo Girls, a group of us liked reading the local newspapers in the librarian’s office.

I remember one day reading about a new field of study called telecommunications engineering where you would get to work with communication: radios, phones, satellites etc. I found all this so fascinating that at age 15 I told myself I was going to study telecommunications engineering no matter what,” she remembers.

When Amullen completed her A-Level at Kisuubi High School in 2005, she failed to achieve the grades she needed to qualify for Telecommunications Engineering. She contemplated settling for any other courses, but it just didn’t sit well with her. She decided to take the longer route.

“I decided to do a diploma in Telecommunications Engineering after I found out that this could still help me get into university. So I went to Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology at Nakawa in Kampala in 2006,” she says.

“It wasn’t glamorous to start at the bottom but when you know what you want, you suck it up, hold your head up high and do what you need to do.”

Do or die 1

What Amullen really wanted from as far back as she could remember was that she wanted to go abroad. She wanted to rub shoulders with the best in the world. She also knew that the most meaningful way to do that was through school. So when she saw her grades going down during her diploma, she decided she would improve them no matter what it took.

“When I was pursuing my associate’s degree [diploma], I remember scoring one of the lowest grades of my life. I did not fail any classes thankfully, but my grades were so poor that all I kept thinking was this is below the minimum required to go for further studies in any country. I was only 18 at the time and knew that to improve my chances of ever studying abroad I needed to have good grades.

“I flipped and went from being a 2.0+ grade-point student to being a 4.0 + grade-point student within one semester,” she says.

The grades were so great that she was recommended by the institute for an internship at a top telecom company. They came and made the offer on her last day of school. And she took it. She was barely 20 at the time.

Do or die 2

She worked so hard that by 22, she got a permanent job and seven-figure salary. She used some of that money to finance her Bachelor’s in Telecom Engineering degree at Kyambogo University. She completed her first degree in May 2012, and missed first class by 0.01.

Amullen jokes that she got so good at school that she didn’t want to stop. She had read for her degree while working and after graduation, she felt like she had too much time on her hands.

She started itching for studies again. And for the first time since getting the job at the telecom company, she started contemplating leaving the country, finally.

Her thirst for school was raging as she joined Tennessee State University where she did both her Masters’ and PhD in Computer and Information Systems Engineering.

Her exploits were so many here (as was the case elsewhere) that we’d need several pages to list them.

“I completed my Masters’ in December 2015. In January 2016, I started my PhD which I finished in 2019. It took me about 14 years after high school to get my PhD. It’s hard work and commitment but a worthwhile achievement,” she says.

The future

“While I have a PhD and I’m proud of this achievement, I have learned that to invent a solution, one doesn’t need to have a huge degree, you simply need to have a problem that you are passionate about and willing to work hard to address,” she says.

“My life’s goal is to create a centre of excellence that empowers start-ups by ordinary people desperately wanting to solve regular everyday problems. I spend my free time developing this centre of excellence,” she says.

The centre will be called The Esther Amullen Centre of Excellence and it will be in Uganda.

Dreams

Life goals

