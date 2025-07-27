Busoga primaries: Teams Kadaga, Among leave NRM’s recovery in the balance

On July 17, supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) went to the polls to elect their party flag bearers for Parliament. For the party’s supporters in Busoga sub-region, there was at least one given – that rain or shine, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga would be winning in Kamuli.

The margin of victory had, however, not been a given. No one had imagined that she would be mopping all the streets of Kamuli with her opponents. She polled 104,771 votes. Her biggest challenger, Ms Deborah Mwesigwa Mugerwa, got 6,664.

Ms Noet Nangobi, a councillor in Kamuli District, came third with 5,727 votes. Ms Veronica Kagona, who, going into the race, had claimed to enjoy the backing of very powerful people in the government, came a distant fourth with 161 votes.

Rivalries

The primaries came at a time of heightened divisions among cadres of the ruling NRM in Busoga. Whereas political rivalries and divisions have been Busoga’s cup of tea since January 1986, when the NRM grabbed power, those divisions have always involved native political actors jostling for what was always believed to be supremacy.

The declaration by Ms Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, that she will be challenging Ms Kadaga, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs for the post of Second Vice Chairperson (Female), one of the positions on the NRM’s central executive committee (CEC), which is also the third in the hierarchy of the party, has brought a different dimension to the divisions.

Different actors, mostly legislators and district NRM officials who constitute the electoral college that elects members of CEC, the organ which, among other things, provide and exercises political leadership in the country; propagates and formulates policy for consideration by the National Executive Committee (NEC); supervises the day-to-day conduct of the organisation’s activities and; advises the chairperson and NEC on the performance of their functions under the party’s constitution, have taken sides.

For the first time, the people are divided over a matter in which someone who is not native to the region is a major actor.

Teams

Each of the two rivals has been able to build a team. Those who are supportive of Ms Kadaga’s candidature are referred to as “Team Maama”.

She has always been looked at as the Maama (mother) of Busoga. Maama Busoga is ordinarily meant to be reserved for the wife of a sitting Kyabazinga (king of Busoga), or mother to the Kyabazinga if the king is unmarried. Why they have chosen to refer to Ms Kadaga as Maama is the subject of conjecture. Ms Among’s team is referred to as “Team Mulamu”.

Mulamu is Lusoga for sister-in-law. Ms Among is the wife of Mr Moses Hashim Magogo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Budiope West in Buyende District. She is, in light of that, considered an in-law to the people of Busoga.

Effects on primaries

That the two camps have had an effect on the campaigns and outcome of the primaries in not only Kamuli alone, but in the rest of Busoga region. Mr Martin Muzaale and Mr John Teira, the MPs for Buzaaya and Bugabula North Constituencies, respectively, who were declared losers in the primaries, partially blamed their losses on alleged meddling in the vote counting by “Team Mulamu”.

They claimed some of the party’s electoral officials in the district belonged to “Team Mulamu” and were, therefore, always going to be biased.

On Monday, Ms Kadaga led the duo’s team that visited the NRM’s headquarters on Kyadondo Road, Kampala, where they petitioned the party’s electoral commission to carry out a recount.

“These candidates have not had their results tallied properly, and we are here to ensure their voices are heard,” Ms Kadaga said on Monday.

Writing on the wall

The outcome of the results in Bugabula South, where Mr Mathew Bazanya was declared winner, defeating a pack that included the incumbent, Mr Morris Kibalya, and Mr Thomas Kategere, and those of the Kamuli Municipality seat, where Ms Kayanga Baroda Watongola was beaten to the seat, was always coming.

Mr Sam Caleb Opio, a journalist who has covered the politics of Kamuli for more than two decades, attributes those losses to a feeling among many voters in Kamuli that the two were not members of “Team Maama”.

On January 24, when President Museveni visited Kamuli Town as part of his nationwide assessment tour of the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the four-acre model, sections of the gathering booed and heckled Ms Watongola.

“That was a sign that the populace expects all leaders in the district to follow Ms Kadaga without question. Whoever does not toe the line is considered to be either a traitor or betrayer of the cause of the people of Kamuli,” Mr Opio says.

The case of Ms Watongola’s decision not to be supportive of Ms Kadaga is understandable. She has never belonged to the Ms Kadaga line.

She was one of the more than 10 legislators from Busoga region who welcomed the late Jacob Oulanyah and Ms Among to address rallies in their constituencies in Busoga less than a year after Ms Kadaga was on May 24, 2021, beaten to the job of Speaker of the 11th parliament by Oulanyah.

Alleged insensitivity

Oulanyah visited Kamuli Municipality on November 21, 2021, and appealed to the people to “wake up from their political slumber” and focus on opportunities that the government had made available. In his words, “you never realise you have been sleeping until you wake up”.

“I am indebted to the people of Kamuli and Busoga for what they have done for me. So my coming is to pay a personal debt so close to my heart. It has nothing to do with anybody else but Jacob Oulanyah and the people of Busoga. I make one pledge from the point of promise to the MPs from Busoga that I will stand with you in any situation,” he said.

The following month, three days before Christmas, Ms Among, who was Oulanyah’s deputy, proclaimed herself “Maama Busoga”.

“Me and the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah have agreed that we must sort out the issues of Busoga. We will make sure we work with you. I want to tell you that I am going to be the Maama Busoga,” she said while speaking at a rally in Kigulu South constituency. The proclamation in Kigulu set Ms Among up for criticism from the region.

The public has never known whether her travelling party, which included legislators such as Kigulu South MP Milton Muwuma, Bunya South MP Iddi Isabirye, Budiope East MP Magogo and Bulamogi County MP Sanon Bwire Nadeeba had not warned her against making comments that were likely to stir up emotions in Busoga.

Speaker Anita Among at an engagement with local communities recently. PHOTO/COURTESY OF @ ANITAHAMONG

Offensive tweets

Matters were not helped by tweets sent out by Ms Among’s publicist, Mr Joseph Sabiiti, on December 28, 2021, in which he claimed that Busoga had great potential, but that all it needed was “focused leadership and unity in order to progress”, adding that Mr Oulanyah and Ms Among “have good plans for Busoga and mean well”.

Coming at a time when bitterness from the loss that Ms Kadaga had suffered was still being felt, the duo’s comments, however well-intentioned they might have been, were always going to be interpreted differently. Back then, those comments were deemed to imply that Ms Kadaga had not done much for Busoga during her tenure as Deputy Speaker and Speaker.

Switch

In light of those developments, it did not come as a surprise that voters chose to punish Ms Wantongola. The surprise, though, was the punishment meted out on Mr Kibalya, who was one of those who attacked Ms Among for proclaiming herself to be “Maama Busoga”.

Kibalya argued back then that Ms Among should have first gained acceptance as the mother of Teso before making comments that denigrated the people and culture of Busoga.

He argued that the proclamation was part of a sustained campaign by Ms Among and 13 legislators from Busoga to “opportunistically portray themselves as more relevant to the others in the politics of Busoga and eastern Uganda in a post-Kadaga Speakership era”.

“They are sponsored to portray themselves as relevant. They hope to impose themselves and show people that they are ready to work for Busoga more than Ms Kadaga did, which they definitely cannot achieve,” Mr Kibalya says.

Mellowing position

What initially appeared like a hard line position on Ms Among has, however, appeared to mellow since December 2021, leading to accusations in Kamuli that he had switched allegiances and in the process dumped Ms Kadaga.

Mr Kibalya defended himself in an interview he gave Sunday Monitor in April, saying it would be foolhardy for any MP not to owe allegiance to a sitting Speaker.

“I am the MP for Bugabula South. My immediate boss and supervisor is the Speaker of Parliament. The Speaker is the one who will give me the opportunity to speak. The Speaker allocates me to a committee, assigns me work, facilitates me and enables me to deliver whatever I promised while seeking re-election. Any battle between me and the Speaker affects me at a personal level,” Mr Kibalya said.

It was not possible to engage Mr Kibalya about the Bugabula North primaries and whether the alleged switch in allegiances could have impacted the result.

Kadaga effect

It should be noted that those who were deemed to be affiliated with “Team Mulamu” also include other politicians from Busoga region, who are not in agreement with Ms Kadaga for reasons other than politics.

That includes the bulk of legislators and NRM leaders who had been supportive of Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi during the acrimonious fight to succeed the late Kyabazinga, who died on September 1, 2008, at the age of 87.

Those who were opposed to Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV during the fight, which he eventually won, included people from the traditional hereditary counties of Busiki, Bulamogi and Bukono. It should, however, be noted that by the time the primaries were called, it was mostly NRM leaders from Busiki and Bulamogi counties who had remained loyal to “Team Mulamu” because of matters related to the Kyabazingaship.

Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Lands, who comes from Bukono, is opposed to the operations of “Team Mulamu”, which she accuses of having meddled in the primaries in Bukono County, which she represents, and most of Namutumba District.

It is not clear whether Ms Namuganza’s decision to root for “Team Maama” has anything to do with the events of January 2023, when 348 out of 356 MPs voted to censure her for alleged misconduct and contempt of Parliament.

It should, however, be remembered that Ms Namuganza had, before her censure, criticised Ms Among’s leadership style. Ms Namuganza had also disagreed with Ms Kadaga over matters around the Kyabazingaship and leadership of the County of Bukono. That had set the stage for running battles between her and Ms Kadaga during the lives of the 9th and 10th Parliaments.

The praise that she lavished on Kadaga while appearing on the Baba TV political talk show, Gangamuka, on December 13, 2020, therefore, came as a surprise. Ms Namuganza lost the recent NRM primaries and has hinted at contesting as an Independent.

Impact on rest of Busoga

Mr Patrick Kayemba, who won the Kigulu South primary, attributes his victory to Ms Kadaga. “Ms Kadaga contributed up to about 60 percent of my victory. She did not give me any resources, but her influence did a lot for me.

The Kadaga factor was a major factor here and in many other constituencies,” Mr Kayemba said. Well, if it worked for Mr Kayemba, it worked against many pro “Team Mulamu” members from other districts outside Kamuli.

The list of pro “Team Mulamu” members from other districts of Busoga who lost, includes Sanoni Bwire of Bulamogi County; Minister Fred Gume of Bulamogi North West; Moses Walyomu of Kagoma County; Milton Muwuma of Kigulu South; Minister Fred Bwino Kyakulaga of Kigulu North; Luke Kyobe of Luuka North; Stephen Baka Mugabi of Bukooli North; and Ms Taka Agnes, the Bugiri District Woman Representative.

The fates of Ms Mariam Naigaga, the Namutumba District Woman Representative and Mr Paul Akamba, the Busiki County MP, are the subject of petitions from members of “Team Maama”.

Ramifications for NRM

Elections are usually highly emotive affairs. They tend to leave a bitter taste even in cases where one has won. That poses serious challenges for the NRM, which lost the Busoga vote to the National Unity Platform (NUP) during the last round of elections.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the presidential candidate of NUP, garnered 437,059 votes against Mr Museveni’s 404,862 votes in an election that saw eight out of the 11 districts of the region, namely Kamuli, Luuka, Iganga, Jinja, Bugweri, Bugiri, Namayingo, and Mayuge, vote for the Opposition, leaving only the districts of Buyende, Kaliro and Namutumba for the NRM to take.

So this is about not only retaining the three that the NRM won, but also winning back the eight that gravitated to the Opposition. That will, however, depend on how the party deals with the effects of the operations of “Team Maama” and “Team Mulamu”.