Can NUP ‘Protest Vote’ work where FD ‘Defiance’ failed?

Emblazoned at the bottom of a campaign poster of Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the general secretary of the National Unity Platform (NUP), are the words, “Protest Vote”. The words are inscribed on the campaign posters that most of those aspiring to participate in the 2026 General Election on the ticket of the Opposition party, NUP.

The message coming out from Makerere Kavule, the NUP headquarters, has been that the party is going into this particular election on a note of protest. But what is all this about?

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), who is also the spokesperson of NUP, says the party aims to mobilise the use of their ballots in much the same way as they would carry posters and placards to protest where the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has failed to deliver.

“We are telling the voters that the same way people go out to protest while holding placards or adorn T-shirts saying ‘no to corruption’, ‘no to injustice’ or ‘free all political prisoners’ is the same way that they should come out and protest, but this time we are saying that they should use their ballot to pass on the message to especially those in power,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

Mr Ssenyonyi says the voting population is being urged to vote against the ills of the NRM, which he accuses of failure to deliver, especially in the areas of governance and service delivery.

“We are saying that ‘use the ballot or vote to protest all the ills that you are tired of’. And as you do that, of course, reach out to everybody to use the ballot to also protest,” he adds.

Protests within

However, while NUP is talking of a protest vote, it is doing so at a time when some of its internal processes and democratic credentials are the subject of internal protests. The stealth manner in which it conducted its delegates’ conference of June 10 that saw Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, re-elected as party president; Mr Rubongoya retained as the party’s secretary general, and Mr Ssenyonyi retained his position as spokesperson of the party has been a major talking point.

Many observers have questioned why the delegates’ conference was held in such a sneaky manner as opposed to the party’s usual practice of always holding functions under the full glare of the cameras, backed up with a strong online presence.

Mr Ssenyonyi blames that scrutiny on the party’s detractors, but is quick to defend the decision to hold a “small delegates’ conference”, saying it was within the law as prescribed by the party’s “current” constitution. “Some people went to court to try and challenge our delegates’ conference, and the court ruled that the delegates’ conference happened within the law. We are operating with the old constitution, which provides for a smaller number of people, but we amended our constitution to make it more inclusive and to make it in tandem with democracy. That will provide for a bigger delegates’ conference, but the Electoral Commission has not yet gazetted it,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

The Political Parties and Organisations Act, which governs the formation of political parties, requires that in the process of registering a political party, promoters must submit to the Electoral Commission (EC) two copies of the party’s constitution, which the EC gazettes.

The same Act requires any amendments to the said constitution or other aspects of the party, including names, logos, or leadership structures, to be filed with the EC, which is required to gazette them before they become law.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the EC, confirmed that the party had submitted amendments to its constitution, but could not say how far the Commission has gone as far as gazetting the same is concerned. “I need to consult our legal department to know what the current status is regarding the party’s constitution,” Mr Mucunguzi says.

Security concerns

Some people within the party have, however, since intimated that the sneaky manner in which the delegates' conference was held was due to security concerns. The day before that conference, security operatives had raided the party’s offices in what looked like a systematic trend of attacks on Uganda’s biggest Opposition party and its leader. It would, however, look like their personal security is not the only matter that they have to fear for. It should be remembered that in 2020, some 10 legislators, namely Mr Mathias Mpuuga, Mr Joseph Ssewungu, Mr Medard Ssegona, Ms Betty Nambooze, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, Mr Allan Ssewanyana, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, Ms Robinnah Ssentongo, Ms Veronica Namaganda, and Ms Florence Namayanja left the Democratic Party (DP) for NUP.

The group was joined by, among others, Dr Abed Bwanika, the leader of the People's Development Party (PDP) and the DP-leaning Independent MP Moses Kasibante. Whereas the likes of Mr Kasibante, never made it back to Parliament on the party’s ticket, it was generally believed that those additions solidified NUP and heavily contributed to its commendable show that saw its presidential candidate come second with 3.6 million votes, representing 35.08 percent of the votes cast in a race, which Mr Museveni won with six million votes, which represented 58.38 percent of the 10.7 million votes cast. Now, whereas the likes of Mr Kasibante did not make it to Parliament, most of those joiners from DP were a part of the 57 people who went to Parliament on the ticket of NUP.

The cohesion that we saw in 2021 is, however, gone. Mr Mpuuga, the party’s former vice president in charge of Buganda, has since left to form his own party, the Democratic Front. It looks like Dr Bwanika, the MP for Kimanya-Kabonera, has also left. Their departures were precipitated by the fallout from the controversy surrounding Mr Mpuuga’s receipt of a service award of Shs500 million. He, along with NRM backbencher commissioners, Solomon Silwanyi, Esther Afoyochan and Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira, received the service awards following a decision of a May 6, 2022, meeting of the Parliamentary Commission. The NUP leadership declared the award was an act of corruption and abuse of office.

Weaker?

Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, thinks that the service award debacle has left NUP weaker. “NUP have their own internal contradictions. It is losing hold because of those internal conflicts and internal contradictions. They may not be as strong as they were in 2021 because they are also a divided group. So, even when the factors that might have propelled them to that victory may not have been solved by the government, their own internal fights and internal contradictions are weakening their position,” Mr Kabyanga argues. Mr Ssenyonyi laughs off talk that the party is no longer as cohesive as it was. He actually thinks that it has been left stronger. “It is like pruning a tree. When you prune a tree, it becomes healthier.

You remove those unwanted leaves, those that are unnecessary, that are consuming the nutrients for nothing,” Mr Ssenyonyi says.

He adds, “There are principles that we ride on, and those are the principles that the people of Uganda based to embrace us. Zero tolerance to corruption and loyalty to the people of Uganda. That is why you see there are some people who are elected on the NUP flag, and people are saying, ‘we don’t want that one anymore because they let us down. We elected them based on these values. They have since abandoned those values’. It is good that the people are actually speaking out. So what you are calling a fallout is actually the people of Uganda speaking, and it is what we have always advocated,” he adds.

Mr Kabyanga’s prediction is that whereas NUP will win some constituencies, it will “not win what it won last time (2021)”.

Mr Ssenyonyi scoffs at the minister’s conclusion. He thinks that it is only following a usual pattern of underestimating NUP’s abilities, but hastens to add that it is good that NUP and its leadership are usually underestimated. “

That is what they have always said. When we started People Power, they said, ‘This is the wave. It's going to last six months’, but we kept going. Those who are saying that we will not perform as well as we did are the people who the other time were saying, we will not have even five MPs, so it's okay for them to say what they have to say and for us to work and do what we ought to do.

Our detractors can always call us things. And that's okay when your detractors underestimate you because then you get to smack them in the face without them knowing,” he says.

The question now is whether NUP will be able to rise above internal contradictions and fears for the security of their leaders and supporters to run a campaign that will mobilise the voting population to use their ballot to protest.

Old path

If the party is able to rise above those considerations, its leadership will do well to remember that famous line from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which says, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet".

As it were, whereas NUP is talking of a protest vote, it is actually talking about doing the same thing and walking the same path that another political party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has walked. What NUP is asking the voting population to do – go out and use the ballot to protest alleged failure by the NRM to deliver on governance and service delivery – is the same thing that FDC did in the campaign ahead of the 2011 and 2016 elections.

The main thrust of Dr Kizza Besigye’s campaign message ahead of the 2011 elections was that it was a choice between either maintaining the status quo or changing it.

Dr Besigye waves to supporters in Masaka. Photo by Fahad Jjingo

The mobile service provider Warid Telecom, now Airtel, had at the time just launched the “Pakalast” package, which entailed loading airtime packages and speaking on phone for hours on end.

The NRM was quick to take it up and incorporate it into its own campaign. They coined the slogan, “Museveni Pakalast”.

Dr Besigye moved to use it to his own advantage, telling the people that those who were chanting Museveni were indirectly suggesting that there should be Pakalast to poverty, bad governance, corruption, poor facilities in schools and lack of drugs in hospitals should continue.

“What they are saying is that poverty…” Dr Besigye would bellow. “Pakalast,” the crowd would shout back. At the end of the day, Dr Besigye came second with two million, or 26.01 percent, of the vote against Mr Museveni’s 5.4 million, or 68.38 percent, of the vote.

In 2016, Dr Besigye and FDC said they were going into the election by defiance and would win by defiance.

“We very clearly said that this is an election we are going to win by defiance. Defiance is another word for resistance. When we were struggling for our rights (in the 1980s), we formed a resistance movement. That resistance must go on until there is freedom,” Dr Besigye said soon after casting his ballot in Rwakabengo Ward in Rukungiri District.

He once again came second, but this time with 3.5 million, or 35.61 of the vote against Mr Museveni’s 5.9 million, or 60.62 percent. The ultimatum of 2011 and the defiance of 2016 clearly failed. Will NUP's protest vote work where FDC’s defiance failed? Prof Sabiiti Makara, who teaches Political Science at Kabale University, says success will depend on whether NUP is able to sell its protest idea to the voting population.

“Protesting depends on how that idea is told because people might want to protest, but they may not allow them to hear that information. If you have not had the space to engage with the ordinary people, that idea may not be approved by the ordinary people. They may not understand why they should be joining in a protest,” Prof Makara says.

However, many watchers, including Prof Makara, believe that NUP is up against a mountain in the name of the NRM.

He argues that the NRM is like a State party just like there are state parties in China and Russia and, therefore, enjoys the support and protection of the security agencies; its president has been campaigning in the name of assessing the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the four acre model and; it has crowded the political space through the recent party primaries, which makes it tough for NUP and other groups in the political Opposition.

That diminishes the prospects of NUP meeting with success where FDC failed, but Mr Ssenyonyi says that such a prospect will not deter the party.

“You don't stop doing the right thing. Eventually, it will work. I don't know how long the folks in South Africa struggled with apartheid. They kept pushing back. You don't stop because what's for sure is that we are not going to pick guns and go to the bush. We'll keep rallying the people of Uganda to use all legally available means,” Mr Ssenyonyi says. It would appear that NUP is preparing itself for a marathon, and not a sprint.