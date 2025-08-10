Can’t wait for Katumba Oyee this time with wife, children

“Katumba oyee!” he would shout, eliciting a smile from the audience, unlike other candidates who would cause cheers or fears. Five years later, we are told he is coming back. We can’t wait for Katumba Oyee to give us a lovely campaign, instead of the tension and anger most other candidates will provoke.

But this time, Katumba Oyee should campaign to win and rule Uganda, not just to be an also-run. For like last time, he will capture the imagination of the public, but to what purpose? If last time he was too young to expect to win, he is now a man with an additional five years to what he had. He had better believe in himself and really aim at becoming the next president of the republic.

We have already seen his flyer, crowded like a child’s drawing board. Let a good communication expert come to the rescue and design a winning strategy for him.

He should prioritise only two or three issues – the rest are generic to all candidates. Does Katumba Oyee realise that he represents the right demography – the huge majority who are not weighed down with sectarian baggage?

Does he realise that he can most naturally represent their frustrations and aspirations?

But Katumba Oyee needs to show up with signs that the five years have added substantially to his stature.

That time, he was just emerging from school. Now he has been out there for five years. The public expects a life partner by his side; otherwise, they don’t want to have a president who will be hunting for girlfriends when handling the weighty duties of commander-in-chief. Not good for national security. The voters will also be reassured if he has a child or two by now, meaning that he feels the concerns of the people and taxpayers; feeding children, thinking about school fees and health care.

When you have Ms Katumba Oyee by your side, we want to hear you roaring in a commanding, slightly deeper voice. Not like the one when you cried in to policemen barring you from addressing a small crowd near Jinja where you were not scheduled to campaign, asking. “Did you hear me saying Katumba Oyee?”

This time it should be, “Look here, officer, I didn’t say Katumba Oyee.”

Way Forward: Let Katumba keenly observe how a fellow Ugandan-born and almost age-mate is poised to take leadership of New York City and command a budget based on an annual revenue several times bigger than Uganda’s. Zohran Mamdani has risen to mass popularity by capitalising on welfare issues like freezing rent charges. Today, most Ugandans live in deplorable conditions, and housing, for example, can be a quick fix since all materials needed to erect decent houses are found in public land.

The cost of education is another matter Katumba Oyee can capitalise on. Seeking high office at Katumba’s current age is possible, plausible and feasible. About time we had a happy, lively presidential campaign!

