Catholics attack Museveni over jobs





Thirty one years ago, it emerged that sections of the laity in the Roman Catholic Church in Uganda had met with President Museveni and voiced their concerns about the alleged marginalisation of followers of the Roman Catholic Church.

Central to their complaints was the small number of Catholics in Mr Museveni’s Cabinet. There were also concerns that very few Catholics were holding “good” jobs in other government departments and agencies.

Quoting well-placed sources within the government, The Monitor newspaper edition of July 12, 1994, reported that a high-powered delegation had met President Museveni around February 1994, during the registration exercise ahead of the March 1994 Constituent Assembly (CA) elections and voiced their concerns about the perceived marginalisation of Catholics.

The delegation reportedly told the President that much as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) claimed at the time that it was “broad-based” and against “sectarian tendencies”, it had continued following an unwritten policy of discriminating against Catholics, which allegedly started with the colonial administrators.

That policy, it was claimed, had over the years limited Catholics to playing junior roles in the exercise of real political power as different interest groups jostled for the ear of government.

According to the newspaper, the complaint came against the backdrop of an increase in the number of social groups that were crying foul over what they believed was a raw deal that the NRM was giving them in as far as the distribution of what was viewed as “juicy jobs” was concerned.

Those complaints, the newspaper noted, were driven by a simmering charge at the time that the country was being ruled by what had been dubbed as “a UNDP clique”.

The insinuation was that those who wielded power were mostly Ugandans who went to school with Museveni in either Ntare School or the University of Dar es Salaam or both, and were Protestants.

The delegation was reportedly armed with figures from the 1991 National Housing and Population Census, which showed that Catholics were numerically superior at 44.5 percent of the population, followed by Protestants at 39.2 percent; Muslims at 10.7 percent, and the rest at 5.7 percent of the population.

They were also armed with a list, the product of a comprehensive research, of who-is-who in his government. The list was complete with each person’s religious affiliations. The findings arrived at the conclusion that there were only 35 Catholics on a list of 161 people who were deemed to be holding “juicy posts” in government. The Anglican Church, by contrast, had 116 people holding good jobs.

Cabinet

At the top of the 161 jobs on the list were 21 people, including the vice chairman of NRM, Moses Kigongo, who doubled as vice chairman of the Movement and National Resistance Council (NRC). The vice chairman was considered the titular No.2.

The NRC served as the 5th Parliament of Uganda after the NRM shot its way into power in 1986. It was expanded in 1989 to include 220 county representatives, district women representatives, 10 army representatives, and 20 presidential nominees.

The membership was subsequently joined by five youth representatives and three workers’ representatives.

“The Catholics complained to the President that out of these, there are only four Catholics. Opposed to this marginal representation, there are 13 Protestants, three Muslims and one Seventh Day Adventist, who is the vice president,” the newspaper reported.

The vice president, who was being referred to, was Dr Samson Babi Kisekka. Dr Kisekka was Mr Museveni’s first vice president. He was elevated from the position of prime minister, which he had held since January 31, 1986, to the vice presidency on January 22, 1991.

He held the post until November 1994. He was appointed a presidential advisor, a job that he held until he died of a heart attack on October 25, 1999, at University College Hospital in London, UK.

The delegation reportedly did not mince their words about what they saw as sectarianism on the part of the NRM and over-representation of “minority religions” at their expense.

The delegation reportedly pointed out that there were only two of their own out of the 12 ministers of State, which compared unfavourably with nine Anglicans and one Muslim. Coming to the 15 deputy ministers, the Catholic laity noted that there were only four Catholics. Whereas that was double the number of Muslims, it was disproportionate to the nine Anglicans on the list.

Permanent Secretaries

A rundown of a total of 45 permanent secretaries also revealed that there were only 14 Catholics, which was considered peanuts when compared to the chunky 31 held by members of the Anglican Church.

A look at 47 other government agencies and departments also revealed that only five were headed by Catholics while Anglicans were heading a whopping 35 of them. Only one was headed by a Muslim.

Diplomacy

They also pointed out that although the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, was a leading Catholic, he was presiding over an empire that had 21 heads of foreign missions, only six of them were Catholics; 13 were Anglicans. There were only two Muslims on that list.

Disappointment Quoting sources within the Catholic establishment, the newspaper reported that the move might have signalled the Church’s disappointment with the NRM government for not having rewarded it for the support that it rendered during the 1981-1986 Bush War that brought it to power.

The newspaper reported that, unlike what was the case during the Obote II government when Protestant clergy identified more closely with the regime, the late Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga had shepherded the Catholic Church from jumping into bed with the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government.

There was indeed no love lost between the Catholic Church and the Obote II government. The government accused the Church of being supportive of rebel activity, an accusation which gained prominence following the Uganda Freedom Movement’s (UFM’s) attack on Lubiri on the night of February 22, 1982.

Lubiri was a barracks of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) at the time. Part of the government’s response was the UNLA’s invasion of Rubaga Cathedral on February 24, 1982, sending the congregation, which was attending Ash Wednesday prayers, into disarray.

Cardinal Nsubuga, who was away in Kyankwanzi, issued the government with an ultimatum demanding that it either apologises or the Church would boycott all State functions.

President Obote tendered the apology on March 18, 1982. It should be further noted that the Catholic Church under Cardinal Nsubuga played a more high-profile role in the anti-Obote coalition, which partially explained why the Catholic clergy publicly hailed the Bush War struggle once the NRM captured power.

Mr Museveni reciprocated the gesture when Cardinal Nsubuga passed away in April 1991 in Cologne, Germany, where he was being treated for cancer.

He went public about the role of the Church in the struggle and gave the Cardinal a hero’s burial. Changes At the time, there had been changes at Mengo, the seat of the Buganda Kingdom, and Makerere University, which had been dominated by Protestants.

Mengo had just got its first Catholic katikkiro (prime minister) in Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere, while Makerere had just got its first Catholic vice chancellor in Prof John M Ssebuwufu. It was, therefore, felt that it was time for NRM to change the script that was first written by the colonialists.