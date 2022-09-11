Cautious optimism as East African force gets all-clear

The secretary general of the East African Community, Dr Peter Mathuki, has signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to allow the deployment of the East African Standby Force into the eastern part of the country.

Mr Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’Apala, DRC’s vice prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, signed on behalf of the Congolese government at State House Kinshasa at a function witnessed by DRC president Felix Tshisekedi.

The eastern part of the mineral-rich nation has been restive for more than two decades, harbouring several militia groups and rebels. Recently, the M23 rebels resumed fighting, displacing thousands of people into Uganda and other neighbouring countries.

Deploying regional force

The presidents of the EAC partner states held several meetings in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and resolved to deploy a regional force that will pacify the war-torn region of DRC. The force will be commanded by Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Maj Gen Nyagah said the signing signifies a legal instrument that allows him to assemble troops from Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Burundi that have all agreed to contribute troops for the mission.

Maj Gen Nyagah said he has been given six months to carry out the military operation before heads of state review it for renewal or otherwise.

In his remarks, president Tshisekedi told Maj Gen Nyagah that the mission he is about to undertake is delicate since some member states are suspected to be part of the armed groups.

“The mission will not be easy,” Mr Tshisekedi warned, adding that the violence is being perpetrated by armed groups from both local and foreign actors.

Mr Tshisekedi pledged to support the military mission and asked that no time be wasted in making the deployment. The signing of the agreement means EAC member states have the all clear to start assembling troops with the end goal of deployment.

The signing of this forces agreement was aided by the maiden visit of Dr Mathuki in the Congolese capital to appraise the DRC’s readiness to join the regional bloc.

Dr Mathuki highlighted key priorities that DRC has to undertake, including urgently designating a ministry in charge of EAC affairs. The country is also required to elect nine representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly before December.

They will also nominate one judge to sit at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania. DRC is further required to appoint a defence liaison officer at the rank of colonel.

History...Joining EAC...

Dr Mathuki highlighted key priorities that DRC has to undertake, including urgently designating a ministry in charge of EAC affairs.