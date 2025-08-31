CEC elections: Did the past come back to haunt Kadaga?

On May 24, 2018, Members of Parliament (MPs), led by the late Dokolo County Woman legislator Cecelia Ogwal, surprised Ms Rebecca Kadaga with a glowing tribute on her 62nd birthday. To hand over a bouquet of flowers and a birthday card was a female legislator clad in a flowered dress and blue coat. The blue was representative of the colours of her political party – the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) – to which Ogwal also belonged. The female legislator is none other than Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP.

In a clip of proceedings of the said day, Ms Among, who was standing next to the dais where Ms Kadaga was seated, is seen clapping as other legislators from both sides of the political divide joined in singing a birthday song for Ms Kadaga. On Wednesday, 87 months after she led in singing that birthday song, she led the ouster of Ms Kadaga from the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). Romping to victory with 11,680 votes against Ms Kadaga’s 902. That included a victory in Ms Kadaga’s native Busoga sub-region. Ms Among won the Busoga vote with 499 votes against Ms Kadaga’s 455.

Winning ugly?

Ms Kadaga has since cried foul, citing voter bribery of unprecedented proportions and intimidation of voters. Matters have not been helped by the fact that Capt Mike Mukula, who was until Wednesday the NRM’s Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, and Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, who has been the Vice Chairman for Buganda region, pulled out of the elections, saying they could not compete given the obscene amounts of money that were being poured into the election.

Those concerns were heightened by comments made by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who suggested that some candidates, whom he did not name, had poured as much as Shs5b in the CEC race.

This money talk is threatening to take the gloss off what should be, at least going by the number of votes she garnered on Wednesday, a commanding victory for Ms Among and a humiliating defeat for Ms Kadaga. Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, is among those who do not believe Ms Among won it ugly. She argues that the political landscape and environment going into Wednesday’s vote were skewed in favour of Ms Among.

“The use of money and the change in regulations in regard to qualifications for CEC members… did Ms Kadaga lose in a fair contest? No, she did not lose in a fair contest,” Ms Bireete argues. Mr Marlon Agaba of the Anti-Corruption Coalition of Uganda agrees with Mr Bireete that money disadvantaged Ms Kadaga and many others who participated in the CEC elections when they did not have as much money as those whom they were competing with.

Questionable strategies

He, however, thinks Ms Kadaga sleepwalked into the CEC elections. Her strategies, when compared to those of Ms Among, he says, were found wanting.

During that brief pitch she made moments before the vote, Ms Among’s call to the voting delegates was that a vote for her would be “a vote for mobilisation”.

Now Mr Agaba believes the outcome of the election had validated what had until then come off as sloganeering moments before a crucial vote. “Ms Kadaga has all along been winning without spending a lot of money, but this time round, money was involved. I am sure she knew about all this. What was her game plan? What mechanisms had she put in place to counter that? I would still want to think besides the money, Ms Among is a better mobiliser and strategist,” says Mr Agaba.

Several people have raised questions about Ms Kadaga’s game plan in the run-up to the elections. Whereas it is generally known that Ms Among has a “war council” made up of several legislators and media practitioners, the same cannot be said of Ms Kadaga. Questions around who Ms Kadaga’s handlers were in the run-up to the crucial vote kept popping up in discussions across several WhatsApp groups of mostly people from Busoga. Those questions were precipitated by what appeared to be errors in both judgment and strategy in the face of Ms Among’s campaign juggernaut. That no one could point to a particular person or team of persons was quite telling.

Ms Bireete believes if a team of handlers and crisis managers had been in place, they would have been able to see the words, “defeat” emblazoned on all the walls of State House Entebbe, where the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party met on August 21 and Kololo Independence Grounds, where the vote was held six days later. The main thrust of Ms Kadaga’s pre-vote campaign pitch at Kololo was that she was seeking a vote to continue the good work she had been doing for NRM. This message, according to Ms Bireete, was a manifestation of failure on the part of her strategists, if at all they existed.

“If she had proper strategists, they would have indicated to her the possible outcome of the CEC elections. They would have been able to anticipate the change in regulations in CEC, the use of money, and the generational shift among many of the voters. They would have also noticed that there are many voters who might not identify with her achievements and legacy. They would have then advised her on a decision to salvage her legacy,” Ms Bireete says. The change of regulations that Ms Bireete was talking about was the one that Ms Kadaga referred to during the NEC meeting at State House Entebbe.

The regulation provides that one has to have worked for the NRM for 10 years before becoming eligible for a position on CEC. Ms Kadaga complained that Ms Among had only served the party for three years. Since the regulation had not been officially changed, she argued, allowing Ms Among to contest at that level amounted to what she described as the “politics of expediency”. “So let us not gerrymander the guidelines. We have not sat to amend those guidelines,” Ms Kadaga said during that meeting, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Failure of discernment

Yet even as people are talking of a lack of a game plan and failed strategies, some think Ms Kadaga can only blame herself for Wednesday’s abysmal show.

There are two different groups of people who argue so, albeit for different reasons. One group argues that after the events of May 24, 2021, when she defied CEC and stood as an independent candidate for Speaker against the party’s official candidate, the late Jacob Oulanyah, Ms Kadaga should have realised that she no longer had a solid place in NRM.

Ms Bireete argues that acceptance of the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs was a demotion, which she should never have accepted. “Strictly speaking, I think after having been Deputy Speaker for 10 years, Speaker for 10 years, Number Three in the country, she should have gone to an international level, not again starting at a lower level than where she had served before. Either you upgrade if you are Number Three, to either Number Two or Number One, or you go to another level, which is international in our case. I think that's what should have happened in the first place,” Ms Bireete says.

It should be remembered that late in March 2021, Ms Kadaga rejected the possibility of being appointed vice president on the grounds that the position comes with no authority.

“Those who are proposing that I become the vice president, let that position be given to others… Being a vice president, you deputise another person. Here (Parliament), I head an arm of government. That is the difference,” she said. She made the comments at a hotel in Kampala, where she addressed members of the Busoga parliamentary caucus. Ms Bireete, however, hastens to add that Ms Kadaga might not be entirely to blame for this. She argues that the NRM has, over the years, propagated a system that has used contributions of individuals to distort democracy and, in so doing, made individual actors blind to when they should be calling time on their political dances.

Mr Agaba, who belongs to the second group of people who think it was a case of failure of discernment on the part of Ms Kadaga, weighs in, saying any leader worth their salt should have gone by the calls for change even within the ruling party to realise that it was time to quit the stage. “I think she has served for a very long time. She has been at the centre of politics in this country for nearly as long as the NRM has been in power, but the problem that we have is that we have leaders who don't realise that they have served and they should step aside,” Mr Agaba says. The many changes that occurred within CEC, he says, are a sign that Ugandans across the political divide are yearning for change.

“As you might have noticed from the new faces in CEC, I think only two people retained their positions. That includes the chairperson and the vice and I am sure even for the vice chairperson, he probably would not have been back if there was a real contest there,” Mr Agaba says.

Ghosts from the past

Others, however, think even if money had not been a factor in the elections and Ms Kadaga had made the right strategic and judgment calls, she was always headed for defeat. They argue that ghosts from her time as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Speaker of Parliament had only returned to haunt her.

“Surprisingly, there are several in the Opposition who are actually celebrating Ms Among’s victory. Do you know why? Ms Kadaga is paying for the crimes that she committed when she was the Speaker of Parliament,” Mr Agaba says.

Social media has indeed been awash with posts from supporters of the Opposition, many of whom seem to believe that Mr Museveni and the ruling NRM are still in power because Ms Kadaga presided over the December 20, 2017, vote, which led to the amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution. Some 317 MPs voted in favour, 97 against, while two MPs abstained during the vote that culminated in the removal of both the lower and upper age limits, which the framers of the 1995 Constitution had placed at a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 75 years for those who aspire to hold the Office of President.

That amendment enabled Mr Museveni to be on the ballot during the 2021 General Election. That thinking might be forgiven given that Ms Kadaga previously boasted that Mr Museveni would probably not have appeared on the ballot paper if she had not played a key role in having the Constitution amended.

Ms Bireete, however, argues that such sentiments are misplaced.

She argues that Ms Kadaga had a constitutional duty to preside over the said debate.

“The decisions of the House are not attributed to an individual because the duty of the Speaker is to make sure the rules of Parliament are followed. She has no vote,” Ms Bireete argues. Constitutional lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo weighs in, saying as a Speaker, she had no power to torpedo or scuttle debate on the matter.

“How can you lay any blame at the feet of Kadaga or any Speaker for that matter? A Speaker is just like a ref. In fact, a ref has more powers than the Speaker because he can say, ‘I've cancelled that goal’. The Speaker cannot cancel a decision to remove 75 years from the Constitution,” Mr Ogalo says. Ms Bireete says Ms Kadaga can only be blamed for what transpired during the debate before the age limit law was passed. “Where she failed at the top of the debate was after the rape of the chamber of Parliament.

Pushing through that debate amid violence and battering of the people who were against age limits, that is where we can condemn her. She should have suspended that debate. She had the power to do so,” she argues. Mr Ogalo, however, defends Ms Kadaga, saying she had written to the President asking who had attacked Parliament. The letter, he said, was an integral part of the evidence that the lawyers presented in the Constitutional Court during that futile attempt to reverse the events of December 20, 2017.

Loyalty

One of the issues that came up on August 21 during the NEC meeting at Entebbe was the loyalty of Ms Kadaga to the party and the person of the President.

Some of the decisions that were arrived at in Parliament during her tenure as Speaker were brought up by Ms Among, who used them to declare her own loyalty to both the party and Mr Museveni. “I am a very disciplined cadre of the party… I have been trusted and given the topmost position of Speaker of Parliament. That is an arm of the government. A Speaker of Parliament who respects the party, who values the party, NRM. As a Speaker of Parliament, I love my President. I love my party. I can never bring a motion of displeasure for my President. Never!” she declared.

Ms Among was referring to the events of May 2020 when a war of words erupted between Mr Museveni and Ms Kadaga over the Shs20m that Parliament had deposited on the MPs’ bank accounts to allegedly help them fight the spread of Covid-19, which Mr Museveni opposed on grounds that it was wrong for Parliament to be giving out money when the country was in crisis. Ms Kadaga responded by presiding over a session that passed a resolution denouncing Mr Museveni’s statements. That famously became known as the motion of displeasure.

Mr Ogalo, however, defends Ms Kadaga in the face of accusations of lack of loyalty to the party and the President. “If your loyalty causes conflict and you choose loyalty to the party over the Constitution, you are not worth occupying the Office of the Speaker. Yes, you can have loyalty to the party, but it cannot override the requirements of the Constitution and how you conduct the Office of the Speaker,” Mr Ogalo says. Now, the extent to which her adherence to the provisions of the constitution, as opposed to remaining loyal to the party, contributed to the decision by CEC to turn against her in 2021 is not known. Similarly, the extent to which lack of both foresight and strategy or how much the ghosts from the past affected her chances on Wednesday, is not known. "They paid her (Ms Kadaga) back by removing her from the speakership. This (CEC elections) is just a continuation,” Mr Ogalo says.

What next?

The biggest question, though, is what next after Wednesday?

It was not possible to engage Ms Kadaga for this article, but Ms Bireete highly doubts that she will quit NRM. “Ms Kadaga might not jump, but her support base will jump out of the NRM,” Ms Bireete says. That sets the stage for what might be an interesting battle for the political soul of Busoga.

