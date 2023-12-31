Clerics for hire or victims of state capture?

On Friday December 22, members of the political opposition convened at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Makerere Kavule for what was meant to be prayers for divine intervention in cases of alleged detention without trial, arbitrary arrests and human rights violations.

The conspicuous absence of religious leaders at the event that had been organised under the auspices of the United Forces of Change, drew criticism.

Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) took the first pot shots at the clerics.

“This blatant snub raises questions about the commitment of religious leaders to impartiality. If they attend government functions, why the reluctance to join Opposition-organised prayers?” wondered Dr Besigye.

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the leader of another opposition party, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) followed suit.

“Attending government prayers while avoiding opposition events showcases a concerning bias. Leaders in such positions should be impartial,” Muntu said.

The cleric’s absence from the event served to raise questions about the partiality or lack of it on the part of the clerics when it comes to discussions on the contentious issues and policies of the day.

The Opposition’s take, at least going by the comments of both Dr Besigye and Maj Gen Muntu, is that the clerics have chosen to keep silent even when the issues that are up for discussion are common goods that affect everyone in one way or another.

“The violation of human rights is non-partisan; it affects everyone. Religious leaders should recognise this and stand against injustice regardless of political affiliations,” Dr Besigye argued.

It is very highly unlikely that the Clerics do not know what the Opposition is talking about. It is after all, they who bury the dead, pray for the bereaved and counsel and take care of the widows and orphans.

Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika, the arch Bishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda conceded in his Christmas message that the church is meant to be all embracing.

“We (Clerics) should serve everyone, irrespective of the political agenda, irrespective of their (sexual) orientation – whether they are gay or heterosexual. Our gospel goes to everyone irrespective of who they are or what they are… because what is the gospel? It is to call everyone to understand God,” Dr Maka says.

Why then have they been staying away from Opposition functions?

Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the Senior Pastor of Victory Christian Centre, Ndeeba, is quick to defend the clerics in the face of accusations of bias. The former leader of the Born-Again Faith Churches in Uganda attributed it to late delivery of Opposition invites to the clerics.

“Write the invitation letters (and deliver) them at least three weeks before or two to three months before (the scheduled date of prayers) so that religious leader readY themselves. These are big people.

How does a letter get to me two days to a function? I did not have anything to do, but I am not apologising. You sent your letter to my office quite late,” Dr Sserwadda.

Dr Ndimukika weighs in saying there is need for political leaders to let them know about their programmes in time.

Would they however have responded the same way if an invitation from State House or from President Museveni arrived at their office two days before a function?

That is for both Dr Sserwadda and Dr Ndimukika to say, but some quarters within the political Opposition have since argued that it would not have been possible for him to skip an invitation from Mr Museveni, however short the notice would have been.

Capture

The argument has for some time now been that the faith organisations and their leaders have also been victims of state capture and are therefore unable to function well and without bias.

“All these faith organisations and their leaders have been deliberately captured over time. There is a patronage system that gives favours and gifts such as cars and cash to clerics. That has left many of them compromised,” an Opposition politician, who preferred not to be named told Monitor.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information and National Guidance is however quick to defend the government saying the opposition should not be blaming the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for all its misfortunes.

He argues that the gifts that are given to clerics were never intended to compromise or bias them.

“It is not true that the NRM has bribed the faith-based leaders or intimidated them. Gifting is normal. Religious leaders get gifts from everybody including leaders of the opposition. We have attended consecration services where even leaders of the Opposition put something in an envelope and give a gift to the Bishop. I do not think by giving a gift you are compromising somebody or bribing him not to support your opponent,” Dr Baryomunsi says.

Standoffs

State Minister for Information Technology and National Guidance ,Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, chips in saying that there is no evidence to back claims by sections of the Opposition that clerics are intimidated into not attending functions organised by the Opposition.

“The last time I saw FDC hold prayers, they were led by a Pastor. I do not think that anyone can say that government is going to arrest religious leaders who will attend a Delegates’ Conference of NUP or FDC or whatever,” Minister Kabyanga argues.

The Minister was alluding to Pastor David Happy Ngabo, who rose to prominence by participating in defiance campaigns and prayers organised by FDC. It would look like Minister Kabyanga had never hear of the arrest on May 3, 2016 of the pastor as he attempted to go for weekly prayers at the party’s offices in Najjanankumbi.

Minister Kabyanga also adds that there are quite a number of religious leaders who do not necessarily agree with government, but have been left to have their say on matters on which President Museveni and the government have contrary views.

Minister Kabyanga also seemed to have forgotten about the standoff between the Church and the government over the widespread condemnation by Christian leaders of the December 20, 2017 vote in parliament that saw Article 102(b) expunged from the constitution and presidential term limits scrapped.

At least 317 MPs voted for and 97 against the amendment. Parliament also voted to extend from five to seven, the terms of office for the President and Parliament.

Most of the 2017 Christmas Day sermons indicated that the clerics were of the view that the vote would likely plunge Uganda back into chaos, a position that saw the President lash out at them during his 2018 New Year’s day message, accusing them of “arrogance” and making pronouncements on matters that they are not competent about.

The clerics hit back at Museveni with the Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga of the Orthodox Church, reminding Mr Museveni that it was not for his government to grant or determine the right to speak, while the late Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, admonished those who were trying to muzzle the Church.

“The remarks we make are none other than those telling the truth because the Church is the conscience of the State. So please see us as your conscience and we shall continue being a good conscience,” Archbishop Lwanga said.

The following day, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of Information at the time, denied that there was animosity between the Church and State, but hastened to add that “the only issue of concern is when the Church through its pulpit is used by partisan activists to target and malign one political entity while lending support and credence to another,”.



New hope