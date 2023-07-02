Congo declares public holiday after Monitor editor eats big

Authorities in Kinshasa last Friday declared a national holiday to celebrate the appointment of “our legitimately biggest export to Uganda” on a new council of physical planners.

Ambulances and other emergency services had to work overnight Friday into the weekend and, as you read this, there were still hundreds of Congolese nursing acute muscle cramps from dancing in celebration of events in Kampala.

It comes after Mr Tabu Butagira, the managing editor of Daily Monitor, was named on a nine-member Interim Executive Council of the Society of Professional Physical Planners of Uganda. From Bukavu in South Kivu to Goma in North Kivu, the Congolese claimed that Tabu would lift them to the heavens of Earth.

Attempts to explain that the interim committee led by Mr Brian Odella was only in place to institute a substantive team could not find space amid the deafening soukous extravaganza.

“Some of you claim that our biggest exports to East Africa are minerals like gold, diamond and timber but the truth is that when we adopted Tabu from West Nile and sent him back to Uganda to represent our interest, we hit all the right spots,” said the governor of North Kivu.

The governor’s South Kivu counterpart said his government knew everything was going well the moment Uganda dedicated resources to construct roads inside Congolese territory.

“You know what is funny? I discovered Tabu in Kampala dancing Ndombolo like we had stolen the dance from his ancestors. It was that West Nile Theme Night and you should have seen him,” the governor said.

On Thursday, the Congolese central government ceded to a joint request from Goma and Bukavu to declare Friday a public holiday to allow Congolese party into the weekend.

Huge banners were unfurled bearing pictures of a suited man with grey goatee, complete with the phrase, ‘Mokonzi ya sika ya Zamba’ (The New Jungle King). The banners were affixed to huge boats that made several ritual runs across Ebale ya Zaire (River Congo) with dancers in kitenge wrappers gyrating to invoke the gods to accept and bless the appointment so that good things happen to their land.

Some said Tabu was a UPDF General who had always beseeched President Museveni to send troops to Congo and protect his kin. Others said he was a descendant of rumba legend Tabu Ley Rochereau.

“DNA is now cheap, we shall pay to confirm his lineage when the time comes for him to return home and resurrect Afrisa International band,” they said. Lubumbashi-based Mujumbe newspaper said the dance was Mutuashi and that it was sacredly performed for high-profile people who have the fate to change the destiny of a nation.

A Congolese musician told this column that they have not been performing in Uganda in the last few years because there aren’t enough venues to host authentic rumba concerts.

“You saw Ferre Gola fill our Martyrs stadium with 150,000 revellers, where in Uganda would 150,000 people converge? Physical planning is needed and now that we have our own on the high table, Ugandans should expect fire concerts,” he said.

Reports by Bukavu-based ‘La Press Africaine’ newspaper said at least a dozen people were treated for mild blood clots that were blamed on “dancing themselves lame” while scores of others were at the time of publishing this column yet to regain their voices after losing them while chanting too much.

“The hospitalised revellers said ‘if we die we die’ – they were too happy. Great time to be a Congolese,” the newspaper wrote.

There were separate reports in Kinshasa that the government of Felix Tshisekedi was considering writing off all the timber debts Uganda owed Congo in appreciation of the appointment.