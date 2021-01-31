Digital problems, analogue solutions and Museveni’s internet shutdown

By IVAN OKUDA More by this Author

Uganda has emerged from what started off as a not-exactly hotly contested election but ended up as one. A lot has been, will be and probably should be said and written about the East African country’s sixth election since the 1995 Constitution was promulgated.

A prominent feature of this contest was the great internet shutdown. It was expected. We had walked that road before. In 2016, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) ordered telecom companies and internet service providers to cut access to social media. Virtual Private Networks (VPN) came in handy.

Then the State polished its tool box of tricks and blocked that too. Days on end, a communication blackout engulfed the nation. Radio, word-of-mouth, television and the newspaper regained lost ground in this largely agrarian society.

The 2016 action was challenged in court, but the suit was dismissed. Under the Uganda Communications Act, 2013, UCC and the telecom companies would be acting within the law, if you ask me, albeit the morally reprehensible nature of their actions and the political ramifications to especially the legitimacy of a poll where access to mobile money, internet, free flow of information is curtailed.

It felt like a script written by a gang that turns off the electricity supply in an area so that they can loot the village in the comfort of darkness. But then there are national security considerations, the State contends. This is an argument that even one of the world’s most prized judges, Lord Alfred Denning, tended to lean towards to; once arguing that when it comes to national security, that which we cherish called human rights, take second place.

The line between regime security and national security though is thin. National security, for instance, has been used as an excuse for gross human rights violations by advanced liberal democracies like the USA and the United Kingdom in their war-on-terror post 9/11, often time pitting Muslims against state security agents.

In countries like Kenya, national security, as an Aljazeera film a few years ago demonstrated, has been a blank cheque for the state to assassinate Muslims without regard to due process.

The point, therefore, is that the national security argument, whereas valid sometimes, is not waterproof. It’s neither here nor there. The pendulum bob of convenient interpretation and application can swing anywhere.

That said, we are happy to, for argument’s sake, give the men and women charged with the protection of our lives and property the benefit of doubt. Let’s also give, again, for argument’s sake, the critics of the internet shutdown, the benefit of doubt. There is an idea out there, they proclaim, that to be able to meddle with the election process, the State just shut down the internet space.

Or, as President Museveni argued, if Facebook blocks accounts of the ruling party’s stalwarts for what were not exactly convincing reasons advanced by the Silicon Valley tech-giant, the State can retaliate and freeze the whole thing altogether. Whichever way one looks at it, the shutdown of internet merits discussion beyond our sentiments and mutual suspicions.

It merits discussion even more because two developments stood out preceding the great shutdown. UCC wrote to Google and YouTube asking them to consider suspending accounts of National Unity Platform (NUP) party loyalists deemed foul-tasting to and by the powers that be. That request fell on deaf ears. Then Facebook blocked accounts of National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres.

Facebook’s explanation was, to say the least, silly and does not deserve repetition here.

Both government and Facebook’s moves were pointless. Rather than foster public debate, however ferocious the arguments get, both Facebook and government of Uganda went for the switch. Both actions are, in my considered view, an analogue solution to digital problems.

They reek of ‘those bad days’ when governments would close newspapers as happened to Jesse Mashete’s Weekend Digest when Dr Kizza Besigye was State minister for Internal Affairs. In the legacy media realm, governments were spoilt for choice. They could as well order that journalist X be fired by the employer or freeze advertising as happened to The Monitor newspaper in the 1990s or keep the journalist and editor in court corridors as happened to Andrew Mwenda and Charles Onyango Obbo.

Therefore, the digital revolution, to use Museveni’s words of 1986, “is not a mere change of guard but a fundamental change,” nay a structural re-configuration of how we connect, communicate and make sense of our world. Where the State had so much power, that power has considerably waned. Where the market used advertising, commoditisation and market-entry barriers to limit who could play in the information field, the digital space has lifted that barrier and expanded access with internet penetration in Africa averaging 39.3 per cent (meaning four in every 10 individuals uses the web as of 2020).

Where editors and media executives had the final say on what the public could consume through their gate-keeping function, the digital media space makes everyone their own editor, producer and broadcaster/publisher.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his friends at Twitter probably didn’t envision just how tumultuous their innovative genius would turn out. They have become too big and governments aren’t sure which part of the mahogany tree to cut or even which tools to use.

Enter counter publics

What does this mean? American philosopher and critical theorist Nancy Fraser spoke of subaltern counter publics as, “discursive arenas that develop in parallel to the official public spheres and where subordinated social groups invent and circulate counter discourses to formulate oppositional interpretations of their identities, interests and needs.”

What is Fraser saying here? In essence, the down-town lass and lad who could not find voice in the legacy media space (an exclusionary public sphere controlled by those who wield economic and political power) has now found voice on social media, a parallel arena which the State has limited control of and the market’s inhibitions are also limited.



No surprise, therefore, that it is possible today to build a movement such as #Black Lives Matter, #Fees Must Fall and Arab Spring using this ‘alternative media’ whose subaltern counter publics have thrown off the shackles of limitations synonymous with the state and market.

It is, in more ways than one, the end of an era (error?) where political and economic power conditioned society through the media. Of course, there still exist limitations even with this new medium (such as internet access, costs, digital literacy and manipulation through disinformation and misinformation).

Way forward

What then does one do? You don’t adopt analogue solutions for problems of the digital age as Facebook and government did. You build your own capacity to engage, robustly debate and allow the cross-pollination of ideas (including the most abhorrent ones). Sometimes the internet space gets contaminated with disinformation and misinformation.

You don’t deal with fake news by closing the internet just like you don’t close a newspaper because of one bad story. You exercise discretion and discernment to isolate the maggots from the mushroom (Iteso call it aise ikuru obale) and prepare diner. What UCC and security agencies did is throw the whole mushroom.

You do not ask Google or Facebook to pull the plug, you constitute capacity to counter your critics, the reason fact-checking organisations are now mushrooming across Africa. You respond in real time and up your communications game to match the challenges of the day.

They have eyes but they don’t see

And then what do you do with a political group preaching and/or glorifying hate, sectarianism and violence as NRM, People Power/NUP and Forum for Democratic Change supporters do occasionally? Again, this is not unique to social media. This has happened since time ancient.

The criminal law books of Uganda, like several other countries, are draped with sanctions for offences that take care of abuse of social media in whatever form. The Computer Misuse Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Penal Code Act, the Anti-Pornography Act and several others, give the State the legitimate legroom it needs to deal with miscreants who overstretch the freedom of expression and speech beyond acceptable limits.

If one does not find sufficient comfort in the criminal code, defamation law has evolved over the last 100 years to take care of grievances one may have against another over published material deemed defamatory.

It follows, therefore, that what Facebook did in blocking accounts of NRM cadres (as Twitter did with Donald Trump) instead of letting them face off with People Power supporters online, was not only abuse of their rather too powerful abilities to determine the limits of free speech (this is being contested in America and Europe) but also shadow boxing out of touch with the very strengths of their own revolution.

In equal measure, UCC’s decision makers and the security infrastructure behind such choices as closing the internet space, are successfully failing at imagination and indulging in a rather counter-productive attempt at rewinding the clock instead of catching up with the times. So rather than engage and take critics head on, they turn to the switch, hurting themselves more in the process, drawing more antipathy for the regime.

At the very least, it is a reminder that tolerance levels in our fledgling democracy are dwindling and more importantly, that as a peasant society, ours is analogue solutions to digital problems.

Mr Okuda is an advocate and managing editor voxpopuli.ug