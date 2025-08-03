Dispatch from Gulu City

I’m writing this article from Gulu, the main town, government centre, and business hub of northern Uganda. I decided to mark the 40th anniversary last week of the July 27, 1985, military coup in Gulu, from where one of the key coup plotters, Maj Gen Bazillio Okello, set off for Kampala to stage the coup. Much has changed over the ensuing four decades since the events of July 1985. Barely had the Acholi got their first taste at the helm of state power than the National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrillas led by Yoweri Museveni evicted them from government, after taking the Acholi-led government through six months of negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya, that served mainly as a delaying tactic as the NRA consolidated their military position. This betrayal of the Acholi government by the NRA led the disbelieving Acholi UNLA remnants to launch a counter-offensive in the hope of overturning the loss of January 26 (or, more accurately, 25), 1986.

The new government army, the NRA, then launched a counter-insurgency operation in Acholi and Teso that devastated the two regions, with effects still felt to this day. Former president Milton Obote detailed the scope of the NRA operations in the north in a 1990 paper, ‘Notes on Concealment of Genocide in Uganda’. The rural economy of granaries, cattle-herding, and subsistence agriculture was destroyed, tens of thousands were evicted from their villages, many later to be cast into camps for internally displaced people. Acholi’s urban middle class relocated to Kampala, while a large number sought exile in Western Europe and North America. Acts of ruthlessness, both by the NRA and the main insurgent group, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), left behind a picture of primitive 18th Century African tribal savagery. In the 1996 General Election, Acholi heavily voted for the joint Opposition presidential candidate Paulo Ssemogerere.

Deep resentment

This was partly because of Acholi’s deep resentment at the brutal counter-insurgency tactics of the NRA, partly lingering bitterness at having been ejected from State power in January 1986 after so short a stint at leading the government, and partly because Ssemogerere was a Roman Catholic and had been a minister in the brief Tito Okello government. In 2001, Acholi also heavily voted for the new Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye; anybody who was not Museveni would have been voted for by the Acholi. After 2006, the 20-year LRA insurgency came to an end, and Acholi returned to a settled state. The Teso insurgency, led by former minister of State for Defence Peter Otai, had faded out in the early 1990s. In Acholi, in particular, the two-decades-long insurgency inflicted significant wounds on the minds of its people. Walking around Gulu, one notices the number of people suffering from mental illness.

It’s not clear if this mental illness was caused by the trauma of the NRA-LRA clashes or is an underlying state of mind. One also notices the large number of hard liquor shops in Gulu. In the late 1970s, UNLF period and during the second UPC government of 1980-1985, I knew some Acholi who were hard-drinking people, so the presence of many a specialist whisky, gin, and wine shop in Gulu does not surprise me. In other words, I don’t know if the many people suffering from mental illness is trauma from the 1986-2006 insurgency, or the 2022 Ministry of Health data indicating that about a third of Uganda’s population suffers from various degrees of mental illness, or perhaps the result of this love of the brewed bottle in Acholi. Whatever the cause, since 2006, Acholi gradually dropped its hostility to the NRM government, and over the last 15 years has become an NRM stronghold.

Or has it? Acholi, like Banyankore, are a proud and stubborn lot and it disturbed Museveni how long and how determined Acholi resisted him. He took this rejection personally. This might explain why his brother, and effective deputy head of State, now lives almost permanently in Gulu, perhaps to court these stubborn people to warm up to President Museveni. When I asked some contacts in Gulu in 2021 why Acholi had voted Museveni in that year’s election, the impression they gave me was that this was a collective, shrewd decision by the Acholi. Having borne the brunt of the NRA’s brutality for 20 years, appearing to be pro-NRM would protect them from further Museveni military strong-arm measures and give the region time to heal from its deep wounds. After all, went the sarcastic public opinion in Gulu, Museveni is about to go, so they were willing to wait patiently for the day that their main adversary since 1981 finally gets off the stage.

So, what we see as NRM-leaning Acholi is nothing more than the same delaying tactic the NRA used on the Okello government in late 1985. As soon as the NRM government or President Museveni leave power, Acholi will go back to its anti-NRA ways, similar to how the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC)-heavy Bushenyi of the early 1980s simply moved on from UPC to NRM after 1986 when it suited them. Gulu itself is a major Ugandan town, ranking at number five in the Google search data behind Kampala, Entebbe, Mbarara, and Jinja, in that order.

On average, its climate is like Entebbe’s, although during the dry season, Gulu, with its 33 °C-35 °C temperature, does get uncomfortably hot and humid. The impression of Gulu by people who have never been there is one of a dry, hot, semi-desert place. They would be surprised to see how green Gulu is, and how even greener the Acholi district of Nwoya is. There is a reason why many Acholi politicians, military officers, Chinese, Asian entrepreneurs, and lately the Balaalo nomads have been buying up or encroaching on Acholi’s land.



