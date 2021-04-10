Drama as Magogo faults himself for Uganda Cranes Afcon failure

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

The year is 2058. Fufa president Magogo is not a happy old man. The creases on his face become even more pronounced as he winces before he mentions the subject of his latest squabble.

The government, he says, is “entirely to blame” for the Cranes’ failure to qualify for the 2059 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Kenya. Uganda were beaten 3-1 at home by Group L whipping boys Zanzibar to concede the Afcon tickets to the Gambia and Eswatini.

“As Fufa, we made proposals to the government and everything was accepted. Yet nothing was done to meet these proposals. No funding, delays in this and that, and as you all know, we had to host our first two games in Rwanda because Namboole stadium was in a terrible state,” Magogo said.

“I wrote to the Sports minister before our final home game and you know what?” he trailed off, gulped down a glass of water, called for another and said: “The minister ignored me. The Sports minister didn’t care. How do we qualify when the government… the Sports minister, is not bothered at all?”

The conference hall at Fufa House in Mengo was filled with mirth as reporters struggled to contain themselves while Fufa Exco (executive committee) members sitting beside Magogo shifted uncomfortably in their seats.

The thing is, Magogo is the Sports minister. And here he was, indicating he had written to himself, ignored himself, and finally blaming himself for the Cranes flop.

This is not the first time the veteran sports administrator is finding himself up against himself in public. Two years ago, Magogo booked two business class tickets to the 2056 Olympic Games in Delhi, India, after Uganda Kobs had made the finals.

Advertisement

It was only when the inflight meals were served in doubles that Magogo realised one was for the Sports minister called Magogo and the other for Fufa president, also Magogo. At the time, he blamed the embarrassing incident on officials at the Ministry of Sports, saying they should have known that “having a Fufa president who is also the Sports minister saves travel funds and allowances.”

The air ticket incident came months after another embarrassing episode involving the two faces of Magogo at Namboole stadium. When the Cranes hosted world champions Germany in the Fifa World Club Cup first leg, Magogo ended his speech by inviting the Sports minister to give his remarks.

“Let’s give a hearty handclap to the honourable Sports minister, who is our chief guest today, and allow him to give a small speech before the big match kicks off,” he said.

After a few whispers in his ears, he apologised and blamed his subordinates at Fufa, saying they should have done the honours of introducing the Sports minister.

Magogo, who took charge of Fufa 45 years ago, last week asked the Mengo Exco to trust him with one last term, promising to use the tenure to amend the constitution and include term limits.

The 89-year-old holds multiple offices and roles in the country, the region, the continent and globally. He is Sports minister, Fufa president, lifetime MP, board member at National Council of Sports, honorary president of Cecafa, Caf third vice president, and Fifa Council Member.

Because of some of the overlapping roles locally, he once appeared as Sports minister before the parliamentary committee on sports that he was to chair. He also infamously warned Fufa on accountability for Cranes allowances when the players complained.

However, the wheelchair-bound Magogo is adamant that from 2013 to 2058, he is far from being done.