EC boss Kiggundu gets second term amid Opposition protests

Sixteen years ago on Tuesday, Opposition legislators stormed out of a meeting of Parliament's Committee on Appointments that had been called to vet members of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The walkout was led by Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo, then vice president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who was also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament at the time. The EC team, led by the chairperson, Mr Badru Kiggundu, deputy chairperson Joseph Biribonwa, Dr Jenny B.

Okello, Mr Steven Ongaria, and Mr Tom W Buruku, were at Parliament following a decision by President Museveni to reappoint them to serve a second seven-year term. Mr Kiggundu was appointed along with Mr Biribonwa, Mr Buruku, Dr Okello and Mr Ongaira in November 2002 following the disbandment of the Azi Kasujja-led Commission.

The President notified Speaker of Parliament Edward Ssekandi of the development in an August 5, 2009, letter, which also saw Ms Justine Mugabi Muhabwe, a teacher at Mary Hill High School in Mbarara, appointed a member of the Commission.

“I have nominated Mrs [Christine] Mugabi to be a member of the Electoral Commission to replace Mr Biribonwa, who becomes deputy chairperson,” wrote the President. Mr Museveni also explained that the tenure of Sr Margaret Magoba, who had been Mr Kiggundu’s deputy, had not been renewed because she had notified him of her decision to return “because of her religious work”.

The letter stated that Mr Biribonwa would replace Sr Magoba as Kiggundu’s deputy. The walkout, however, did not stop legislators who subscribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) from unanimously approving all six, which then cleared them to be in charge of managing the 2011 General Election.

Criticism

Prof Latigo, and Mr Livingstone Okello-Okello, the Chwa County MP, also a member of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party, told Daily Monitor of August 12, 2009, that participation in approving a Commission that had been indicted for failure to organise free and fair elections in 2006 would be tantamount to fighting all the electoral reforms which the Opposition had been demanding since the 2006.

“If the members have been declared incompetent by the Supreme Court, who are we as Parliament to approve them?” asked Mr Okello. Prof Latigo took exception to the President’s decision to reappoint Commissioners whom the justices of the Supreme Court had, in their April 6, 2006, ruling on a petition filed by Dr Kizza Besigye, noted that the EC did not conduct the poll in compliance with the Constitution, the Presidential Elections Act and the Electoral Commission Act.

The judges said the EC had disenfranchised voters, exhibited ineptitude in the counting and tallying of results, had partisan tendencies and apparent inadequacy of voter education.

“The Court is of the considered opinion that all institutions and organisations concerned should urgently address these concerns in order to improve electoral democracy in the country,” said the judges.

“It would be wrong for the President to re-constitute the Electoral Commission team which has twice been found deliberately biased by the Supreme Court,” Mr Okello said.

Prof Latigo, however, pointed out that the Opposition would not have been able to prevent the NRM-dominated committee from approving the Kiggundu-led team because of its limited numerical strength.

The Appointments Committee was composed of 23 members, out of which only four were from the Opposition. Matters had not been helped by the fact that two of them, Mr Michael Mabikke, who was the MP for Makindye East, and Mr Joseph Balikuddembe, who was the MP for Busiro South, had not turned up on the said day.

Ssekandi accused

Prof Latigo and Mr Okello told the media that they had requested Speaker Ssekandi to postpone the vetting exercise till the afternoon of that day to allow them to go and consult their political parties, but that Mr Ssekandi had denied them the opportunity.

“The Speaker did not listen to us. Even if we had remained behind, the country would not understand why we rushed,” said Prof Latigo.

Mr Ssekandi, however, defended himself in an interview on the same day, saying that postponing the exercise could have led to a constitutional crisis since the law required Parliament to approve a new Commission three months before the expiry of the seven-year term of an outgoing team.

The first seven-year term of the Kiggundu Commission was at the time set to expire on November 18, 2009. The Speaker argued that he was aware of the Opposition’s demands for electoral reforms, but hastened to add that the vetting exercise would not “prejudice the reform process”. Mr Ssekandi’s decision to expedite the vetting had already been the subject of discussion.

Daily Monitor of August 12, 2009, reported that Mr Ssekandi, who was hosting a Commonwealth Speakers’ meeting at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, called off all his engagements for the said day at the Speakers’ meeting in order to be available to chair the Appointments’ Committee meeting on August 12. That decision contrasted sharply with an earlier decision to postpone the vetting of members of the Equal Opportunities Commission, which had been scheduled for August 6, 2009, but was postponed because the Speaker was reportedly busy organising the speaker’s conference.

Political parties protest

The Opposition’s protests had started almost immediately after Mr Museveni wrote to Mr Ssekandi. The biggest accusation at the time was that Mr Museveni had disregarded the calls that they had made on May 14, 2009, in the gardens of Parliament, to widen the political representation in the Electoral Commission to include representatives from the Opposition, even when the Constitution required that the EC be comprised of non-partisan members. Mr Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, the president of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), who quit NRM where he had been a long-serving minister, also penned a May 15, 2009, letter in which he had called for electoral reforms before the 2011 elections.

It should be remembered that Mr Bidandi Ssali was sacked in May 2005 after he, along with the late deputy prime minister Eriya Kategaya, and ministers Miria Matembe and Sarah Kiyingi, fell out with Mr Museveni over plans to scrap presidential term limits. Mr Museveni got apoplectic during a May 2003 meeting of the Movement parliamentary caucus after Mr Bidandi dared ask him why he was intent on reneging on an earlier promise to leave power in 2006.

“Who are you? You are just a mere spoke in the wheel! You can go,” Mr Museveni told him. Mr Museveni had, in his response to the May 15 letter, ruled out making any reforms. Mr Chris Opoka, then UPC secretary general, told Daily Monitor on August 11 that the President’s decision to reappoint Mr Kiggundu’s committee was a scheme aimed at maintaining him in power.

“The Electoral Commission has been responsible for all the irregularities during elections, and the President wants to ensure NRM victory in 2011 without fair elections,” Mr Opoka said.

“We wanted an independent Electoral Commission and we have all along demanded this. We are opposed to the nominations,” said Mr Mathias Nsubuga, the secretary general of the Democratic Party.

Opposition Chief Whip Kassiano Wadri (FDC) said, “The President is very desperate for power and he is running the country as if it is his personal enterprise. He knows he can never win any elective position, and that is why he is behaving that way.”

Soon after he was vetted, Mr Kiggundu told the media that he was ready to organise free and fair elections.

