Forget cows, sugarcane is the big deal for presidential advisory

Even chaps who will only learn how to use jealous and jealousy in their next life are fuming that Dr Nassan Mutembeya Tandekwire has been appointed as a presidential advisor on indigenous cows.

But to use your own mbogo (read broken English) against you, “this is being jealousy against Tandekwire for nothing just.”

For years, you guys have been calling this our great nation a “cowntry” and now that we have a presidential advisor on cows, you are lifting the hems of your skirt and threatening to start wearing your trouser upside-down in protest.

What is the problem, folks? You can’t populate your minds with cows and expect to see white horses riding in glory. Just be humble and accept that it could have been an advisor on bananas for banana republic or pigs because even the Big Man himself is mad about swine.

But let’s all calm down even as I know the chaps who are “jealousy” of Tandekwire’s hard-earned Shs15m salary would say “come down” instead. The cue is simple: we all must learn to respect the Pearl of Africa and not call it the ‘Peril of Africa’ or a ‘banana republic’ unless we are goading the man to do the needful.

But goad him, I will.

It’s true banana is a staple food in Buganda and many parts of the country that has now been officially proclaimed a ‘cowntry’ with the appointment of Tandekwire to such an esteemed position. But it’s also very true that nothing tops sugar.

ALSO READ: Mixed reactions over Shs15m pay for Museveni aide on cows

From Zombo to Alebtong, Kumi to Kaliro and even Isingiro to Buliisa, sugar is simply indispensable – in spite of Dr Kasenene’s spirited efforts to cause fears in consumers of the sweet crystal.

Yes, sugar is the thing. We have never had anyone complain about encroachment on Mabira or Bugoma forests, let alone undress over Atiak land, in the name of bananas. It has always been over sugarcane. In fact, there are so many sugar refineries in Busoga alone that having a senior presidential advisor on sugarcane isn’t enough.

But we are being humble here in asking for an appointment this “small” and Shs15m only in monthly salary. If we were greedy, we would have joined Balaam and Gashumba in strategically praising a 48-year-old youth as a generational leader and the panacea of valour among all Generals.

At the risk of sounding boring like the pace of a snail in the sand, I hasten to remind you that it was because of sugarcane that people like Beatrice Anywar shot to fame. Now she sits at the dining table and hears the Big Man talk about what he advised his advisors to do to stay relevant in obscurity.

Imagine a top investor like Amina Moghe Hersi who has brought into the economy top dollars from wherever to put up Oasis Mall and Laburnam Courts Apartments on Nakasero Hill getting called names by some people simply because she is trying to create thousands of jobs for them in the sugarcane plantations of Atiak. This is wrong.

We need an advisor in charge of sugarcane to be able to hear from the Big Man how to tame saboteurs of economic progress such as those who oppose investment in Atiak and Mabira and Bugoma forest reserves.

A good senior presidential advisor on sugarcane – and I mean myself there – would quietly leaf through pages of the ‘Bad Paper’ and read about how there is panic over inflation after the price of a kilo of sukali has hit a record 10k mark. Then the good senior presidential advisor on miwa – again, that is me-to-be – would wait for the Big Man to have a national address during which he disparages and dares the ‘Bad Paper’ to come and get him if they thought the price of sugar is determined by column inches in Namuwongo.