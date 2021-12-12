Prime

From Opel to Drone: Cars security agencies have used since 1960s

The era of Land Rover: In 1986 and thereafter, the suspects arrested by the National Resistance Army (NRA) were often bundled onto the Land Rover and driven to military barracks detach. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • During presidents Milton Obote and Idi Amin’s regimes, Ugandans dreaded certain brands of cars headed in their direction. Today, everyone, innocent or not will think twice when a ‘drone’ is sighted in their vicinity. 

Today, the Toyota Hiace V is the most dreaded car in Uganda. Undoubtedly, no Ugandan wants to see that mini-bus brand driving or parked near their house, especially at night. That dreaded car, now commonly known as ‘Drone’ scares Ugandans to marrow. 

