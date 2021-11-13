Prime

Gen Muhoozi tweets and emergence of First Son from the shadows of his father

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been the subject of much discussion on the Internet’s social media platforms for more than a year. PHOTOS / FILE

By  Timothy Kalyegira

What you need to know:

  • For most of his life, one of the biggest sources of frustration for Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been his living in his father’s shadow, being constantly viewed as a kind of political project and not as an individual. In Kainerugaba’s current tweets can be seen a defiant tone, the triumphant tone of one who has finally found the freedom to be himself as a stand-alone entity and he seems to be relishing this freedom, writes Timothy Kalyegira.

The public utterances by Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Museveni, have been the subject of much discussion on the Internet’s social media platforms for a year or two.

