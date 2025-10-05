Gen Muntu: Widely respected but struggling to get mass appeal

Following his nomination on September 24, Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, kicked off his campaign on Tuesday.

On his first day of campaigns, the retired military officer embarked on a door-to-door campaign around the capital Kampala, where he braved the afternoon drizzles and visited slums from where he appealed to voters to elect leaders based on their abilities rather than money and power.

"When I was the commander of the army, I was sober. Even right now, I'm sober... I'm now 66 years of age, but I have never changed since I was 23. If you want a country that you'll be proud of in future, vote out people who worship guns, money and power so that they go and rest,” he told residents of Kisenyi, Kampala Central.

But before leaving for Mitooma and Rubirizi districts, the following day, Muntu, who served as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president from 2012 to 2017, before parting ways with the party citing ideological differences, was seen distributing fundraising cards to motorists and other travellers on the streets of Kampala.

Background Born in October 1958 at Kitunga Village in present-day Ntungamo District to Enock Ruzima Muntuyera and Aida Matama Muntuyera, Muntu has served at the highest levels of leadership both in the army and elective politics.

From a humble start at Kitunga Primary School, Mbarara Junior School and Kitunga High School (Kitunga High School was later renamed Muntuyera High School, in memory of his father, by former president Milton Obote), Muntu attended Makerere College School and subsequently went on to graduate in Political Science from Makerere University from where he joined the guerrilla National Resistance Army (NRA) of Mr Yoweri Museveni the day he completed his university exams. Later, he emerged as the head of Military Intelligence after the NRA victory in 1986.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party president Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu arrives at EC headquarters in Lweza to be nominated to run for president on September 24, 2025. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



Muntu was a member of the Constituent Assembly (1994–1995), and after disagreeing with Museveni's approach to politics and the military, he was removed from the army command and appointed as a minister, a position he turned down.

In November 2001, he was selected by Members of Parliament to serve as one of the nine Ugandan representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In 2008, he unsuccessfully contested for the FDC's presidency against Dr Kizza Besigye but was later elected as the party's president in 2012. But after internal wrangles, he quit FDC in 2018 to form ANT, promising a new brand of “clean, value-driven politics” centred on integrity, patience, and institutional building.

His admirers say Muntu remains one of Uganda’s most disciplined and principled Opposition figures. Yet, more than two decades after he entered politics, his ability to attract mass support continues to face serious challenges. Muntu has not gained significant traction among ordinary Ugandans.

Alliance for National Transformation presidential flagbearer, Gen Mugisha Muntu (second left), at the Electoral Commission offices in Lweza, during nominations on September 24, 2025. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Analysts say his soft-spoken and calm style of politics appeals to a small section of the elite and middle class, which has made him struggle to resonate with a broader electorate that responds more strongly to fiery speeches, populist rhetoric, and confrontation with the State.

Steep road to climb

Unlike the National Unity Platform (NUP) under Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, or the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) under President Museveni, Muntu’s party has limited grassroots structures and struggles with visibility.

In the 2021 General Election, ANT fielded only a handful of candidates nationwide and failed to secure parliamentary representation, a sign of its weak organisational base.

According to the 2021 results as released by the Electoral Commission, NRM’s Museveni won with 6,042,898 votes (58.38 percent), followed by NUP’s Kyagulanyi with 3,631,437 votes (35.08 percent), FDC’s Amuriat with 337,589 votes (3.26 percent), Muntu with 67,574 votes (0.65 percent), DP’s Norbert Mao with 57,682 votes (0.56 percent), Henry Tumukunde with 51,392 votes (0.50 percent), Joseph Kabuleta with 45,424 votes (0.44 percent), Nancy Kalembe with 38,772 votes (0.37 percent), John Katumba with 37,554 votes (0.36 percent), Fred Mwesigye with 25,483 votes (0.25 percent), and Willy Mayambala with 15,014 votes (0.15 percent).

The registered voters in the elections were 18 million. According to Mr Peter Otai, a political analyst and supporter of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Muntu has the respect, but his brand of politics simply doesn’t appeal to the ordinary Ugandan.

“Muntu’s politics is clean and principled, but politics in Uganda is not just about values; it is about numbers, mobilisation, and connecting with the daily struggles of ordinary people. He has not yet mastered that connection,” Mr Otai says. The majority of Uganda’s electorate lives in rural areas where poverty, unemployment, poor health care, and land disputes dominate daily life.

While Muntu speaks strongly about long-term reforms and institution-building, his message often feels distant to voters grappling with immediate needs. His critics argue that his reluctance to employ populist tactics makes him less relatable compared to other Opposition figures.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu campaigns in Kampala on September 30, 2025. PHOTO/ GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Honest, calculative leader

Prof Sabiti Makara of the Department of Governance at Kabale University describes Muntu as an honest and calculative leader who approaches Opposition politics cautiously.

“He does not want to discourage the regime,” Prof Makara says. “You cannot manage militarism by militarism. Being tough while campaigning is not the solution, and it cannot produce better results.”

Prof Makara notes that Muntu strongly believes in accountability within government offices and is firmly against corruption.

“He has positioned himself as a third voice, not the State voice, not the radical Opposition, but a simple, honest voice,” he says.

“He is a sober leader with a strong sense of nationalism. You will not find him in radical Opposition.” Regarding Muntu’s door-to-door campaign strategy, Prof Makara says:“This approach is generally not for presidential aspirants. No president can campaign door-to-door. I think Muntu is recruiting campaign agents to represent him and engage with villagers on his behalf.”

Opposition ANT party presidential candidate Mugisha Muntu listens as a supporter asks a question during his door-to-door campaign in Kampala on September 30, 2025 ahead of the 2026 General Election. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Supporters defend his approach

However, supporters of Muntu say he represents a necessary shift from the politics of confrontation and populism. They argue that his emphasis on building institutions rather than relying on individual charisma may be slow but will eventually pay off.

“Uganda needs leaders who think beyond rallies and emotions. Gen Muntu is laying a foundation that will stand the test of time,” says a member of ANT on condition of anonymity. But as the country edges closer to the 2026 elections, the question remains whether Muntu can repackage his message to attract wider support. Without strong structures on the ground and a strategy to connect with ordinary voters, analysts warn that ANT risks remaining a marginal force in Ugandan politics.

Muntu himself has repeatedly said he is not in politics for quick popularity, but to nurture a new culture of leadership. Yet with Uganda’s political arena increasingly polarised between NRM and NUP, his struggle to capture the national imagination continues to cast doubt on his political future.

Mr Timothy Chemongesi, the executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), says Muntu’s challenge has never been about credibility or integrity, but about political chemistry.

“Unlike many of his contemporaries who thrive on populism and emotional appeal, Muntu has consistently positioned himself as a sober, principled, and process-oriented leader.

This approach has earned him admiration among elites and opinion shapers but has struggled to resonate with a mass electorate that responds more strongly to symbolism, charisma, and combative rhetoric,” Mr Chemonges says.

Mr Chemonges says Muntu's military background, though prestigious, does not translate into political currency because he embodies discipline and restraint rather than militaristic aggression, the very opposite of what Ugandan politics often rewards.

“Simply put, his values of patience, system-building, and non-confrontation do not align neatly with a political culture conditioned by patronage, spectacle, and immediate gratification,” he says.

“Mass appeal is not just a product of ideology, but of networks that reach the last village, the boda stage, and the church pulpit.

Parties like NUP have mastered the art of connecting emotionally and symbolically with marginalised groups, particularly the youth, through bold rhetoric and visible defiance. FDC, despite its current struggles, still retains pockets of deeply entrenched grassroots networks built over decades of activism.”

He says ANT, on the other hand, has prioritised building from the ground up, but progress has been painstakingly slow.

“The party has yet to demonstrate the ability to mobilise en masse or convert its principled posture into tangible political structures that deliver electoral numbers. Door-to-door mobilisation is arguably the most effective long-term strategy because it builds loyalty, trust, and real community linkages,” he says.

Ms Phiona Mutesi, a retired history teacher, describes Muntu as a leader whose style reflects discipline, integrity, and long-term vision.

"While his approach may not excite the masses like some of his contemporaries, it reflects a commitment to building a responsible and accountable political culture. In my view, Uganda needs more leaders like him who prioritise long-term national interest over short-term applause,” Mutesi says.

“Unlike what many assume, being a retired army general does not guarantee mass appeal in politics. Muntu embodies restraint and process-oriented leadership, which often contrasts sharply with Uganda’s more populist political style,” she says.

“Muntu is planting seeds for long-term influence rather than chasing immediate popularity. It’s a strategy that reflects patience and careful planning, even if it does not produce quick wins in elections,” Mutesi concludes.

However, Chemonges says in Uganda’s high-pressure, high-speed political environment, this method is vulnerable to being outpaced by the theatrics and visibility of rallies.

“Rallies project strength, create momentum, and shape national narratives; they reassure supporters that they are part of something bigger,” he says, adding that the door-to-door approach may be morally and strategically sound, but without a complementary strategy, it risks being too slow to shift the political balance by 2026.

In the meantime, for Muntu and ANT to remain relevant and, at a minimum, have some members in Parliament, analysts say they must bridge the gap between principle and perception.

“They need to repackage their message in a way that resonates emotionally, not just rationally, because Ugandan voters are moved as much by identity and passion as by policy.

ANT must borrow visibility tactics from its rivals—investing in symbolic actions, digital presence, and coalition politics that project relevance,” Mr Chemonges says.

Mr Otai agrees with him, saying Muntu should leverage his reputation for integrity to carve out a niche as the “alternative statesman” in contrast to both the ruling establishment and the more confrontational Opposition.

“ANT must accelerate grassroots penetration by aligning with local influencers—religious leaders, cultural institutions, and community-based networks—so that the party’s message spreads beyond its core elite base,” he says.

As the eight presidential candidates start their three-month journey of campaigns, whether Muntu’s strategy of clean, value-driven politics begins to yield fruit remains to be seen.