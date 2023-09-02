Govt, and not Mengo, responsible for protecting people from illegal evictions

On August 27, Sunday Monitor columnist Gawaya Tegulle wrote an article titled ‘By the time Mengo wakes up, Buganda will be long gone’ in which he vividly described the ravages and theft of land in Buganda Kingdom, while the grabbers are more protected than the victims.

He based his opinion on a story of an elderly couple known to him, who owned a big chunk of land in Mpigi District, which they were unwilling to sell, because of the ancestral importance they attached to it.

However, there was a group of people who desperately wanted this land under whichever circumstances. They plotted and had the elderly couple arrested, detained and charged with assaulting and causing harm to somebody they had never heard about. They were later arraigned in court and were remanded to prison.

The couple failed to get justice as the judge who was assigned to their case was always absent on a different assignment or other excuses. By the time they left prison, they found their land taken, developed and protected by soldiers, leaving with them a small piece for their house and compound.

As Mr Tegulle concluded, he heaped the blame on the kingdom of Buganda leadership, for remaining silent on the problems accruing from land grabbing in the region. His conclusion has caught my eye, and it’s where I am going to focus my response.

First of all, I would like to inform the people of Uganda that land problems are not only limited to Buganda. They are heard in Ankole, Teso, Acholi, Busoga and elsewhere in the country.

The kingdom leadership, led by the kabaka, has never been silent on the issue of land grabbing. If Mr Tegulle has been following what transpires in Mengo, he should have known that this issue is at the forefront of the Buganda Kingdom’s discussions.

In the very week Mr Tegulle submitted his opinion, the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, had earlier on Monday, August 21, opened the 31st Buganda Lukiiko session, and land issues were one of his areas of focus. He spoke of how courts of law are slow to hear and adjudicate land cases. Mr Tegulle’s story of the elderly couple is, therefore, corroborative evidence of His Majesty’s complaint.

Whereas it’s true many people’s land has been grabbed in the way he described, the kingdom of Buganda has already advised its people to secure their land by obtaining proper documentation for it. There’s no excuse whatsoever, why someone can own such prime land for years, but ignores to process documents to consolidate their ownership.

The Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has been talking about land grabbing every now and then, and has always repeated the six reasons, which cause chaos on land; the courts of law are slow, and sometimes biased on matters arising from land cases; the police do not protect the victims, and investigations into land cases are slow because they do not have enough capacity.

Third, land offices are full of scandals that help land grabbers; and fourth there is an increase in the number of people on land, especially in Buganda which is causing land disputes, unlike the pastoralists who roam everywhere looking for cattle grass, the people in Buganda are farmers.

Fifth, the soils are worn out, especially in densely populated areas, and they no long produce the required food for the increasing population. This forces people to take over other people’s land.

Lastly, involving politics into land matters, especially fighting mailo land, instead of focusing on the five areas I have mentioned above.

We think Mr Tegulle chose to use Buganda as an example, because then his story would be read by everyone since land matters are at the forefront in Buganda. Or else, he is unaware of land problems in Uganda.

Yes, it’s also true, there are some people with genuine land certificates of titles who have been forcefully evicted after being threatened or imprisoned like Mr Tegulle has portrayed. However, this is where lawyers like Mr Tegulle come in to help the victims.

Even in the event that the land grabber has obtained a second title over an existing one, it’s the duty of lawyers to help the victims by pointing out the illegality of obtaining a title over an existing title.

Can we say lawyers have also not done much to help the situation?