Hilderman can replace Bobi and Mzee

The Nile Post recently reported that singer-turned-politician Dr Hilderman said voters should know that “he will not seek to retain his seat if he does not obtain the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket for the 2026 elections”.

He was elected MP on NUP ticket during the 2021 General Election, defeating the then-incumbent Amelia. ‘Hilderman’ is the name every guy that dates a lady called Hilda likes to use in moments of sheer frustration.

“Hilda, man!” says the frustrated guy when his girlfriend Hilda is acting more like a girl-fiend. Hilderman is a self-described doctor; please don’t ask ‘which doctor?’ Because we know he is not a witchdoctor, even though he sang the song ‘Amelia’ and was on song when he lullabied Amelia at the polls. The situation was not Amelia-orated by the knowledge that the only hit Hilderman has had in the last few years is the one that knocked out the NRM doyenne at the polls.

To be clear, the ‘Dr’ in his title owes to Hilderman’s singular ability to treat everybody he meets like they are not called Amelia. Yet, to all intents and purposes, he could be the poster boy for a third way between Bobi and Mzee.

The other third way, KB, is in jail. To be sure, Hilderman’s oratory may be sub-Churchillian, and he may be something of a yapping Chihuahua when compared with Mzee’s Big Dog Status, but remember Andry Rajoelina.

He was once Africa’s youngest president and a former club DJ who staged a coup to come to power. So there is hope for Hilderman yet. It also helps that he, Hilderman, is generally seen as a has-been when it comes to music. This could certainly work in his favour.

You see, most great politicians are terrible artists. Dictators and great democratic leaders have always been artists manqué (failed artists). Most of them failed at something dear to their hearts, so they went into politics and called it destiny. That begs the question: Was politics, for them, a release valve?

Something that helped them vent their personal demons on an unwitting world? Hilderman may never know. At any rate, Adolf Hitler was a failed artist, Benito Mussolini a journalist-manqué, Joseph Stalin was a mediocre weatherman, Mao Zedong an assistant librarian and Nicolae Ceausescu a shoemaker.

Fidel Castro's first ambition was to be a baseball player...but he doesn't belong to the rogues' gallery above. However, these successful failures bitterly blamed society for their early setbacks. Hitler went as far as calling all his teachers 'slightly mad' because they flunked him out of high school.

So Hilderman should wear his fading music career on his sleeve, so he can use it to add bulk to his political sinews. This is his chance to prove that his win against the former minister was no fluke. If he can do this, Bobi will be more than happy to make Hilderman our new Beyoncé.

Beyoncé has changed the changing faces of art and activism. Her visual album Lemonade and her performance at the 2016 Super Bowl highlighted the beauty of Black identity while going eyeball-to-eyeball with racial injustice.

She reinvented herself and redefined her role in the struggle for freedom and equality in America. Hilderman can do the same here.

Maybe this time he can call himself Hilderwoman, since I have never heard of a Hilda (I meant, Hilder) who is a man. Then he can accuse his opponents of not doing enough for female rights and sound thoroughly convincing in the process.

It’s time he spread his wings and flew Bobi’s nest. He cannot rely on NUP’s wave again, unless that wave is a goodbye wave. He needs to start afresh. Hilderman claims that he’s also tired of sweating.

Every time he visits Bobi, he’s invited for a long workout session in Bobi’s gym, which is in the sauna! It is all too much to bear, really. Now Hilderman’s buddy, Mpuuga, seems to have left NUP in his rearview mirror. His drive will surely be missed.