House to discuss why Russia invaded Ukraine

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

  • Stopped praying: Also, are you aware that since Russia-Ukraine thing started, Ugandans have stopped praying for the Speaker’s quick recovery? Now they spend the whole day talking about Russia, Ukraine, Putin, Zelensky as if they are not picking anything from the Parish Development Model that the government is preaching.

I wanted to write about Umeme the other day. As I sat down behind my computer having ‘configured’ a big rant so big Umeme would have run to the Tweeting General to ask for his support like he gave Russia, power went off. Just like that. Imagine, to rant about Umeme in writing, you need the support of Umeme.

