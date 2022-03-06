House to discuss why Russia invaded Ukraine

I wanted to write about Umeme the other day. As I sat down behind my computer having ‘configured’ a big rant so big Umeme would have run to the Tweeting General to ask for his support like he gave Russia, power went off. Just like that. Imagine, to rant about Umeme in writing, you need the support of Umeme.

And like that, I coiled my tail. Then while idling on WhatsApp, I saw a post that Russian state television, RTV, was airing on our great UBC after being blocked by Europe. I think UBC is the only place where I can beat Umeme to their game and get my rant out.

Perhaps that also explains why they are very committed to broadcasting live events in the giant theatre across from their headquarters. Okay, I know there are two theatres bordering UBC but forget the one that serves thrills from chaps like Richard Tuwangye, Alex Mukulu and Dickson Zizinga. The real theatre is that one that serves chills.

As you read this, those suited jokes are planning to debate whether Uganda should deploy UPDF troops in Ukraine. According to my impeccable sources at the Legistheatre, the suited comedians think that this time they will be pre-empting UPDF deployment.

“We’re tired of seeing the UPDF deployed without the approval of us, the Legistheatres, and then the government comes with budget requests to fund the operations,” said one of the suited items who looked like a badly inflated Tinky-Winky, the purple tele-tubby.

“This time we’re going to deliberate on this first, approve their deployment and urge them to bring the budget for approval. They can’t beat us to this one. They will choose which side to support.”

A friend called Baz has been wondering why our Legistheatre could spend time discussing irrelevant things like Russia and Ukraine war. Baz says there are more pressing issues such as security concerns in the country, citing the rampant cases of thugs waylaying people and robbing them of valuables on the street.

I put this to one of the suited items and her response was more convincing than a General playing harps on Twitter about how his wife was the most beautiful on earth at a time Ugandans are fantasising upon seeing pictures of alleged Ukrainian chics in uniform.

“The problem with you peasants is that you don’t understand what you already clearly understand,” she offered, dubbing more lipstick.

“If you go to any homestead during primetime, you will hear a wife or child ask why Russia is attacking Ukraine. It is our job to debate this so that our voters fully understand and stop asking such questions.

“Also, are you aware that since Russia-Ukraine thing started, Ugandans have stopped praying for the Speaker’s quick recovery? Now they spend the whole day talking about Russia, Ukraine, Putin, Zelensky as if they are not picking anything from the Parish Development Model that the government is preaching.”

The Legistheatres say sending UPDF to Kyiv will help hone their war skills at a time they are fighting so many enemies to defend the territorial integrity of Uganda.

But come to think of it, I also support this war. In fact, it is a godsend chance for us and while there are no timbers and minerals to grab as spoils, don’t you think our UPDF soldiers would want to also get some White women? We’re always in Congo jungles getting the same women but things are different the other side.

Militarily speaking, there is also a chance that UPDF can get to fly back home real Sukhoi jets this time, not the ones that bombard ADF bases and only kills tired rats.