How 52 million Kenyans are living in America visa-free

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

Never joke with Africans. From Nigeria to South Africa and Libya to Eritrea and finally our neighbours in the east here, Africans know how to compensate for what they cannot have. They live the dream, literally.

For years, West Africans have clamoured for visas to the US. To get their way, they took to scamming. They keep arriving in the US and living there for good measure.

South Africa has among the worst crime rates in the world and this isn’t made up like we do here every Sunday. Those guys killed a messiah called Lucky Dube for which they will never be forgiven. However, for all their crime rate, going to America by hook or by crook is not one of them.

Instead, Mzansi people came up with this smart mirage. Like we take painkillers to convince the brain that all is well and even go to comfy sleep, these guys have decided to convince their brains that they are not in Africa.

They made their own winter and summer seasons and believe they are an extension of Europe, America and Asia combined and that their country just drifted and grafted itself onto Africa due to some Black Magic.

They blame Zimbabwean astrologers for this fate of theirs.

Then Uganda. Not so clever, they use LGBT to throw their chips into the hat and emerge with visas. They have failed to borrow a leaf from South Africans. The best they can do is name a street after some perverted sex tourists from the past who masqueraded as explorers.

Advertisement

Yes, explorers. I know it sounds like it starts with S but not for today.

But Kenyans have the gold medal in the craft. They are cleverer by a half. They didn’t just borrow a leaf or two like the Mzansi people but uprooted the entire proverbial tree and transplanted it in Nanyuki.

My sources in Kakamega speculate that the proverbial tree wilted due to soil differences but not the resolve in the people of Makuyu and Kameno, the two ridges in the eastern coastal country.

“If the tree will not grow,” said an elderly Jaluo man, “let’s just imagine it has grown.”

His Kikuyu rival set down his ‘ambalasasa’ bag and made peace in agreement. The Kamba, Kaleinjin and Luhya chaps also came and nodded in agreement as they nibbled on half-cooked cartilage in ‘molokony’.

“Asena angu (friends), so we’re all together in brotherhood that the tree has grown here even if we don’t see it, right,” asked a Mijikenda man.

“Of course, of course,” the others responded in unison. “Even the Masaai and others not present here will agree later once we make them fully imagine things.”

“Fine. I hereby declare this place the Capitol Hill Square,” announced the Jaluo man.

And just like that, Kenya got their own Capitol Hill, have changed their constitution to rhyme with the one George Washington and James Madison painstakingly worked on for American people.

There has been talk that the many ethnic groupings want to come together and lay down their crude weapons that they can forge afresh to lay a foundation for the Pentagon in central park. They already have the CIA, FBI and secret service -- the latter operating in matatus, don’t ask me why.

But you can’t blame them. I mean, these guys had a whole president of the United States from Nyang’oma Kogelo right in their backyard. I can bet my hairy armpit that even if South Africans printed their rand in the ape of the Benjamin (US Dollar) and built an extension of the Trump wall across their borders, they will never come close to Kenyans.

That is why my friend Nancy Koech now calls herself Nancy Pelosi, Amina Karimi has turned into Amy Klabouchar, while a man in Gifyonzo in Mkoa wa Pwani has named his twins Anthony Fausi and Kamara Hallis -- never mind the misspellings.

So as Kenyans complete the ape-fication of America, shouldn’t Ugandans at least pick a leaf and Nigerians transplant the proverbial tree and live life? America can keep their visas, we Africans must learn the science of nomenclature from Kenyans.