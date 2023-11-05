How move to replace Luwalira came apart

By this time 14 years ago the House of Bishops had already elected Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira as the replacement of Samuel Balagadde Sekadde at Namirembe Diocese. Replacing Luwalira, however, hasn’t been straightforward, with a petition lodged by Christians discrediting the entire process.

Bishop Luwalira will retire in December having clocked 65 years per the Church of Uganda constitution. The process of choosing his successor started in earnest early this year. Close to 10 reverend canons submitted their applications to Fred Mpanga, the chancellor of Namirembe. In the Anglican Church, a chancellor who is normally a lawyer, advises the bishop and diocese on matters of secular and ecclesiastical and canon laws.

One of the prerequisites of becoming the bishop of Namirembe is a degree in Theology or Divinity. Candidates are also expected to have served 10 years in priesthood and be aged above 45. Per section 3.7.22 of the Provincial Canons of the Church of Uganda a first degree in any other field with a postgraduate diploma in Theology or Divinity also guarantees one the green light. The 10 years, according to the rules, are determined from the time the priest was ordained.

The front runner?

Even before the process could start, Rev Can Moses Kayimba, 50, had been deemed favourite owing partially to his perceived closeness to Bishop Luwalira. In terms of academics, Kayimba has a Bachelor’s degree in Divinity from Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono and a Master’s degree in Education and Management from the same institution.

Before upgrading, Kayimba had obtained a diploma in Education from Mubende National Teachers College and another diploma in Theology from Uganda Martyrs Seminary Namugongo.

In his formative years, Kayimba served as a parish priest in Kibuye and Namasuba. Known for being a tranquil administrator, Kayimba was later promoted to serve the archdeacon at the Mengo archdeaconry where he is praised for mobilising funds that aided in the construction of the perimeter wall, inter-alia.

From Mengo, Luwalira dispatched Kayimba to West Buganda as a missionary. He has been serving as diocesan secretary. When Luwalira dispatched Kayimba to West Buganda, many interpreted this as an indication of his successor. In West Buganda, Kayimba has been working under Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale who, before becoming bishop in 2016, worked as Luwalira’s research and information assistant.

Other candidates

Venerable Rev Can Moses Banja, the archdeacon of Luzira archdeaconry, also threw his hat into the ring. Banja, 59, just like Kayimba, is a familiar figure at Namirembe Diocese where he served as human resource manager before being appointed the assistant vicar of Namirembe Cathedral. Before serving at Namirembe Diocese, Banja was diocesan secretary of the Mukono Diocese. In terms of education, he holds a diploma in Education and a degree in Divinity from UCU.

Rev Edward Steven Kabanda, 53, also applied. He has served as the curate of Namirembe Cathedral, assistant vicar of Nateete, and chaplain of Buddo Junior School. In his formative years, he worked as the parish priest of Kibiri Church of Uganda and St Rachael Church of Uganda. He holds a degree in Divinity and has diplomas in Education and Theology.

There was also Venerable Can John Giita Kavuma, the archdeacon of Entebbe Archdeaconry—an office he assumed in 2021. Previously, Kavuma, 58, had served as a priest in Maganjo, St Apollo Kivebulaya Church of Uganda, Namasuba Parish, St John’s Church of Uganda Entebbe, and Mengo Archdeaconry, where he served for over 15 years. In terms of academic qualifications, he has a master’s in Planning and Management from Nkumba University and a certificate in Theology from Uganda Martyrs Seminary, Namugongo.

Venerable Godfrey BK Buwembo, the archdeacon of Nateete Archdeaconry who also doubles as the head of the estates department of Namirembe Diocese, tried his luck too. Previously, Buwembo, 50, had served as a priest at St Mark’s Namate, Katuuso Church of Uganda, and Munyonyo, from where he was appointed archdeacon. He holds a diploma in Theology and a master’s degree from Nkumba University.

Rev Semei Sebina Sekiziyivu, 55, also fancied his chances. He is the parish priest of Namayumba Church of Uganda, Nateete Archdeaconry, having formerly served at St Stephen Kiwafu, Kiteezi Church of Uganda. He holds a master’s degree in Counselling and Guidance and a diploma in Theology.

Rev Emmanuel Lutaaya is currently the parish priest of Kisaasi Church of Uganda. Lutaaya, 58, was ordained in the Mityana Diocese and he formerly led as the parish priest of Nsangi, Kawempe-Kirokole, Bunamwaya, Bbira, and Entebbe Kiwafu. Lutaaya has a peaceful demeanour and has served on the mission board of the Namirembe Diocese. He holds a diploma in Theology and a degree in Education.

Rev Titi Timothy Nsubuga, 59, serves in the Episcopal Church in the United States but he previously served as treasurer for Namirembe Diocese. Nsubuga has degrees in Commerce and Divinity as well as a PhD in Theology.

Rev Esau Bbosa Kimaje, who holds a degree in Education, a degree in theology, and a master’s degree in Divinity, also gave it a shot. He is the principal of Uganda Martyrs Seminary in Namugongo and the priest of Namugongo Parish.

Rev Enock Kimanje, who holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s, and a PhD in Human Resource Management, as well put his hand up. He is the parish priest of Kawala Church of Uganda, Kazo Archdeaconry. He served as a chaplain at King’s College Budo.

The process

On receiving these applications, in line with the rules, Mpanga convened a 15-member diocesan council to choose two candidates.

The diocesan council is an executive committee appointed by the diocesan synod to act on its behalf between the periods of its sitting. The diocesan council examines policy proposals for submission to the diocesan synod and Implements the decisions of the diocesan synod.

Even before Mpanga would convene the diocesan council to nominate two names, sources say differences had already emerged over the criteria to use to evaluate applicants. The canons make it clear that the nomination committee shall evaluate candidates based on age, academic qualification, experience in pastoral ministry, spiritual life and testimony, family life, integrity, and social standing.

The nomination of bishops in the Anglican Church has always been riddled with controversy. For instance, in 2020, Rev Charles Okunya was elected second Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

His election was, however, revoked by then Archbishop Stanley Ntagali on the grounds that he had falsified his age. Okunya ran to the High Court, challenging the decision but the court threw out his application.

The Church is also struggling to replace Luweero Bishop Elidard Nsubuga Kironde, who retired after the election of Can Godfrey Kasana was nullified on grounds that he had children outside the wedlock. A case to have him consecrated as bishop was recently thrown out by the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija.

It has since emerged that even Rev Abel Sserwanja Merewooma, who was second in the Luweero Bishop race, didn’t have two key qualifications that are needed for the bishop’s role. Merewooma, it’s said, doesn’t meet the age criteria of 45 years and also doesn’t possess the required decade-long priesthood experience, as mandated by the canon laws of the Church of Uganda.

Falling short

In respect to the Namirembe bishop race, sources familiar with the vetting process say that a number of the candidates do not meet the criteria for the office of the bishop.

Some applicants, sources that preferred anonymity such that they could speak freely said, had been implicated in wrangles with believers, maladministration of church funds and property, and lacked suitable academic documents. Background checks revealed that a number of the hopefuls had not served 10 years of priesthood.

The most sticking issue, though, was the academic credentials, with the nomination committee initially failing to decide on the academic criteria to be used. When the diocesan council eventually sat two names—Rev Can Banja and, to the surprise of many, Rev Abraham Muyinda, the dean of Namirembe Cathedral, was forwarded to the 37-strong House of Bishops. This sparked an outcry mainly from Anglicans who were supporting Kayimba.

A petition from elders within Namirembe Diocese was lodged in which the complainants said that the nomination process that resulted in Rev Banja and Rev Muyinda’s nomination was tainted with corruption, conflicts of interest, and apparent or real unfairness. In the petition, the elders, who include prominent businessmen in Kampala, challenged the way in which the nominations for Rev Banja and Rev Muyinda were finalised.

Change of mind

The House of Bishops has since instituted a committee led by Rev Johnson Gakumba to scrutinise the nomination process pursuant to canon 3.7.30 of the provincial canons.

Though the church has openly defended Mpanga and has not been clear on the reasons that have caused the delay in choosing the next Bishop of Namirembe, sources told Sunday Monitor that while it was initially thought the Luwalira was inclined towards Kayimba, who was seen as youthful and enterprising, he had a change of mind at the last minute.