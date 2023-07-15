How NRM has been biggest beneficiary of election fraud

Amid election violence and rigging allegations, for the second time this term, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate lost a by-election, prompting President Museveni, the chairman of the party, to issue a dossier condemning election theft.

During the by-election that saw Uganda Peoples Congress’ (UPC) Eunice Apio edge NRM’s Samuel Engola Okello, footage had emerged on social media showing Jimmy Akena, who leads one of the factions of UPC, accusing NRM’s electoral commission boss Tanga Odoi of stealing votes.

“You are stealing,” Akena, who years ago signed a memorandum of understanding with NRM, was heard telling Tanga, who responded: “You are losing.”

WATCH: Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena Obote engages @NRMOnline electoral commission chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, accusing his party officials of vote rigging at Wanglobo Polling Station, Otwal Sub-county in the ongoing Oyam North by-election.

Reacting to the results, Museveni – who waged a guerrilla war on grounds that the 1980 general election had been rigged – said he condemns lawbreakers that were said to have engaged in ballot paper pre-ticking on behalf of the voters.

“This is treason and no one in the NRM should ever take part in that crime,” Museveni said.

Though Museveni is saying vote rigging amounts to treason, the Supreme Court, Uganda’s apex court, has twice ruled that Museveni has been a beneficiary of election rigging, only stopping short of overturning the presidential results on grounds that the malpractices weren’t sufficient to annul a presidential election.

2001

For instance, when he was determining the 2001 presidential petition filed by Opposition leader Kizza Besigye, then Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki found that the Electoral Commission (EC) did not efficiently compile, maintain and update the national voters register and voters rolls for each constituency for the presidential elections, and thus violated the principles of registration of voters, fairness and transparency.

In the same petition, Besigye’s legal team insisted that contrary to Ugandan laws, EC agents, or servants, or presiding officers, in the course of their duties and with full knowledge that some people already voted allowed the same people to vote more than once, an argument that Justice Odoki agreed with.

“I find the evidence adduced by the petitioner [Dr Besigye] on this allegation convincing and I accept it despite denials by evidence from the respondents [Museveni and EC]. The allegation of multiple voting in several polling stations has been proved; it violated the principles of equality and fairness,” Justice Odoki ruled.

Former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki and President Museveni. PHOTO/COMBO

Justice Odoki said although the evidence on the allegation of pre-ticked ballot papers was scanty, he believed Besigye had proved to his satisfaction that “some people” pre-ticked ballot papers and put them into ballot boxes, or marked ballot papers for other voters to use for voting, an action he said infringed the principles of voting by secret ballot and transparency.

“The evidence adduced on ballot stuffing is credible, although some are exaggerated and based on hearsay. There is sufficient evidence to support the allegation. My finding is that the petitioner [Besigye] has proved to my satisfaction by the evidence adduced that the second respondent’s agents [EC] failed to comply with the provisions and principles of Section 30 (7) of the Act and that there was a ballot stuffing as this infringed the principles of fairness and transparency,” Justice Odoki ruled.

The judge also accepted Besigye’s evidence of security operatives intimidating his agents and operatives, describing the evidence as “detailed, consistent and credible”.

“The denials and explanations in the respondents’ evidence have not sufficiently rebutted the various allegations of intimidation made by the petitioner. It is not disputed that the army was deployed throughout the country at the time of voting. It is not also disputed that the PPU [Presidential Protection Unit] was stationed in Rukungiri throughout the period of the election campaign and during the polling,” Justice Odoki ruled.

“I find that the highest concentration of intimidation, violence, and harassment took place in Rukungiri, Kanungu, and Kamwenge. The intimidation interfered with the petitioner’s campaigns in those districts. In Rukungiri and Kanungu, it was perpetuated mainly by the PPU. In Kamwenge, it was done by UPDF soldiers.

The intimidation of agents and supporters, Justice Odoki said, extended to closing branch offices and tearing of posters, stopping consultative meetings and rallies, abduction, arrest, and causing injury or death to agents and supporters.

“On polling day, intimidation consisted of ordering voters to vote for the 1st respondent [Museveni] and harassing petitioner’s [Dr Besigye] polling agents,” Justice Odoki said.

Soldiers and civilians line up to vote on January 14, 2021 during the general election at Mubarack, A-M Polling Station in Kampala. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Despite agreeing with Besigye on those grounds, Justice Odoki joined the majority of three to two, in dismissing the petition on the grounds that the retired Colonel had not proved to the satisfaction of the court that the transgression by the EC and agents of Museveni affected the result of the election in a substantial manner.

2006

Following the highly disputed 2006 presidential elections, Dr Besigye again challenged Museveni’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Justice Odoki in his judgement said on the evidence adduced he was satisfied that quite a number of voters were disenfranchised, or denied the right to vote through the removal of their names from the register during the exercise of cleaning or updating the voters register.

Disenfranchisement, Justice Odoki said, can be affected by law or by action or omission of electoral officials.

“In the instant case, it seems that some voters were disenfranchised by a change in the law requiring them to register either where they originate or reside and not where they work,” Justice Odoki said, adding that some voters who registered where they work could have been removed from the voters roll due to this change in the law.

There was also evidence that those who ceased to reside in the parishes where they were registered were also removed from the voters register allegedly on the recommendations of parish tribunals, Justice Odoki said, adding that evidence showed that more urban areas, which traditionally are Opposition strongholds, were affected by this factor.

“As a result, there was no evidence to show that the affected registered voters had been informed of their removal, or that their cases had been reviewed by the 1st respondent [Electoral Commission]. In my view, a citizen is entitled to a right to fair and just treatment in administrative decisions, the right to access to information, and the right to a fair hearing when making decisions affecting his or her fundamental rights like the right to vote, and participate in his or her governance,” Odoki, who once again ruled in upholding Museveni’s victory, said.

Accusing Opposition

In his dossier after the Oyam South by-election results, Museveni accused the Opposition of being the ringleaders of vote rigging, more so in Kampala metropolitan areas.

“It’s the Opposition that has been doing that around Kampala, with the incompetent NRM officials failing to catch them,” Museveni said.

It’s now 18 years since multiparty democracy was reinstated in Uganda and there is no court record that shows that an Opposition candidate lost a position because of vote rigging.

In this file photo, Opposition FDC candidate Kizza Besigye is blocked by police during the 2016 presidential campaigns. PHOTO/FILE

In 2006, NRM’s Edward Francis Babu, who had made the Kampala Central MP seat his, challenged Erias Lukwago’s victory, claiming electoral fraud but the case was dismissed by Justice Stella Arach-Amoko on grounds that Babu’s agents had signed off with declaration forms.

After the return of political parties, only two Opposition candidates in Kampala metropolitan have lost their seats yet the court still heaped the blame on the EC.

In 2011, DP’s Muhammad Kawuma, who was representing Entebbe Municipality, was thrown out of Parliament by Justice Andrew Bashaija on grounds that the EC hadn’t included results from 12 polling stations, in the process disentrancing about 8,000 voters, something the judge said affected the outcome in a substantial manner.

Kawuma won the resultant by-election, easily brushing aside a challenge from NRM’s Patience Mubangizi Tusiimire.

It was under the same condition that in 2017, the Court of Appeal cancelled Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Apollo Kantinti’s victory in Kyadondo East.

The Court of Appeal confirmed the High Court’s findings that EC had not included votes from nine polling stations, thus disfranchising more than 5,000 voters.

The subsequent by-election was won by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine. Though Opposition losses have been blamed on EC’s mistakes, it hasn’t been the case with NRM candidates who have been thrown out.

NUP candidate Robert Kyagulanyi is arrested as he campaigned during the 2021 general elections. PHOTO/FILE

In Kampala metropolitan area, the 2006 battle for Mukono North seat was between Betty Nambooze, then of the DP but now belongs to the National Unity Platform (NUP), and Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, then of the NRM but now belongs to NUP. Bakaluba had been declared the victor with 22,680 votes while Nambooze came second with 22,232.

Nambooze decided to go to court, alleging among things that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other para-military/ militia groups intimidated her supporters during polling, to prevent them from voting for her.

Witnesses told High Court judge Arach-Amoko that on election day they saw soldiers disembarking from the vehicles and moving around the polling stations, causing a stampede among voters.

One of the said soldiers went to the voting line with Luke Mayengo, whom he knew to be the agent of Bakaluba, and started telling voters to vote for Bakaluba.

Justice Arach-Amoko cancelled Bakaluba’s victory, a position that was upheld by the Court of Appeal and confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Another election rigging controversy that emerged from the 2006 polls was in Bugweri County. Abdu Katuntu, then of the FDC, lost to Kirunda Kivejinja of NRM.

Katuntu ran to court saying, among other things, that Kivejinja – who occupied different Cabinet positions, including being Internal Affairs minister – deployed a squad of armed men who were under the command of one Lt Mulindwa, alias Surambaya, who wreaked havoc in the constituency by harassing, torturing and intimidating the supporters.

The army patrols the outskirts of Kampala during the 2021 election period. PHOTO/FILE

Katuntu also insisted that several of his supporters were throughout the campaign period beaten, harangued, assaulted and tortured by Kivejinja’s militia who were sporting yellow T-shirts that belong to the NRM.

“Court examined these witnesses’ evidence in as far as it relates to intimidation violence and torture of supporters and agents of the petitioner [Katuntu]. Court has compared the witnesses’ averments against those of the witnesses of the first respondent [Kivejinja] in rebuttal. It finds that the petitioner’s [Katuntu] evidence is generally more credible and truthful,” Justice Vincent Musoke, who has since passed on, ruled.