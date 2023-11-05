How our middle class copes with the political situation





Since Uganda gained independence in 1962, it’s fair to say that the track record of the various governments on public service delivery, accountability, and, particularly, human rights and freedoms, has been less than desirable.

When the political situation degenerates from normal incompetence to outright rule by the gun and harassment by the army and intelligence services, an intolerably high level of tension, fear, and resentment builds up in society.

There have been many ways of expressing dissent or discontent with the flaws in the political system.

The first and most obvious has been engaging in elective politics, grassroots campaigning, and activism.

The other has been commentary in the media, in news features, straight news reports, newspaper editorial comments, since the mid-1990s radio and television talk shows, and, of course, over the past 20 years, social media and other Internet forums.

Recently, there has emerged a category of urbanised, university-educated Ugandans who, like much of the population, is troubled by the excesses of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime.

They see what’s becoming too glaring to ignore or deny: the abductions in broad daylight of National Unity Platform (NUP) activists, the schizophrenic looting of land and public funds, and the shameless impunity by the ruling class.

They are too well informed and sensitive to not be troubled by all this.

At this stage in the NRM government, it’s hard to think of any people left who don’t see, know, or hear about the degeneration of what was in the early 1990s one of Africa’s most admired governments.

These days, there are so many cameras everywhere, from street surveillance cameras to office block CCTV cameras and smartphone cameras, creating a footprint of nearly 24-hour irrefutable evidence.

The only problem for this category of white-collar Ugandans is that their jobs, businesses, their clientele, their prospects for contracts, licenses or tenders – or even their sheer cowardice and risk-aversion – prevent them from speaking out publicly on the appalling condition that is Uganda today.

It’s easy to spot them, especially on social media.

The people who are always posting photos, time, and route maps of their jogging routine. Somehow, jogging in the neighbourhood or long-distance running seems to appeal to them lately.

Then there are the optimists. The state of the nation is both worrying and frustrating.

However, since they can’t dare speak out, they assume an almost artificial patriotism, affirming their unwavering love of Uganda, speaking up Uganda’s beauty, focusing on her tourism prospects, celebrating every Olympic or World Athletics Championship medal, and praising young startup entrepreneurs.

Still others can be seen posting photos of the books they are currently reading, most of which are usually about economics, business, or career development.

Motivational pep talks, public lectures, posts on social media dispensing advice on how and where to invest one’s money, or inspirational quotes from the Bible set against a photo of the rising sun are another such outlet.

We also have the mountain-climbing challenge that’s lately in vogue. Mt Rwenzori, check. Mt Elgon, cleared. Mt Kilimanjaro, done.

Other Ugandans who, perhaps are in the state system or once were know too much or fear they are seen as knowing too much, deflect this by acting the hearty clown and crowd-pleaser of social media, posting regular wisecracks on English Premier League football matches or meet-ups over a drink.

Many others find escape in old school and other WhatsApp groups.

To be fair, this is not to mock or criticise the aforementioned middle-class. It’s a tricky and, therefore, stressful situation to find oneself.

It’s simply a commentary on the fragility of the Ugandan state that we’ve reached this point.

One can’t be seen by the government to support the political Opposition, yet at the same time nowadays there’s a stigma that comes with identifying too closely with the ruling NRM.

For those who must deal directly or indirectly with the government, it’s best to play safe and be either pro-government or at least apolitical and neutral.

For those who must deal directly with the general public, such as musicians, the media, and other consumer services and products, being seen to be or being thought to be pro-NRM government comes with a high cost.

In this abnormal political and economic environment in which the ruling party is fused with the State and certain business prospects such as mining, telecoms, banking, and aviation operating licenses can only be obtained from the government.

The media, lawyers, managers, advertising agencies, office space firms and others have to tread carefully in their dealing with the government or in the way the government perceives them.

Kenya might be the only country in East Africa that is different in this sense.

There is a large enough economy and since independence capitalist enough economy for one to be a critic of the sitting government and still not be shut out of business.

Nevertheless, this silence or ambivalence of the educated middle-class is the missing part in the political process.

During the North African “Arab Spring” protests and eventual changes of government in 2011, one noticed from TV and photo images that the white-collar professionals were at the heart of the protests – medical doctors, journalists, university lecturers, nurses, airline pilots, corporation CEOs, and others.

The NRM government has managed to frame the effort against it as being led by the riff-raff of society, the idle, slum-dwelling, semi-literate, and unemployed.

Because of their status- and class-consciousness, most urban elite have been reluctant to publicly identify with this lot of urban downtrodden.

Not just because of the political risk to business, but for the sheer optics. Your marketing manager working at a desk on the seventh floor of an office block in Nakasero, Kampala, can’t be seen hobnobbing with street vendors as both agitate for respect for human rights.

Although this class of white-collar professionals is often dismissed by President Museveni and his aides as impractical keyboard warriors, lamenting on social media and no more, it is a crucial part of the society.

They might be relatively few in number, but at the end of the day the country’s electricity grid, Internet systems, hospitals, commercial banks, leading newspapers, passport control offices, immigration desks, and setting of national exams can only be done by the white-collar crowd.

This in part explains why protest action by the FDC and now NUP have come to nothing.Millions of subsistence farmers, market vendors, boda boda boys, and street hawkers can rise up with one voice against this abuse of power, but for as long as professionals manning the key utilities and offices remain on duty, the country continues running.

First, the economy would literally come to a halt, triggering a secondary crisis.

Second, most foreign governments tend to view a country’s situation through the lenses of the elite rather than the general population.

The sight of tens of thousands of well-dressed professionals from every sector marching quietly through the streets is, to the typical foreign diplomat or foreign news reporter, the clearest signal that the end has come or is about to.

