How stagnant, rusty Tororo can unlock its potential

Lately, I’ve taken to travelling around Uganda, shooting videos of people, places, and activities in the upcountry towns. I increasingly find the idea of Ugandan news and events being centred around the capital Kampala monotonous and find upcountry Uganda more distinctive and interesting than Kampala. I also have an as-yet unproven theory that if our national newspapers gave more substantial coverage to these upcountry towns, they would see either their print circulation grow or certainly see their digital subscriptions increase.

My theory is based on the view that, paradoxically, in the era of an overabundance of information on the Internet and billions of interconnected digital devices such as smartphones, value is created not in broad coverage but in a narrow, specialised focus. The former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, in December 2010, described this to the BBC World Service as “narrowcasting”. Google, he said, had become a global Internet media company by personalising content to users, by localising rather than broadening.

People feel more strongly about their hometowns than they do about capital cities.

Today, I want to “narrowcast” on Tororo, a town in eastern Uganda. I’ve been planning since last year on a video-shooting trip to Tororo. Because of my neocolonial mentality, I have a certain sentimental attachment to Tororo. In British Uganda Protectorate planning, Tororo was intended to eventually be Uganda’s second industrial town after Jinja. That’s why some of Tororo’s street layout resembles that of Jinja.

One reliable method I use to measure the strength or vibrancy of countries or towns is the volume of searches on Google, the world’s largest search engine.

The more the searches, links, news references, and so on, the more it suggests interest in the public, which in turn reflects a certain level of economic and social activity and vibrancy. For the one year from August 27, 2024, to August 27, 2025, Tororo ranked at No. 15 in global searches for or interest in Ugandan towns, with Kampala not surprisingly at No. 1.





The top 20 ranking looks like this: 1) Kampala, 2) Entebbe, 3) Mbarara, 4) Jinja, 5) Gulu, 6) Mbale, 7) Mukono, 8) Kabale, 9) Masaka, 10) Arua, 11) Hoima, 12) Lira, 13) Fort Portal, 14) Kasese, 15) Tororo, 16) Soroti, 17) Kisoro, 18) Mityana, 19) Iganga, 20) Mubende. After Kampala, every other urban centre in Uganda is really just a town, the title “city” being more in name than reality. So, Tororo ranking at No 15 over the past year categorises it as one of Uganda’s sleepy, rusty towns.

The question is, why did Tororo, which never experienced Uganda’s civil wars or destruction in the 1979 war with Tanzania, become stagnant and rusty?

The answer is similar to why Jinja today has a rusty look: The collapse of light manufacturing and industry in the 1970s and into the late 1990s eroded Tororo’s cement-based economy. Tororo sits on the main road, highway and railway line connecting Uganda to the Kenyan seaport of Mombasa, the primary gateway for imports and exports for Uganda and other landlocked east-central African countries like Burundi, Rwanda, and eastern Congo.

The collapse of Uganda’s railway infrastructure in the late 1980s, then, seriously affected Tororo. What, then, can be done to revive Tororo’s economy? A few clues can guide us. In Google searches and data from August 2024 to August 2025, Tororo ranks at No. 1 per capita in Uganda for the topic of cement (no surprise, given the location of Tororo Cement Corporation). Furthermore, Tororo ranks No 3 in Uganda in searches for the Kenya shilling, No 33 in searches in Uganda for the Ugandan shilling, and No 3 in searches for Kenya.

Geographically, Tororo is 13.2 kilometres from the border with Kenya, and 225 kilometres from Kampala. The high ranking of Tororo in Kenya-related searches in Uganda indicates that while politically Tororo is part of Uganda, its local economy is more closely aligned with Kenya’s. So, rather than Tororo’s political class and opinion leaders lamenting endlessly about the town being neglected by the NRM government, perhaps they could look east, just a few miles to Kenya, for a solution.

After all, Kenya, as of 2025, is East Africa’s largest economy and Africa’s sixth-largest economy by nominal GDP. If you are from Tororo Town, do you put your economic hopes in Kampala or in Africa’s sixth-largest economy, whose border you can see through a pair of binoculars? Clearly, Tororo’s political, business, and social leaders should pursue cooperation with Kenya. They could start, for example, with cross-border school exchange visits and sports competitions.

If 20 schools in Kenya’s Malaba area arrive in buses to attend sporting events hosted by Tororo or, say, an agricultural show like Jinja’s, this already drives up sales of basic groceries and snacks in Tororo supermarkets and shops.

Tororo also grows cassava and millet, and for Kenya’s typical grain-based diet, Kenya is a ready market.

How about Tororo Rock, the hill synonymous with Tororo? Any number of rock-climbing and camping events and competitions around the rock could see a rise in tourists and visitors from Kenya. Unlike Uganda, Kenya, one of Africa’s leading tourism countries, is already oriented to the notion of tourism, travel, and leisure and needs no effort to respond to marketing drives for the Tororo Rock. And despite its weather-beaten image, Tororo Town has maintained its golf course through the years, meaning joint golf tournaments with counterparts in Kenyan border towns can be another source of revenue, along with adding a much-needed social buzz and liveliness to Tororo.

The point I’m driving at is that what Tororo needs today is a radical change in perception and mindset. Depending on how one views it, Tororo is a sorry, rusty town from a Ugandan standpoint, but from a Kenyan viewpoint, it is a town with an untapped economic and tourism potential. As said earlier, being located a few miles from the border with one of Africa’s 10 largest economies gives Tororo more potential than most of Uganda’s interior towns like Lugazi, Lira, Mityana, and Soroti.

Needless to say, Tororo’s main economic output, cement, has a ready market just across the border.

What Tororo needs, in summary, is a deliberate and well-coordinated, well-marketed effort to attract and increase both human and vehicle traffic from Kenya through all sorts of activity like sporting tournaments, art exhibitions, camping and rock-climbing events, school exchange visits, affordable but good quality accommodation, fuel service and vehicle repair stations, and so forth.

Cement economy

Manufacturing collapse

Why did Tororo, which never experienced Uganda’s civil wars or destruction in the 1979 war, become stagnant? The answer is similar to why Jinja today has a rusty look: The collapse of light manufacturing in the 1970s and late 1990s eroded Tororo’s cement-based economy.



