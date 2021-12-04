Prime

Human rights key to unlocking Karamoja’s mineral potential

A  Karimojong woman and her daughter mine gold in Rupa Sub-county in Moroto District The lack of legal evidence of land ownership puts communities at risk of human rights abuses linked to mining activities PHOTO / FILE

By  Crispin Kaheru

What you need to know:

  • While Karamoja remains on the steady path of development, it also posts the highest multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) in the country: 79.1 per cent live in severe poverty compared to the 38.2 per cent national average. Yet, Karamoja is rich in mineral resources, writes Crispin Kaheru

There has been a fight between different authorities in Uganda and communities living around key natural resources and mineral deposits. The latter have always emerged victims of diverse human rights violations as they strive to defend what belongs to them, sometimes in vain.

