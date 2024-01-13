I am able to whip anybody, even when I am the youngest at cabinet - Obua

It is more than a year since you ascended into office of the Government Chief Whip, and one wonders how the journey has been thus far.

First and foremost, I wish to extend also my appreciation to my appointing authority, His Excellency the President who appointed me one year down the road on promotion from Minister of State for Education and Sports in charge of Sports, to the government Chief Whip [position]. The appointment came at a time when I was leading Uganda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, so I was appointed while also on duty but I thank God that the appointment came on promotion. Secondly, at the age of 43, I make history as the youngest cabinet minister.

When I was appointed Chief whip, the first assignment I did was to understand my roles and responsibilities, where they start and where they stop. The good news is the office of the government chief whip is an office which is structured. Well provided for in the respective statutes. My role is black and white. So in executing my roles and responsibilities in the last one year, I have been guided by four Statutory Instruments, one the demonstrations of Parliament, to the rules of procedure of Parliament, the constitution of NRM the rules of procedure.

Now the office of the government is of duel responsibility, that’s why it is the only office with two offices as two offices, one office of the Prime Minister, that coordinate executive, the one at Parliament, is legislating now in a nutshell, a journey in the one year has been full in my opinion of peaks and valleys.

The ride has not been that smooth. But for me from my childhood challenges are part of my life. And I love to be placed where there are challenges when you place me where there are no challenges, then I will have no work.

So the last one year we have executed the roles of the government has provided for under the different legal instruments I have mentioned and we believe we are on track in terms of doing our part. We are doing our part in terms of doing my part. I am doing my part because this office plays a supportive role. So the role of the government chief whip is more central place, he or she plays a supportive role.

The journey has been full of peaks and valleys but I like it. I love it. I am a man who likes challenges, because I am what I am by virtue of handling, challenging situations, from the day I entered class in P.1 when I was elected a class prefect to the time I served on the Uganda National Students Association. I served under the National Youth Council. I was identified by State House I later on resigned to join Parliament, I made history as the youngest commissioner in the history of Parliament.

Does the issue of age affect your ability to whip some officials?

I know that even when I serve as government chief whip with different categories, there are people who are senior to me politically, by virtue of their ages, by virtue of the fact that they are part of the revolutionaries, under the NRA. So when I deal with every individual, it is on a case by case basis.

But when I call, I write. I pay a visit to some of the offices in order to deal with parliamentary businesses, businesses of Cabinet that should come to Parliament, so in a nutshell, I want to thank God for giving me wisdom to deal with humanity on a case by case basis.

Any wins for you Government Chief Whip?

In every new position I normally want to do business unusual. Now one year down the road,there are new initiatives that we came up with not me alone but me in consultation with President Museveni, the national chairman of NRM.

One of them on the question of attendance we agreed as cabinet and it is minuted that every one sitting of Parliament there must be 30 per cent representation of Cabinet in Parliament. That is a new innovation. This is something that has not been there.

We also came up with a rota. We wrote to each and every ministry to assign a minister on each and every day Parliament sits. Every ministry wrote back. So that is innovation number two, because for me, I want to come and first understand the environment.

We do not only mobilise ministers, this office mobilises through the staff, also members of the NRM because when it comes to attendance, we must not only cast this stone at ministers but even members of the Parliament. It is all of us if we are guilty we are all guilty as charged.

I share them on a paper we created a WhatsApp Cabinet. Every time the word is out. I share in the WhatsApp group of cabinet but also to make our working relationship better, we are starting to do some background checks, especially on leadership of committees.

So what challenges have you faced so far?

The major of this is about the issue of attendance, not mobilisation. We do the mobilization. But you see now individually, you’re not going to start looking for every member . Ministers and members. We notify them and the issue is attendance and time management. These are two major challenges.

Why persistent absence even when you have all these measures in place?

I wrote a reminder to all committee leaders and their deputies to always be present in Parliament. We must lead by example. I maybe the main government chief whip but when you look at centralised system, I have regional whips who handle regions and committee whips. I also wrote to the members of the NRM family, reminding them.

Collectively, we must be accountable but also individually we must be accountable as leaders. Your primary responsibility on behalf of the people who elected you is to come to Parliament to represent them. If you are not in Parliament, where are you? The first line of whipping is you the individual.

So what are doing to ensure full attendance in plenary?

For now, we are engaging gear one, gear two. Gear three, gear four maybe the rules and these are drawn from the constitution, a member of Parliament can even end up losing his or her seat in Parliament based on absenteeism.

So there is no one who can’t be whipped. We have not yet reached there. For now, we are persuading them that for now be at the right place at the right time to do the right thing that your people sent them to do.

Sections of the public have been up in arms about Uganda government decision to send a bloated delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), but how did we get here and what does cabinet make of this?

I want to quote what the President stated that in his knowledge, he knew that this was a two in one conference. Issue number one was about the Non-Alignment Movement which Uganda is set to host. Issue two was about the sustainable development goals.

And when he requested the two to explain, all of them stated that they had a delegation of five [each]. That is where I can stop in regard to what we discussed in the NRM parliamentary caucus. If there is anything beyond that, these officers are available.

Since that UNGA, there have been bitter exchanges between some top government officials, what is being done to settle the friction between the Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja and Minister for General Duties Ms Justine Lumumba?

If we are alleging that 71 went for UN General Assembly, why must it now converge upon two individuals? The official representative of the government of Uganda was the vice president

In the NRM, if there was conflict that would require our historical members to sit to resolve, I would be in the know but as I speak, I do not there is no committee or sub-committee constituted by the national chairman to handle any alleged conflict between two senior officials of NRM.

So in my opinion that presupposes in the right thinking position of the NRM, they don’t see conflict that would necessitate a sub-committee or committee to have it resolved because that is our modus operandi.

What is your take on the soaring rate of corruption in the country, who is to blame for the persistent escalating rate?

The President, stated that he is working with the Attorney General to strengthen the anti-corruption laws. But when you look at what is now happening is more of system crime. We thought that by going digital, we would be able to curb corruption but now you see it is more of a system.

I think the point where we normally lose our corruption cases is on evidence. If it is system crime, you must have highly trained investigators to investigate a system crime. Maybe that is where we also need to invest because it is a chain. So you have also built a system that can look at the entire chain.

