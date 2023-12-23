Inside Nairobi deal between Museveni, Tito Okello

Thirty-eight years ago last Sunday, (December 17) the chairman of the Military Commission, who was also Uganda’s head of State, Gen Tito Okello Lutwa, and the leader of the rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) signed the Nairobi Peace Accord.

The accord was the culmination of talks that commenced on August 26, 1985, under the auspices of Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi.

Government side

The government side was led by Gen Tito Okello Lutwa and Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Bazilio Olara-Okello.

Others were prime minister and minister of Finance Abraham Waligo; vice chairman of the Military Council and minister of Defence, Brig Gad Wilson Toko; minister of Internal Affairs, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere; minister for Foreign Affairs Olara Otunnu and; Attorney General and minister of Justice Sam Kutesa.

Others were minister for Agriculture Robert Kitariko, minister for Planning and Economic Development, Prof Yoweri Kyesimira.

Members of the Military Council present included Dent Ocaya-Lakidi, Brig Fred Okecho, Lt Col Dr James Kweya, and Capt Livingstone Kalyesubula-Kabaale. Lt Col Eric Odwar and Maj Kiyengo also attended.

NRM side

The NRM delegation had the chairman of the High Command, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni; the coordinator of the NRM’s external mission, Dr Samson B. Kisekka; NRM secretary for political affairs, Mr Eriya Kategaya; secretary for external operations Mathew Rukikaire; the secretary for finance and supplies, Mr Zak Kaheru; army commander of the NRA Elly Tumwine; the secretary of the executive committee of the NRM, Mr Sam Male and two members of the National Resistance Council (NRC), Gertrude Njuba, Kirunda Kivejinja.

The accord

The accord had five broad articles. Article 1 provided for a “complete and immediate cessation of hostilities” that would come into force effective 09:20 hours on the same day.

Commanders of the various combatant forces were required to instruct all forces under their command to ensure that fighting anywhere in Uganda ceased “within 48 hours of the signing” of the agreement.

The agreement also barred any of the parties from recruiting or forming any combatant forces other than a national force and national army that the Military Council was required to form in line with the terms of the agreement.

The document further called for the opening of all roads and making them safe for civilian and commercial traffic; and end to hostile propaganda; and end acquisition of arms; barred security forces and combatants from engaging in criminal acts; punishment for those involved in human rights violations; release of NRM/A leaning political detainees and; provision of non-military supplies to combatants behind enemy lines in line with the provisions of the Geneva Convention.

Article 2 dealt with matters around a 20-man Military Council, which would be the “supreme organ of the Government of Uganda” and composed of representatives of the combatant forces.

The council was meant to be composed of a Head of State/Chairman, seven a piece representative of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) and National Resistance Army (NRA); two representatives for the Federal Democratic Movement (FEDEMU) and one a piece for Former Uganda National Army (FUNA) and the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF).

The accord stipulated that Tito Okello was stay on as chairman of the council and Head of State, but provided that the chairman of the High Command of the NRA as of December 17, 1985, would become the vice chairman of the Military Council.

All the combatant forces were required to nominate their representatives who once handed instruments of appointment by the chairperson, would be required to take oaths of allegiance.

The matter of representation on the council by parties which had participated in the 1980 General Election was, however, deferred. The accord stipulated that the matter would be “decided upon by the Military Council after due consultations with the political parties”.

The document further stipulated that all “decrees promulgated and political appointments and promotions made by the military government” since July 27, 1985, would be reviewed once the Military Council was fully constituted.

Decisions of the council around, among others, matters affecting the provisions of the agreement; national defence policy and building of a new army and security services; political appointments, promotions, including appointment in the security services and; rehabilitation of war-ravaged areas and resettlement of displaced persons and fighters, would be determined by secret ballot, the document further stated.

Army

The accord also provided for the formation of a new 8,480-man national force composed of soldiers from all combatant forces nominated by their respective forces. UNLA would contribute 3,700 soldiers, NRA 3,580 soldiers and the others 1,200 soldiers.

The accord provided for the resettlement back into civilian life of all those who would not be eligible for integration into the national force, while eligible ones who would not make the cut would be given priority for absorption into the police, prisons and other security agencies.

The national force would be the first batch of a new broad-based national army and representative of the country and to be recruited first from the combatant forces in existence as of December 1987.

Observer force

The accord provided for the formation of a monitoring/observer force comprised of troops from Tanzania, Kenya, Britain and Canada to, among others, monitor implementation of the ceasefire; assist in the disarmament process and monitor compliance with agreed arrangements.

Punishments

All former Idi Amin soldiers and operatives of the State Research Bureau and the Public Safety Unit known to have committed atrocities were to be tried. They would also not be eligible for recruitment into the new army or security agencies. Others were to be subjected to vetting before admission.