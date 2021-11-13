Prime

Inside the underworld of terror suspects

The three suspects  arrested by the anti-terrorism squad in connection with alleged plot to blow up mourners in Pader at the funeral of the former Deputy  IGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech  were charged with  war crimes. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

By  JAMES KABENGWA  &  Tony Mushoborozi

  • A security source says regardless of political talk, there is now evidence on how the terrorists have been recruited, indoctrinated, trained and deployed.

Members of a suspected terror cell that police continue to pursue had reportedly recruited, radicalised and trained members at Salaam Mosque in Lweza, off the Kampala-Entebbe highway.

