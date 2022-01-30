Prime

Inside turmoil at Uganda Land Commission

Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, ULC chairperson and Ms Beti Kamya, the IGG. Photos | File

By  Isaac Mufumba

  • Junior Lands minister describes what is going on at the Land Commission as a crisis, which he blames on the personalities of the chairperson and the secretary of the commission, Isaac Mufumba writes.

The chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission (ULC), Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, was on January 11 arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court where she was charged with abuse of office and obstruction of an investigation into alleged corruption at ULC.

