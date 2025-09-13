Is Uganda a failed state?

This past week, listening to accounts of the machinations in the government and various political camps, has got me thinking again about the nature and rationale of Uganda as a nation-state. In real terms, Uganda today can be described as a failed state. To be a failed state does not only mean the existence of armed conflict and refugees fleeing their homes. It can also be marked by a lack of real institutional functioning. A state is a failure when its institutions do not work as they are intended to.

On the face of it, Uganda has courts of arbitration, government ministries and departments, law enforcement agencies, and certification bureaus. We have a Parliament that debates Bills and passes them into law, as well as approves government expenditure. There is an Executive political system at the head of the State that serves as the overall supervisory lead. But at the heart of this edifice is a chaotic establishment with neither method nor meaning. It is a hustle economy and politics. There are no systems in a serious sense.

Public officials go through the motions of duty, but the real business is conducted informally and secretively, with transaction fees (more accurately known as bribes and kickbacks) at the core of this system. Where, for example, in Norway or Austria, the law is the principle that determines what gets done, in Uganda, underhand money exchanging hands is the “law” at work. Even with the much-touted “peace”, what Uganda has is relative internal stability, but not internal security.

Murders and robberies are rife, and police rarely investigate them to their source. At police stations, ordinary people are asked by police officers to make photocopies of documents at nearby canteens or across the road in shops. A country with a police service that does not have its own stock of photocopy paper is a failed state. Any country for which tens of thousands of citizens relocate to other countries to work not as technical specialists and consultants, but as domestic maids and night watchmen, is a failed state. Any country whose Members of Parliament are forced to buy ambulances for their constituencies when that should be the responsibility of the government, is a failed state.

So, Uganda is stable, but not secure, and a state that is not secure is a failed state. One reason why corruption has become so deeply entrenched in Ugandan society is that it is so convenient. It works immediately and smoothly. A file in a government office that was third from the bottom in a pile of 127 files magically moves from 124 to the top and gets worked on immediately, thanks to a bribe offered to an officer in the department. Where Ugandans lack the diligence and discipline to do their work well and on time, mobile money sent to their phone energises them, and they find the motivation to act with express efficiency. And because of the burden of endless numbers of family dependencies and obligations, this unscheduled Shs50,000 or Shs100,000 is a valuable relief in the middle of the month when one’s salary has by now been depleted.

As journalist Andrew Mwenda often says, corruption is the way the system works, not the way the system fails. At a philosophical level, one has to wonder which is easier to achieve: The government to get tough and clamp down on corruption, or for the country to acknowledge that structurally the salary-wages system of remuneration can no longer work in Uganda, and perhaps a commission-based system might be a better way of rewarding people. This reminds me of the era in the 1970s and 1980s when the government had the sole authority to transact in foreign currency. Because of the severe economic scarcity of the 1970s and rampant inflation in the 1980s, the Uganda shilling was nearly worthless. Civil servants who travelled abroad and were issued foreign currency for their expenses, saved some of it and sold it on the black market called Kibanda.

Even with all the fear of president Idi Amin’s military government, the black market for foreign currency could not be stamped out, partly, of course, because government officials and army officers engaged in it. Too many families and businesses benefited from black market currency trading for it to die out, even under threats of arrest or firing squads. What finally ended the Kibanda currency black market was the decision by the government to end its monopoly and open up currency trading to the free market, leading to an explosion in forex bureaus. Were the civil servants who traded their dollars and pound sterling on the black market in the 1970s and 1980s immoral, or was the restriction of private currency trading illogical?

Have we become less immoral because we now buy and sell foreign currencies legally and in the open at forex bureaus?

Similarly, is the fixed-salary remuneration system outdated for Uganda, unreflective of the reality of the extended family in African society?

When the salaries of white-collar, university-educated government officials are not enough to meet their basic expenses, causing them to resort to taking bribes as a way of supplementing their incomes, that, in technical terms, is a failed state. A country with a private news media, where journalists request or need transport allowance from government ministries or businesses they are supposed to report on, because most private radio stations can’t afford to offer their journalists means of transport, that is a failed state.

To clamp down on Uganda’s rampant corruption, then, salaries would have to be significantly increased to the point where the minimum wage for casual workers such as house maids is at about Shs300,000 a month. This would require a massive cut in the military and security budget, for instance. African wars and counterinsurgency operations since the 1960s have mainly been infantry and artillery in nature. The 1978-1979 Tanzania-Uganda war was an infantry war, as have been all the counterinsurgency operations since 1986.

The Russian-made air force SU-30 fighter jets purchased a decade ago do nothing most of the time. Training of their pilots and technicians is expensive. And yet four SU-30s, in terms of combat, are too pathetically few to be regarded as an air force. From time to time, Ugandan air force helicopters crash. Most of the bitterness that has given rise to armed insurgencies since 1971 has been political. Solving or addressing the political question removes the incentive for determined individuals to take up armed resistance, and in turn reduces the need for a large standing army.

The most important operations by the Ugandan army over the past 35 years have taken place outside Uganda’s borders – Rwanda, Somalia, Central African Republic, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. International bodies like the UN and European Union can and do foot the bill for Uganda’s foreign military operations. In summary, Uganda is a classic weak state that lacks the economic productivity to afford its workforce a living wage.

On top of this weak economic production, Uganda takes on overheads that it cannot afford, such as an air force. To solve the embarrassment of their meagre salaries and to simply make ends meet, the more shameless and shrewd civil servants and corporate executives engage in bribery. The more honest and sensitive public workers enjoy the dignity of not engaging in corruption, but as a result suffer severely from the reality of wages that barely reflect their expenses.

This is what a failed state looks like and acts like.

Commission-based system

