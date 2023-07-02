Is Western political correctness crippling Uganda?

Two weeks ago, Japanese embassy officials toured various road projects funded by the Japanese government.

They sought an explanation for why these projects were either lagging behind schedule or why some money intended for them had been embezzled.

Addressing officials of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in Gulu on June 13, Japan’s ambassador to Uganda, Mr Fukuzawa Hidemoto was quoted by Daily Monitor of June 15th as saying:

“We Japanese cannot do everything alone. Our policy is to work with serious people...and the money is helping the people.”

This was a refreshing development to some of us, weary of the irresponsible character of Ugandan government officials and Ugandans in general.

We are even more exasperated at the way the major Western donors, from the European Union to individual Western governments, turn a blind eye to the constant waste and embezzlement of their taxpayers’ money by these irresponsible African countries.

Europeans (or what I will more accurately term Whites) over the last 30 years have painted themselves into a corner.

They have either been convinced or have convinced themselves that they are responsible for all of Africa’s and the general Global South’s problems, on account of colonialism and apartheid in the case of South Africa.

By this hands-off attitude, Western countries are inadvertently destroying or at least weakening the very country they seek to support.

Increasingly irreligious and lacking in conviction, the Western will is now in a state of constant angst, hesitant, embarrassed by its history, apologetic about the West’s success and dominance, and above all, frightened of being labelled or thought of as racist.

In this new, weak-willed, hesitant cultural and political environment, Western government officials and diplomats are afraid of calling out African governments over their irresponsible ways.

Every visiting Western government official or resident diplomat must put on the pretence of listening keenly, applauding politely, and praising the gains made by Uganda in fighting this or that social ill or crisis.

Western Europeans will not tolerate certain behaviour in their leaders, such as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding parties at 10 Downing Street at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But when Western funds for Uganda’s Covid-19 are embezzled or poorly managed as usual by Ugandan government officials, these same Western European diplomats praise the Ugandan government for a job well done.

Nobody asks why this allegedly well-run country has been on Western European aid for the last 44 years.

In April 1979 at the time of the overthrow of Idi Amin’s government, our family lived in Entebbe across from the airport.

Starting around May we began to see white jetliners with the markings “EEC” on their fuselage arrive every few days to deliver emergency aid to Uganda, fresh from the 1978-1979 Tanzania-Uganda war and a decade of economic decline.

The EEC (European Economic Community) was later renamed the European Union but to this day, continues to perform the same relief-bearing task it started in May 1979.

By contrast, in 1948 when the Soviet Union staged a blockade of West Berlin (what came to be called the Berlin Blockade) in an effort to starve it into submission and get it to join the Communist East Berlin, the United States embarked on an airlift of aid to West Berlin that lasted 11 months.

By the mid-1950s, West Germany and Western Europe which had been stricken by the World War II were back to affluence and viability as nation-states.

Uganda, a recipient of EEC/EU aid for approaching five decades now, is still being bottle-fed aid by the same European countries.

But they must now smile and lie both to the Uganda government and to themselves that this East African country is a model of economic recovery and governance.

If Uganda is such a model African country and its people all that clever and purposeful, how come what took just 11 months of emergency aid for Western Europe from 1948 to 1949 has taken 44 years for Uganda, with no end to this donor-dependency in sight?

The only time Western officials find the conviction and urgency to confront African governments is when they pass or propose anti-homosexual legislation.

This is mainly because they are equally frightened by the growing power and hold on the political establishment of the gay lobby in the West.

If there’s anything more offensive than outright racism, it is racism’s first cousins, tokenism and political correctness.

This bending over backward to be seen to include racial minorities is what Sigmund Freud would term an unconscious acknowledgment of the essential inferiority of that person to whom this effort at pleasing or representation is being directed.

Images on the websites of leading Western corporations must show at least one Black among the smiling models, ostensibly to show “inclusiveness” and diversity.

Top UN jobs are given to women or Africans, not necessarily on merit but because of this fear of the liberal Woke gangs that condemn supposed White dominance.

Hollywood and other entertainment industry awards must now include at least one LGBTQ or a Black, regardless of the actor’s or musician’s achievements.

The true mind of the Western Whites can be seen in their ferocious, unsparing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The West correctly sees Russia as both an equal and an existential threat.

Africa, by contrast, is seen as so weak and inconsequential, a people with such mental disabilities that they have to be treated sensitively lest, in their lack of self-worth and mental limitations, they collapse.

That’s what was so refreshing about the gloves-off Japanese government’s stance on waste and irresponsible behaviour in the Uganda government.

Finally, a foreign government that contributes a significant amount of money to propping up the otherwise dysfunctional Ugandan state was able to call Ugandan officials out and demand accountability, without needing to be politically correct.

This is why, in some way, the four years of the Donald Trump administration in Washington were just as refreshing.