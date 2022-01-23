Prime

It’s of grave concern that people are jumping in front of stray bullets

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • Impunity: A stray bullet does not understand words like impunity. Those are technical terms used by the Opposition to entice their Western backers into giving them shameless funding that they use to sabotage the progress of this country. 

It’s very unfortunate for this nation that everyone is so eager to cite an act of impunity whenever something happens involving public officials. The other day some accused a minister of impunity for raising dust on a dirt road. But cars are not like bicycles that you can climb down and push.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.