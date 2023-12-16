Jobless youth attempts to poison MP father

A lot happened this past week. I was spoilt for choice. But being the most brilliant chap in Kakira, I made the most of everything. A cocktail it is.

First off, there was this chap, Idringi, speaking animatedly about a comedian in trouble with the taxman. The Idringi fella was asking whoever has data to watch his clip to help.

The thing is that the next time Idringi will come yapping again will be in late 2025 and early 2026 when he is supporting the Leopard’s re-election.

Presently, Idringi, apparently, has forgotten the address of Number One both in Entebbe and Nakasero. He will recall the addresses in time to annoy the taxpayers by canvassing votes for the man he somehow cannot ask to help his fellow comedian. It’s no joke, Idringi.

Anyway, there was a more serious business in Busoga where a jobless chap laced pork with poison for his MP dad.

Ikoba, sources say, has been carrying his eyelids with a burden, frustrated at his sustained and consistent joblessness. Then during one of his mairungi sessions, someone noted that when MPs die, their children are helped to claim the by-election.

Ikoba took the cue. But fate refused to buy into his game plan as a Hajjat friend of the MP dad arrived just when the man was about to have a feast of death.

MP dad took the pork to the backyard. Finding it hard to skewer the things back in the grilling machine, he just tucked the steaks about and ran back to his guest.

By the time Hajjat left, a German Shepherd and a cat were battling for dear lives. MP dad was shocked to discover that the two pets had feasted on his pork.

As a punishment, Ikoba was sent for a ritual cleansing that included having to kill a naked neck cock by biting its neck with his bare teeth.

Naked neck chickens are an odd bird to look at. Many even fear to eat their meat. The exorcist appeared to have come with his A-game in the choice of this peculiar breed of chicken that are hatched with zero feathers on their necks and sparse on their vent (bottoms).

After taking a bath of chicken blood, Ikoba was told to sleep in a Manchester United jersey for four nights. He protested, saying it would only worsen his nightmares. The exorcist insisted it had to happen.

“Do I look like Bayern to you?” the exorcist added.

Anyway, you’d rather sleep in a United jersey than in a lodge now, not after someone decided to torch Kampala’s eternal pleasure chamber.

Givers and takers of pleasure were caught in the ‘line of fire’ as the moaning inferno (pun is mine) turned their glory into… But chaps were laughing. Look, who laughs at a fat man gasping for breath and struggling to escape a deadly inferno?

Perhaps this is where we need Idringi’s animated call for empathy in us all.

Meanwhile, this one was not shared by any media because the culprits intended to quietly enjoy their finds.

Two men from a village in Mukono who went fishing were in blissful shock when their hook got a Vitz car.

With no road leading to the swamp nearby, the two men concluded that the car had either fallen from the sky or fallen from clouds. They agreed with both possibilities. As they went to alert the villagers, one of them suggested that a third explanation would be that the car had been swept by the floods from Kampala or somewhere all the way to the swamp.

The two agreed with this angle and decided against alerting the villagers.

If you lost your Vitz in the recent flooding incidents in the huge swamp we call Kampala, just know it nearly grew fins somewhere.

That chap, Idringi, when he finally remembers that he is close to the Leopard, he should tell him that it is beginning to rain Vitz in swamps due to the dingy state of the drainage system.

If Idringi doesn’t understand what dingy means, then URA should tax this guy for being an excessive nuisance.