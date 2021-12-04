Prime

Judiciary needs to be accorded appropriate focus and attention - CJ

Justice Owiny-Dolo. Judiciary requires adequate manpower and tools to effect Articles 28(1) and 126(2)(b) of the Constitution which provides for the delivery of justice without delay. PHOTOS / RACHEL MABALA

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni instructed the Judiciary to scale up its proposed budget from Shs770 billion to Shs800 billion during the proposals process.  However, when the National Budget was read in June, the Judiciary had been given a ‘measly’ Shs356 billion. It is once again warning that without adequate investment in the administration of justice, Uganda’s development will remain stunted and violence stemming from land wrangles will go on unabated, Derrick Kiyonga writes. 

When, in June last year, President Museveni signed into law the much-awaited Administration of the Judiciary Bill, there was a palpable expectation by its proponents that within no time the law will transform the Judiciary into a fiscally independent institution that delivers justice to Ugandans in a timely manner.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.