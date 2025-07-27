July 27, 1985: The military coup

Last week, we took an overall view of the mood, politics, and forces that led to the military coup, 40 years ago today, July 27, 1985. But what of the day’s events themselves? How did they unfold? The actual events leading up to the coup began on the night of July 7, 1985.

Shortly after 3am, mortar and AK-47 rifle gunfire erupted at the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) barracks at Mbuya Hill in Kampala. Return fire then erupted at the nearby Bugolobi, with further gunfire to follow at the Military Police barracks in Makindye, and then in Entebbe.

Most UNLA officers and men at Mbuya were Acholi, while Makindye barracks was dominated by Langi soldiers. One soldier was injured, and three houses of senior UNLA commanders were destroyed or looted. An armoured personnel carrier was left overturned on Solent Avenue near Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.

Tensions in the army between the two ethnic groups had been deepening for weeks now. Hearing about the unrest in Mbuya and Makindye, the commanding officer of the UNLA’s operations in Luweero, Lt Col John Ogole, drove to Kampala, spoke to the various agitated army units, calmed them down, and then drove back to Luweero.

On Monday, July 8, the vice president and minister of Defence, Paulo Muwanga, held a press conference at his home in Kololo to explain what the commotion had been about.

Downplaying the severity of the tensions, Muwanga explained it away in what is now one of the most famous quotes in Ugandan political history. The shooting, he said, had only been “uncoordinated troop movements”.

Whatever the truth of the matter, on July 17, president Milton Obote assigned the prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs, Allimadi Otema, to represent him at the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The situation was serious enough to make it risky for Obote to leave the country. After all, it was while he was abroad in January 1971 to attend a summit in Singapore that he was overthrown. Speaking to the press at his Kololo home three days later, on July 20, Muwanga once again referred to the July 7 shooting in Kampala and Entebbe, and said these were simply “problems of underdevelopment and political immaturity”.

It was not clear at the time and since why it should be the vice president and not the president himself to address the press on such a serious development, and yet Obote was in the country.

Meanwhile, the United Nations International Conference on Women was underway, and Uganda was represented by a delegation led by First Lady Miria Obote. Ms Obote arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 15.

As all these events were unfolding, army commander, Lt Gen Tito Okello, travelled to the eastern town of Tororo where he spent four nights at the home of the area battalion commander, Lt Col Kenneth Kilama, before driving on to Gulu.

Brig Bazillio Okello, commander of the Central Command and one of the embittered Acholi army officers, was also in Gulu at the time, having all but deserted. President Obote issued an order to Bazillio Okello to return to Kampala or face dismissal from the army, an order Okello ignored.

While there, Okello and other mutinous Acholi officers, as one of their demands to diffuse the growing crisis, called on president Obote to dismiss three high-ranking government officials, minister of State in the Office of the President, Chris Rwakasisi, the minister of Internal Affairs, John Luwuliza-Kirunda, and the minister of State for Defence, Peter Otai.

The two Okellos also called on president Obote to sack the Army Chief of Staff, Brig Smith Opon-Acak. There were rumours at this time that northern Uganda and Fort Portal Town in western Uganda had been seized by mutinous UNLA soldiers and NRA guerrillas, respectively. On July 25, president Obote met senior army officers at the International Conference Centre in Kampala.

Footage by the State broadcaster, UTV, of the meeting, showed Obote looking calm and collected. UTV quoted Obote as having told the officers: “If you keep me in this chair, I will give you all that you want.”

That same day, July 25, the Chief of Staff, Brig Opon-Acak, ordered the release of 124 people under detention at Luzira Prison in Kampala, in what appears to have been an effort at goodwill by president Obote. Also, that night of July 25, a statement aired by Radio Uganda quoted the army’s Eastern, Western, Kampala, and Bombo Brigades as pledging their loyalty to president Obote.

In a letter dated July 26, the Anglican Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Misaeri Kawuma, appealed to vice president Muwanga to get on top of the situation.

“I’m writing to you to express great worries people have these days,” it started. “It is thus my request that you clear the situation by telling the country what is happening.”

Toward the end, Kawuma’s letter noted: “The power of the gun has reached its peak. Let us lay down the gun and unite.”

As with Muwanga’s press conference explaining away the shooting of July 7, it is noteworthy with hindsight that, with the political situation fast degenerating, Bishop Kawuma would write to the vice president and not to president Obote.

With matters rapidly getting out of hand, several Acholi UNLA families drove to boarding schools such as Namilyango College and St Peter’s College Tororo to pick up their children.

On Saturday morning, July 27, 1985, schools in and around Kampala were just breaking off for their second term holidays when, out of the blue, heavy gunfire erupted once again.

An armoured personnel carrier sped through Naguru, most likely heading to the UNLA barracks at Mbuya.

On Radio Uganda, the presenter, Andy Simon Kaweesa, was on air hosting his Weekend Club show when Acholi army officers walked in to issue a statement to the nation, at 10.31am: “Fellow Ugandans, a special announcement.

We are glad to announce to you a total military coup in Uganda today, July 27, 1985. The total end of Obote’s tribalistic rule...civilians can join us at City Square any time from now. When you see soldiers patrolling around, you should not make any scaring issue. Thank you very much. Wait for more announcements.”

Reading this statement was 2nd Lt Walter Ochora of the UNLA based in Luweero. Ochora had driven with fellow mutineers from Gulu, where they fought a fierce three-day battle against fellow UNLA units, went on to Kafu, where the battle lasted two days, after which they advanced on Bombo, where, to their surprise, there was no resistance, and finally to Kampala.

President Obote, now ousted for a second time by the army, was hastily driven to Tororo, dressed in military uniform, from where the presidential motorcade entered Kenya.

Out of loyalty to and respect for the deposed president, the Inspector General of Police, Boniface Okoth-Ogolla, arranged for the way to be cleared for the departing motorcade.

The First Lady was caught out in Nairobi at the UN conference and stayed on there, while one of her sons, Benjamin Opeto, was left stranded at State House or the family home at Impala Avenue in Kololo, Kampala. Ms Obote’s first-born son, Tony Akaki, was caught out at Namasagali College in Kamuli and subsequently taken to the residence of the headmaster, Fr Damian Grimes.

Thus, suddenly, ended the second UPC government’s time in office, a period that was always shaky from the start in December 1980, bedevilled by armed insurgencies in Mpigi and Luweero, and an economy still struggling from a decade of mismanagement and war, and a country still bitter over the outcome of the 1980 General Election.

