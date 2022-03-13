Jumong, ‘uninterested’ warrior  who took over his father dynasty

There was one other boy that everyone in the kingdom called all sorts of names. That boy was Jumong. Actually, being recorded as a son of king, he was a prince. That was in 37BC.

Jumong grows up under a cloud of intrigue and hatred. He can’t enjoy his royal status and is painfully aware of the enormous burden his presence has placed on his immediate family. There is a lot of scrutiny about his life and everyone believes he has ambitions to succeed the throne which leads to more hatred for him.

To protect his family and stop the attention on him, Jumong decides at a very young age to play dumb. He spends time drinking and philandering with palace maids.

As Jumong plays dumb, everyone writes him off. There is no way a boy who can’t even fight in a simple war is going to succeed the throne, the kingdom officials conclude.

Those who fought in wars with his King Gum Saba and recall his valour keep drawing comparisons with Jumong and end up doubting he is his father’s son. Even the commoners laugh at the mention of Jumong. He is up to no good, they say.

It even gets to that point where Jumong drains the patience of King Gum Saba when he is caught consummating what belongs to his father. Yes, in a monarch palace maids are the king’s property and no one can touch them. But Jumong does and in incontrollable anger, the king sends him away on a royal military academy… sorry, escapade.

For this, Jumong has to go to a military academy – or such a place given that he is left to die in sinking sand – and learn from the ancestors what it means to be a prince. Jumong returns from the royal military expedition and continues to betray the expectations of King Gum Saba by drinking enough to float a boat on a daily, saying whatever he wants, especially when he is using the scroll.

Then things start happening. Jumong confesses to his family that he has been playing daft all along to keep the eyes away from himself because he has been aware of how much the subjects hated him. We learn that his philandering and whiskey addiction were all pretentious to dupe the subjects into declaring Jumong a good-for-nothing prince.

Of course, by this time Jumong has picked up some hooligans from his days of wandering the streets and recruited them into his personal army. In years to come, he even deploys them in the national army.

Finally, Jumong decides to remove the veil. In an exhibition, he flaunts how good he has become as a warning that he would no longer be bullied by the likes of Young-Po and Dae So, let alone peasants like Do-Chi and Han-Dang.

By this time it is too late for the royals and peasants alike to stop Jumong. The once cowardly, philandering and alcoholic boy has fully morphed into his real warrior father’s replica. And this is a fierce father who not only fought regional battles and conquered territories at the swipe of a sword, but had also bravely fought the Han swine and now he was going to succeed the father’s dreams realising the dynasty.

Anyway, most of you who are not familiar with the Jumong story now want me to say that Jumong fails miserably in his attempt to succeed his father’s will. No, he succeeds and founds the most powerful dynasty that controls all the lands that was East Asia.

Jumong was a king and conqueror who built Goguryeo, one of the ancient Three Kingdoms of Korea alongside Baekje and Silla in 37 BCE.