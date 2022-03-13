Prime

Jumong, ‘uninterested’ warrior  who took over his father dynasty

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • Those who fought in wars with his King Gum Saba and recall his valour keep drawing comparisons with Jumong and end up doubting he is his father’s son. Even the commoners laugh at the mention of Jumong. He is up to no good, they say.

There was one other boy that everyone in the kingdom called all sorts of names. That boy was Jumong. Actually, being recorded as a son of king, he was a prince. That was in 37BC.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.