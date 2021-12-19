Just turn Medicine into Arts course, Museveni adviser tells Makerere

A senior presidential advisor has called on Makerere University to “swiftly rename medical interns as Arts and Humans course” to teach the striking lot a lesson.

The presidential advisor, who was speaking from Kyankwanzi during a retreat of presidential advisors, said medical interns are “taking things for granted rather too far,” arguing that the striking doctors could have been “motivated by the President’s pronouncements that Science professionals should be paid better than other guys in arts clothes.”

“They are jumping around a lot… like the rats in their training labs. They think wearing a white coat and slinging that stetha-rope something over their neck is everything yet anyone can buy a white coat down in Owino market,” the advisor said after a round of shooting practice.

Wiping her brow, she added: “I don’t want to be quoted badly but Prof [Barnabas] Nawangwe should swiftly rename medical interns. They should be under Arts and Humans course so that they stop making demands that are impossible to meet economically during a time Covid is messing up everything.”

Medical interns have been striking over unfulfilled wage promises but, unlike in the past, this time round the government has adopted a dismissive stance. Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng infamously told the medical interns they were “free to take a decision not to train,” adding that the trainee doctors are the ones who stand to lose.

Picking up from Dr Aceng, the presidential advisor, who threatened to use this writer for a target practice if he dared report what was being said, added that some science professionals were beginning to behave like they were above the President.

“Yes, scientists should earn a lot, I mean more money and praises but we’re the ones in power,” she said. “His Excellency has the powers to turn medical interns course as Makerere into arts and humans, but he’s a patient President if you notice, that is why he has not yet ordered Nawangwe to de-list the course.”

The Presidential Advisor warned that if the medical interns were still “showing off their white coats and that neck string instrument around” by the time they are done with the retreat, then “I will have no option but to advise the President to act decisively and swiftly.”

The big problem now is if the President indeed listened to his advisor just to spite those who keep saying the advisors are redundant and useless and that the President never gives them an ear. That is when you would see Makerere wondering since when they have had a course named “Medical Interns” and if Arts and Humans was a new discipline being promoted by the government.

Certainly, Nawangwe would have to scratch his balding pate a few times before the realization would strike home. And scratching the head even more are officials at the Health ministry.

Apparently, the officials spent the whole of Wednesday investigating who among the interns had called the Heath minister ‘Omicron.’

It all started while representatives of the medical interns were waiting to see the Health ministry officials when they saw the political heads coming.

“Here comes the Omicron, mask up, guys!” one of the medical interns said.

“With the Delta variant in tow,” another added.

“Double mask then,” said another.

One of the medical interns, a Janus-face, later went in and reported what was said, detailing that her colleagues had even discussed how “the one who promises heaven for scientists while ridiculing humanities” was like Ebola.

“They called you Omicron and Delta variants that have come to mess up their festive period and said not even Pfizer and Modena would help,” the traitor reported.

Because the medial interns were all masked up, it was difficult to tell who had spoken as CCTV after MoH officials resorted to using CCTV cameras to investigate.

Meanwhile, this writer will spend the Christmas period investigating if all that you have just read is true or just a figment of his own imagination. Until then, Merry Christmas!