Justice Faith Mwondha: How will she be remembered?  

In 2017 when Justice Faith Mwondha was dismissing Davis Wesley Tusingwire constitutional appeal that had challenged the constitutionality of the Anti- Corruption Division she made it clear that Constitution is not rigid document.

“That’s going to be her everlasting dictum by which she will be fondly remembered by many generations,” said Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde , Chief Executive Officer of Legal Brain Trust.

“Everything else pales in view of the transformative thrust of that excerpt from her seminal judgement in the Anti- Corruption Division Case.” The argument advanced by Tusingwire’s lawyers was that the mere fact that Article 133 (1) (b) gave Chief Justice administrative powers such that it functions properly and efficiently it do not give him powers to put in place legal Notice and or Practice Directions that led to the institution of the Anti- Corruption Court.

Justice Mwondha rejected this view saying there was no need for Parliament to prescribe how the Chief Justice was to exercise his or her administrative functions. “ It would not be tenable or sustainable for apparent reasons, one of which is that the Constitution is a document which is supposed to be for the current and the future generations,” Justice Mwondha ruled.

Most importantly, Justice Mwondha said, if she was to agree with Tusingwire’s lawyers, it would be contrary to the Sui Generis Rule which basically means “in a class of its own”. The Constitution, she said, stands on a very different footing from other legislation for the most part (but not always) though the principles of interpretation are the same to a large extent.

“It is the only reason why all other laws are subjected to it and why they are declared null and void if inconsistent with it. Ref. Article 2 of our Constitution.

‘‘It is also the reason why the language used is much broader and encompassing than that used in other statutes,’’

Justice Mwondha said, adding that the Constitution intends to cover rights and freedoms for all people without discrimination because it is made for present generations and those unborn.

Justice Mwondha also cited the 1992 Botswana case of Unity Dow vs Attorney General in which the highest court of the southern Africa country remarked. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and is meant to serve not only this generation but the unborn. It cannot allow to be a lifeless museum piece,” adding that on the other hand, courts must breathe life into it as occasion may arise to assure the healthy growth of the state through it.

“ We must not shy away from the basic fact that while particular construction of a Constitutional provision may be able to meet the designs of the society of a certain age ... it is the primary duty of judges to make the Constitution grow and develop in order to meet the just demands and aspirations of an ever-developing society which is part of the wider society governed by acceptable concepts of human dignity,” the Botswana court ruled.

Justice Mwondha judgement was an energiser of democracy crusaders who have over years suffered set back after set back as the Constitution was amended to ensure that President Museveni stays in power. “ The gun is the real source of power and authority in contemporary Uganda. All power belongs to the President Museveni, who exercises this power through the armed forces. Article 1 of the Constitution is a lie – and the Constitution in Museveni’s Uganda is an elaborate farce that is cynically perpetrated by the President to consolidate and extend his hold on power. This is one of the great tragedies and challenges of ‘Uganda at 50 and one that promises to engender more turbulent chapters in our political life,’’ said Prof Kabumba Busingye a lecturer at Makerere University’s School of Law.

Justice Mwondha who joined Uganda’s judiciary in 1979 as magistrate before venturing into private practice having started her law firm Mwondha and Company advocates hasn’t always been popular with pro- democracy activists. In 2013 Mwondha was appointed to the Court of Appeal by the President and her first constitutional petition was one in which the ruling National Resistance Movement ( NRM) wanted to oust Members of Parliament (MPs) Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central), Barnabas Tinkasiimire (Buyaga West), Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga) and Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East) on account of going against the party’s position.

The MPs lawyers led by retired Supreme Court Judge George Wilson Kanyeihamba insisted that parties have no right over MPs since under Uganda’s Constitution legislators represent constituencies, not parties.

Justice Mwondha joined three other justices of the Court of Appeal in ruling in favour of the NRM to have the MPs kicked out of Parliament. “ The Speaker acted unconstitutionally. They have no place in Parliament,” said Mwondha who was a woman delegate for Jinja District in the Constituent Assembly (CA) that birthed the current constitution. “ They[ rebel MPs] are politically wild aliens with no place in Parliament’’.

The Supreme Court would later reverse this judgement faulting the Constitutional Court for misinterpreting article 83 (1) (g) which stipulate that an MP loses his or her seat if she or she leaves the political party ...to join another party or to remain an independent member. “ We respectfully think that this was an error on the part of the majority justices of Constitutional Court. The words of Article 83(1)(g) being plain, clear and unambiguous should not have necessitated the Constitutional Court going to the Hansard to look for their interpretation,” the Supreme Court ruled.

“A Member of Parliament who is expelled from his or her political party is not given the privilege of exercising a choice as far as what he or she is leaving the party for is concerned. He or she is expelled from the party, period. So the words used in Article 83(1)(g) “to join another party or to remain in Parliament as an independent member” would clearly not apply to him or her as it would only apply to a member of Parliament who voluntarily leaves his or her party,” the court ruled. However, Justice Mwondha’s biggest constitutional misinterpretation came when she took a break from the judiciary after she was appointed by Museveni as the government ombudsman.

She was accused by some people of prejudice while handling some high profile corruption cases.

For example, she was criticised or declaring former Lubaga South MP John Ken Lukyamuzi ineligible to stand for re-election because of his late declaration of his assets. Lukyamuzi took the matter to court and the Supreme Court ruled in his favour. Justice Jotham Tumwesigye led six other Supreme Court judge in ruling that he was unconstitutionally removed from his seat and he ordered that Lukyamuzi be paid all the emoluments he should have earned as a member of Parliament from the date he was “unlawfully´ removed from his seat until the expiry of his tenure in the 7th Parliament as prescribed by Articles 77(3), 96 and 289 of the Constitution. “The Clerk to Parliament should calculate the amount payable on the basis of the rules of.

It is ordered that the amount so established be lodged in the registry and that amount becomes the decree of the court,” Justice Tumwesigye, who has since retired, ruled.

She also hauled then Jinja mayor Mohammed Baswale Kezaala out of office and into detention for assumed misappropriation of Shs 12 million in spite of a court injunction restraining her. Yet it was her refusal to appear before parliament for vetting after Museveni had given her a second term in 2009 that upended her tenure as Inspector General of Government ( IGG).

Not even Museveni, the only person she said she reports to , could compel her to appear before the committee. Article 223 Clause 4 states: ‘The Inspector General of Government and Deputy Inspector General of Government shall be appointed by the President with approval of parliament and shall not, while holding office, hold any other office of emolument in the public office.

After her IGG tenure, she returned to the Judiciary and she was posted to the Nakawa High Court where she was quickly assigned the trial of individuals who were accused of kidnapping and murdering 18-month toddler Kham Kakama in 2012 .

She handed out a 50-year jail term, each, to Brian Sajjabi and Mellon Nabaasa for killing the baby. “ They are first offenders who decided to get a ransom money and even after getting it, they decided to take away a life of an innocent child,Justice Mwondha, a devout Christian said.