Past and Present: Kabaka renews demand for Federo

Sixteen years ago yesterday, on August 16, 2009, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II said Buganda Kingdom would keep demanding a federal system of government despite President Museveni’s firm stand that debate on the matter was closed. The Kabaka, who was addressing his subjects who turned up at the Lubiri, in Mengo, for celebrations commemorating his 16th coronation anniversary, said no amount of pressure will force Buganda to drop its demands for “Federo” and the 9,000 square metres of land. The kingdom, he said, would also not relent in its demands that its other concerns be addressed by the government.

“When we hear some people saying they don’t know what Federo means, I think they have failed to understand what we mean. You should answer them that Federo is all about justice and truth, and this is what we want,” the Kabaka told his audience. Justice and truth, he said, were core values that all the people of Buganda must cherish. The Kabaka’s remarks came at a time when relations between Mengo and the central government were perhaps at their coldest since the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) restored kingdoms.

The points of contention were the outstanding issues of Federo, land, and the return of the kingdom’s property which was confiscated by the central government following the 1966 Crisis which culminated in forces commanded by Idi Amin attacking the Lubiri – the palace of the Buganda Kingdom – and driving then Kabaka, Sir Fredrick Muteesa, into exile in England. On July 20, 2009, the Lukiiko (Buganda’s parliament) had resolved to block the Kampala City Bill, which sought to give the central government control over the city and expand its boundaries to cover parts of Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi. The Lukiiko also reinstated its demand for a federal system of government in the country and said it would not hold any talks with the central government unless Federo was part of the agenda.

Defeat of Federo

It should be remembered that the debate on the issue of Federo had been defeated during the Constituent Assembly (CA). It was dealt a mortal blow on March 28, 1995, following a submission made by the Sabalangira (chief prince), Besweri Mulondo, as delegates from Buganda, backed up by proponents of multiparty democracy, who battled Movementists in support of the introduction of decentralisation as opposed to federalism, which

Buganda desired.

The strategy of the pro-Federo forces going into the debate on that day had been that a delegate from outside Buganda would propose Federo. The idea was to give the demand a national outlook. The pitch from the person outside Buganda would be backed by a pitch from a prominent delegate from Buganda. Besweri Mulondo, the chief prince and Buganda’s first deputy Katikkiro (prime minister) and minister for Agriculture, who was also the National Resistance Council (NRC) representative and CA delegate from Mityana South, was the man charged with making the pitch for Buganda. It was, unfortunately, a pitch that “killed” Buganda’s aspirations.

Mulondo was suspicious that members of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), which was the party in power when the 1966 Crisis occurred, had suddenly become sympathetic to Buganda’s cause. “When somebody occupies your house for say a period of 30 years like when we lost our Federo and after 30 years he says, ‘Now look here, you can have your house back’, but then looking at it you find the windows are broken, the bed is not where you left it and so on, some doors have been replaced by what I do not know,” he said. “Mr Chairman, with that, I beg to say that the federal issue or word should not derail us from what we want to achieve qualitatively in the way of developing meaningful lower political and economic structures,” Mulondo said in conclusion.

Chebrot’s vow

However, even before Mulondo’s famous pitch, it had always been clear that those who were pushing for Federo were always going to be up against a mountain.

During debate in the CA on July 11, 1994, Mr Steven Chebrot, who was the deputy minister for Local Government and CA delegate for Tingey County in Kapchorwa, had assured delegates from Buganda that it would not be getting Federo. Responding to a submission made by Prof Apolo Nsibambi, who was a presidential appointee to the Assembly, Mr Chebrot said Federo would only serve to fragment the country.

"Baganda have a common fear that their kingdom will be taken away. We have given you your king, but federalism, NO,” he said. He said people who had violated the Constitution before should not be entrusted with the new one. He was, however, forced to rip into UPC when CA chairperson James Wambogo Wapakhabulo asked him to stop speaking in parables. "Mr Chairman, the UPC party abrogated the 1966 Constitution and should now not be granted this Constitution,” he said.

Firm demand

The newspaper noted that the Kabaka had, in his seven-minute written speech, stressed that the federal system of governance is a requirement for Uganda’s stability and growth, adding that there is a need to devolve legislative powers to the regions. “In many cases, people have heard us talking about Federo and having some powers at Mengo. What we are trying to agitate for is justice. During the colonial times, colonialists at least tried to practice justice,” he said. In 2005, Parliament passed the Regional Tier Act under which districts of a region could choose to cooperate. Buganda had, however, rejected the Act. Prof Gilbert Bukenya, then vice president, who represented the central government at the function, commended the Kabaka for promoting unity among the Baganda.

Prof Bukenya also pledged to register the kingdom’s concerns, which he described as “genuine and helpful for Uganda’s growth”. “The kingdom’s Federo concerns deserve dialogue, and I will take efforts to register them with the relevant authorities,” Prof Bukenya said. The kingdom attorney general, Mr Apollo Makubuya, urged Bunyoro, Busoga and Tooro kingdoms to join the federal campaign for the good future of the nation. He said, despite the challenges, the kingdom was not about to drop its core concerns and demands from the central government.

Troubled times

The Monitor warned in its edition of July 17 that the Kabaka’s speech could lead to further deterioration of relations between the central government and the country’s most populous kingdom. The newspaper also warned that the remarks were likely to be of concern to the NRM government, given that an election was coming up in less than 18 months. “The kingdom’s stance and the Kabaka’s remarks yesterday could be seen as a direct reply to President Museveni who while appearing on a local television station last month ruled out any more talks between the government and the Kingdom over demands for Federo, saying the central government would not grant the kingdom a Federo status, saying it would be like creating two states in one,” the newspaper reported.

Protests

As the paper had warned, between September 7 and 12, 2009, protests broke out in Kampala and other parts of Buganda after police stopped Buganda officials and the Kabaka from accessing Kayunga District, where he had been scheduled to preside over the Buganda Youth Day festivities that had been planned to take place in the district on September 13 that year. Mr Museveni said during a September 15, 2009, address to Parliament that the protests resulted in the death of 15 Ugandans, destruction of property, disruption of businesses, and disturbing our peace.

Buganda officials stopped

In 2009, an advance team comprised of several kingdom officials led by then Katikkiro, John Baptist Walusimbi, was dispatched to prepare for the Kabaka’s visit, but it was stopped by police at Ssezibwa Bridge on the grounds that the visit was likely to cause trouble between the Baganda and the Banyala, who had in September 2008 installed Maj Baker Kimeeze as their cultural leader.



