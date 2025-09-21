Kadaga’s CEC loss leaves NRM with a mountain to climb in Busoga region

Eight days ago, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was in Busoga, where she represented President Museveni during celebrations to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the enthronement of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV. It was the first public event held in Busoga Sub-region since August 27, when the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, suffered a defeat in her quest to retain the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Mu- seveni (wearing mask) meets Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV (third left) and his delegation622 from Busoga Kingdom at State House this week. PHOTO/PPU

Ms Kadaga was beaten to the position, which comes with a seat on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the top decision-making organ of the NRM, by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who garnered a staggering 11,680 votes against Ms Kadaga’s 902 votes. Defeat of any magnitude usually leaves a bitter taste. It is, therefore, thought that Ms Kadaga is likely to be bitter, but there have been no public displays of emotions on her part. She seems to have so far taken it in her stride.

The same cannot be said of her supporters in Busoga, where she comes from. That emotions are still running very high could be seen from the response that Ms Nabbanja’s appeal to the Basoga to support Mr Museveni in next year’s elections elicited. “His Excellency the President picked us up from somewhere and has moved us to places yet, at the same time, a lot of work is still being done here in Busoga. I am, therefore, requesting you to look with favour upon the President when the time comes,” Ms Nabbanja said. She reasoned that there are indications that the rest of the country is going to vote for Mr Museveni. She urged the Basoga not to be left behind. People from Bunyoro are highly respected in Busoga. It is believed that most of the people of Busoga, especially the ruling Baise Ngobi, the royal family, have their origins in Bunyoro. The Banyoro are therefore regarded as the grandparents of the people of Busoga. This time round, though, ‘grandmother’ Nabbanja was not treated as a granny should have been.

Sounds of heckles and laughter can be heard from the clips that have been doing the rounds on social media. Ms Kadaga was conspicuously absent from the event, but that did not come as a big surprise. She has previously accused some people in the Busoga Kingdom of undermining her, even when they owe their positions to the effort she expended on ending the long, drawn-out fight between Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV and Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi for the crown. Given that some of those who laughed Ms Nabbanja out of town were members of Busoga Kingdom’s cabinet, it is clear that Ms Kadaga’s ejection from CEC, the manner of it and what it means for Busoga are central to the emotions here.

Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja and Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV having chat at Igenge Palace during the11th Coronation Anniversary of Kyabazinga at Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe on September 13, 2025. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA



Unfair process?

While appearing on a political talk show on one of the local television stations five days after the CEC elections, Ms Salaamu Musumba, who challenged Ms Kadaga for the Kamuli District Women’s seat in the 2021 elections, questioned the processes that led to Ms Kadaga’s defeat. “This manipulated process. As you have already accepted, it was choreographed… You should look at a gentleman and a lady offering themselves to lead, walking through the main door with elegance and dignity. These are guys that are trading in the gutters looking for thugs to process them through,” Ms Musumba said.

She also alluded to allegations of voter fraud, which she said made the CEC elections a dubious enterprise. “Do you know how many people’s tags were used wrongly? Confiscated and written by false people. I have a whole list of them because this was my business. Region by region. What was that?” she added.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT and National Guidance, who lost the bid to retain the post of NRM vice chairperson for western region, had made similar sentiments.

Double standards

Even before NRM convened the August 21 meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), there had been a feeling in Busoga that the party was applying double standards in regard to the determination of positions on CEC. Mr Museveni’s position as chairman has always been ring-fenced. Once his position was secure, the party moved to secure that of National Vice Chairman Moses Kigongo by ensuring that he was unopposed. The same standard was not applied when it came to Ms Kadaga. “If there had been three leaders who had been anchoring the NRM, two men and one woman, what would it hurt the NRM to maintain the three of them for the stability of the party? It was, however, very clear that it was not for the stability of the party. What applied for Museveni and Kigongo was not allowed to apply to Ms Kadaga. Ms Kadaga was accused of being old, as the biggest accusation. For the first time, age became a crime in the NRM,” Ms Musumba argued in an earlier interview.

In the same week, it emerged that the contract of Mr Asuman Kiyingi, who has been the deputy chairperson of the Leadership Code Tribunal, has not been renewed. He is the only member of the five-man tribunal whose contract was not renewed. Ms Musumba thinks that Busoga is under siege. The question now is what the defeat of Ms Kadaga means for the NRM in Busoga come 2026. The public’s response to Ms Nabbanja’s appeal points to serious challenges in the days ahead of next year’s elections, which Dr Baryomunsi concedes.





“Of course, the issue of Ms Kadaga will come in (during the campaigns). It will affect the fortunes of NRM, but I'm sure they (the people of Busoga) will also understand,” Mr Baryomunsi says. Now this comes at a time when, according to Prof Makara, “Busoga was already on the edges of NRM”, having voted for the presidential candidate of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in the 2021 elections.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP candidate, garnered 437,059 votes, while Mr Museveni got 404,862 votes. Mr Museveni was beaten in the districts of Kamuli, Luuka, Iganga, Jinja, Bugweri, Bugiri, Namayingo and Mayuge. He only won in Buyende, Kaliro and Namutumba. NRM parliamentary candidates for Jinja North West, Jinja North, and the Jinja City Women’s representatives suffered defeats at the hands of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and NUP, while Butembe County was taken by an independent candidate.

That performance was blamed on the reluctance of Ms Kadaga to campaign for the NRM ahead of the 2021 elections amid talk that some high-ranking officials in the NRM had sponsored Ms Musumba to challenge her for the Kamuli women’s seat. Will she campaign for the party this time round? Prof Makara says it will depend on how Ms Kadaga responds to what transpired in Kololo. “If the people can get angry with the marginalisation of Kadaga, it can cost NRM something. Evidently, she is a great mobiliser and has been a great mobiliser for the NRM. If she decides not to back the NRM, there would be a very big cost there,” Prof Makara says.

Dr Baryomunsi thinks that the NRM will have to come up with a campaign message that can work even in the absence of Ms Kadaga. “The NRM will have to go and explain, especially on the basis of what has been delivered, in terms of service delivery. Previously, the issues have been the sugarcane industry, the fishing community, and how it has been managed. There have also been issues of poverty. The message has to focus on what has been done and what it promises to do to transform the area, then we’ll see,” Dr Baryomunsi says. The tail end of what he says perhaps tells how big a mountain they will be up against if Ms Kadaga opts to stand on the fence.

Fighting for Busoga

Avenging William Nadiope: In fending off Ms Kadaga’s onslaught, Mr Museveni claimed that it is he who has been fighting for the Basoga, but that is disputed, especially with those who are conversant with the history of Busoga. He, for example, claimed to have “avenged William Nadiope by defeating Amin, by defeating UPC who put Nadiope in prison”, but the late Kyabazinga Nadiope was never jailed by the UPC government even when Obote was fully aware that he had been in cahoots with his ministers Grace Ibingira, Dr Emmanuel Lumu, George Magezi, Balaki Kirya and Mathias Ngobi to overthrow him.

Nadiope was in 1970 dragged before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Jinja and charged with obtaining money by false pretences in a case that involved defrauding insurance firms through fictitious life insurance claims. He was sentenced to 18 months in Kirinya prison, but was released before he could complete his sentence because former president Idi Amin chose to look at his case as a political one. He died in 1978, eight years before Mr Museveni took power.

Ms Kadaga raised a similar argument during the Entebbe meeting. “In our last meeting, I said that since I'm the incumbent, I'm the most senior in this party. How can you tell the senior person to move out for a junior person? How? That's why you protected Hajj Kigongo because of seniority, but now you're saying Rebecca Kadaga, you get out,” Ms Kadaga said while addressing herself to President Museveni. She, in the same breath, raised issues around party guidelines that suggested that one could only take up senior positions in the party after rendering service to the party for a period of 10 years.

That would imply that Ms Among, who has been a member of the NRM for less than five years, would have been ineligible, but Dr Baryomunsi says whereas the regulation said so, the constitution of the party, which takes precedence over the regulations, does not lock out new members from taking up leadership positions.

Dr Baryomunsi, however, defends the NRM, saying the constitution of the party does not bar anyone, including newcomers, from taking up leadership positions.

“The way the NRM has been functioning, there is no restriction on access to leadership. Access to leadership is not dependent on how many years or for how long you have been a member. Although the guidelines were saying that ‘outline your achievements and contribution to the party in the last 10 years’, that did not expressly prohibit a person from vying for any position,” Dr Baryomunsi says.

Possible backlash

During the August 21 meeting at Entebbe, Ms Kadaga warned Mr Museveni that there would be a price to pay if the NRM did not abandon the double standards and politics of expedience. “Mr chairman, I think it was your duty, and I have been talking to you about this matter for some time. I informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause serious problems in my community. People here may think that you're fighting an individual, but you're fighting a bigger community and that's not right for the politics of Uganda,” she warned. Mr Museveni chose to chide her for drawing in the people of Busoga.

“You are wrong to say that anybody is hunting you. And also, it is not correct for you to try to involve my people, the Basoga, to try to give the impression that if it is not you, the Basoga are not there. This is not correct. I have heard references to that issue, but I keep quiet,” Mr Museveni argued.

Regional giants

Prof Sabiti Makara, who teaches Political Science at Kabale University, thinks that Mr Museveni probably underestimated the power and influence of Ms Kadaga.

“When you go to Busoga, one of the common phrases you get to hear about Kadaga is that she is called Maama waife (our mother). She is seen as the mother of the whole of Busoga. So she has legitimacy,” Prof Makara says. Others also fondly refer to her as Omukaire (elder), which is usually only applied to a highly respected person.





First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga is ushered in at the Jinja Agricultural Show Grounds, where she is set to address a gathering ahead of her homecoming and thanksgiving celebrations.#MonitorUpdates

📹: Jeff Twesigye pic.twitter.com/WzhNLqmVam — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 19, 2025

There are, however, those who think that if Ms Kadaga sees herself as an embodiment of Busoga as a region, it is because Mr Museveni and the NRM, just like Milton Obote and the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) before them, have allowed the emergence of powerful individuals in every region. In the 1960s, Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope was the most powerful man in Busoga Sub-region; George Magezi was a power in Bunyoro; Grace Ibingira was a colossus in Ankole; Felix Onama was a force unto himself in West Nile, and John Kakonge was a strongman in the UPC Youth League.

In the 1980s under Obote II, Dr Luwuriza Kirunda, the secretary general of UPC, who was also the minister for Internal Affairs, was the most powerful man in Busoga; Masete Kuuya was the most powerful man in Bugisu; Paulo Muwanga and Samwiri Mugwisa were the most powerful men in Buganda and Moses Apiriga in West Nile. Under the NRM, Ms Kadaga has emerged as one of the most powerful people in Busoga, just like Gen Moses Ali has been in West Nile, and former prime minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi was once in Kigezi.

The argument has been that the NRM created strongmen through the need for regional and religious balancing in the appointment of Cabinet ministers at the expense of merit. Dr Baryomunsi, however, says the politics of strongmen has been greatly diminished under the NRM. “The politics of the strongman is more evident in the politics of Kenya, but here, I think, over the years of the NRM, it has died out in a way. Who would you take to be the strongman of Ankole? I think it would be the President himself. Who is the strongman in Buganda? I think it has died out under the NRM,” he argues.

Implications for NRM

Kadaga’s CEC defeat is not the only source of the rancour in Busoga.

On September 2, Prof Juma Waswa Balunywa, the former principal of Makerere University Business School, was remanded to Luzira Prison after he appeared in the Anti-Corruption Court for alleged abuse of office, sparking off accusations of selective prosecution, with Busoga MPs claiming on the floor of Parliament that he was being “witch-hunted” and targeted for political reasons.