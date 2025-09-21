KB’s 305 days in Mzee’s jail

As of today, KB has been in jail for 305 days. His supporters say his charges are a fry-up of lies. He is not into violence; he’s into talk. How do you think he was baptised KB? It has nothing to do with the initials of his name. In Uganda, we like to say our name backwards. That’s why I’m known as Matogo Philip instead of Philip Matogo. That goes for my initials, too. As a veritable MP, then, I honourably deduce that KB would be BK if his initials came from his name. The “B” would stand for “Beat” and the “K” for Mzee’s middle name, before he officially confirmed that he cannot be advised. Back to KB’s jail term, 305 days and counting. According to a pundit whose own initials point to the wee hours of the morning, AM, the number 305 has historical implications for Mzee.

This is because the year “305 AD is historically significant for the Roman Empire, as Emperor Diocletian abdicated and established a system of rule known as the Tetrarchy to stabilise the vast empire. In the same year, his co-ruler Maximian also retired, leaving power to their respective successors, Constantius I and Galerius, and marking the end of an era of republican government and the effective consolidation of imperial rule. Additionally, the year saw Constantine I reunite with his father for a successful campaign against the Picts in Britain, while Galerius began military actions against the Sarmatians.”

AM is always digging deep. If Ugandans did not say my name backwards and therefore my initials were PM, AM and I could make a day of it. In KB’s case, 305 days. How time flies when Mzee is having fun. Mzee is going to enjoy a cakewalk to the presidency. He has gotten rid of the talk (KB) regarding his exit. But most importantly, he has forestalled the possibly of KB being lubricated by Wine in the event of a unity candidate against him. Wine loosens KB, all boozers know. As for Mzee, he knows that loose lips sink ships. Particularly, ships of state. That’s why he sacked a former super minister for sowing confusion. He was sacked this month, 11 years ago. Didn’t I tell you that time flies when Mzee is having fun?

If KB is ever freed from jail, he will be viewed as a killjoy for trying to end the fun Mzee is having. But he must do so, or time will fly even faster. Then, suddenly, KB will discover that he and Mzee are both in the afterlife, still fighting for ascendancy. Yet in heaven and hell, the senior positions are all reserved. There is no democracy. If there was, the southbound souls would still be in heaven, but as part of the minorities. On Earth, minorities spring from racial, ethnic, or linguistic diversity. They may also be immigrant, indigenous or landless nomadic communities or simply be in the Opposition. That is why it would make sense to have a parliamentary system of government. It is only in such a system that a minority government can be constituted when a political party or coalition of parties does not have a majority of overall seats in the legislature.

Under such a government, legislation can only be passed with the support or consent of enough other members of the legislature to provide a majority, encouraging bipartisanship. Mzee should consider this system as a means of uniting our country.

KB can popularise it because that is precisely what KB does: it talks ideas into existence. We didn’t think there would be a “project” until a certain General with an untamed handlebar moustache brought it up for discussion. KB on this subject unleashed the truth, and the truth has set us free to be captives of this coming dispensation. It’s a vicious cycle, moving slowly towards what KB warned us about when that General opened his sizeable mouth. Now, many Ugandans are hoping that KB, in the form of the truth, does not set us free. Rather, they want the truth about KB to set him free. But it appears Mzee is still having too much fun to let that occur.



