Kivejinja: A selfless public servant without malls

Al-Hajji Kirunda Kivejinja was the Second Deputy Prime Minister and minister without portfolio in the Office of the President. A year after his death and glowing tributes, we as a family still bear the pain of the demise of our crucial pillar.

He was a selfless public servant of the National Resistance Movement party. He ably articulated the political line, principles, policies of the party he cherished and was a reference point in many areas of life: political, religious and cultural, among others.

As a brother and member of the wider Salim Kivejinja Muwaabe II family, I am proud to be associated with KK, as we fondly referred to him. To us, he was either an elder brother, cousin, father, uncle, grandfather, in-law.

A year since his passing, we still feel the pain. We thank the Almighty Allah for giving him a rich life and positively impacting hundreds of people through his many good deeds that I will enumerate.

Champion of Education

Firstly, KK was a champion of education and a mentor to many. Hundreds of us were beneficiaries of KK’s largesse. One time we attempted to list people who over the years benefitted from his support to get education through to university and the highest qualifications in various academic fields.

We compiled a list of more than316 beneficiaries, excluding the immediate and extended family members.

I want to mention our youngest brother, who was barely two years old when our father died. Today, Muzamiru Kibeedi is a judge of the Court of Appeal and one of the notable beneficiaries of KK’s generosity and shaped by the values that KK stood for.

Given his influential position, KK could have owned buildings in Kampala and had numerous properties to his name. But he owned no arcade or shopping mall. Like his personal friends, former minister Bidandi Ssali and former Prime Minister Kintu Musoke, KK never accumulated riches for personal gain or self-aggrandisement. His modest house is incomparable to flashy servant’s quarters of some politicians today. His mantra in life was ‘simple-looking, simple-living, high-thinking.’ KK believed in investing in the betterment of people.

KK was forthright and never grabbed anybody’s property. He was selfless in service and used his hard-earned finances to deliver and distribute amongst the people he served and his family.

His children said the selflessness and generosity of their father to outsiders was to their detriment. Yet, the rich legacy he left is that no one will ever come looking for vengeance against the children for the deeds of their father.

He played a central role in the formation of the NRM government. Yet despite this, he was dropped and changed numerous times. But never at any single time did he express bitterness, and he never abandoned the party.

Instead, when I would talk to him, he would say: “I never went to NRM for positions. I went for the ideology. Anywhere I am, I am capable of carrying the light burning.”

He reasoned that dropping him enabled him to concentrate on the grassroots people from whom he derived his political strength.

At one time, the electoral politics of Bugweri County became violent, pitting supporters of KK against those that favoured Abdul Katuntu. KK then decided to leave elective politics but continue serving the NRM party in other capacities. At that time, he argued, “I went to the bush to fight and safeguard the people. I will not go back and stand for politics because I cannot be part of a group that fights people we must lead.”

The legacy

As the Kivejinja family, we are proud to associate our elder brother’s legacy.

Lastly, I reiterate a request I put to His Excellency during my visit to State House Entebbe for the government to build an education institution in memory of Kirunda Kivejinja. Alongside the facelift of the historical “State Lodge” in Bunhyantole where the President and the late Kivenjinja spent a night on the eve of the launch of the struggle in Bugweri in 1980.

Equally important, at the time of his death, Kivejinja was constructing a memorial mosque and headquarters of the Bugweri Muslim community at Bunhyantole, the birthplace of Islam in Busoga.

At Bunhyantole, the last King of Bugweri, Prince Ibrahim Munhuulo, chose Islam over his chiefdom. We discussed these with the President, and I am confident he is attending to them.

Thank you for your association with KK, but I warn those seeking to erase his legacy and what he struggled to establish. We that walked with KK and saw him work for the people in education, health, and social services shall oppose the schemers that seek to wipe away KK’s legacy. But we shall not be quite. I thank you.

KK At A GLANCE

Ali Kirunda Kivejinja was born on June 12, 1935 and by the time of his death on December 19, 2020 he was aged 85 Year

He went to Kibuli Junior School and Busoga College Mwiri before studying a pre-university course at Madras Christian College. He then joined Delhi University on a Government of India scholarship, obtaining a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Zoology. While in India, he was treasurer of the African Students Association, which had among its members Bingu wa’Mutharika, John Malecela and John Mataure.

Kivejinja returned to Uganda in 1962. During the 1960s he served as a political mobiliser for the Uganda People’s Congress, the ruling political party at that time.

From the overthrow of the second Milton Obote regime in 1986, Kivejinja served in several positions in the government led by President Yoweri Museveni.

In 1986, he was appointed minister of Relief and Social Rehabilitation.

He then served as minister of Internal Affairs and Third Deputy Prime Minister. In August 2012 was Senior presidential advisor for Internal Affairs to President Museveni.

On June 6, 2016, he was named as the new Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs in the new Cabinet announced that day.

He died on December 19, 2020.

The writer is the brother of the the late Kivejinja