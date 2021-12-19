Prime

Kivejinja: A selfless public servant without malls

Al-Hajji Kivejinja was forthright, selfless, and used his hard-earned finances to deliver and distribute amongst the people he served and his family. PHOTO | FILE

By  Guest Writer

  • Today, December 19, 2021 marks a year since Al-Hajji Ali Muwaabe Kirunda Kivejinja’s light snuffed out. Kivejinja passed on at in Mulago National Specialised Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, writes Al-Hajji Yusuf Igambi Kakaire.

Al-Hajji Kirunda Kivejinja was the Second Deputy Prime Minister and minister without portfolio in the Office of the President. A year after his death and glowing tributes, we as a family still bear the pain of the demise of our crucial pillar.

