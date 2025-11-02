Legal minds reject Museveni demands for secret trials

Twenty two years ago, in the middle of last month, members of the East African Law Society (EALS) pushed back amid demands by President Museveni that people suspected of committing acts of terrorism be subjected to secret trials.

The lawyer’s opposition to the President’s proposal was precipitated by fears that it would open the door to abuses and manipulations. The President made the demand during the annual law conference of EALS held in Entebbe.

According to The Monitor’s edition of Monday, October 13, 2003, President Museveni addressed the conference on Friday, October 10, 2003. The theme of his speech was ‘Globalisation and terrorism: New threats to regional integration’.

The conference preceded the EALS annual general assembly, which was held on Saturday, October 11, 2003. The newspaper quoted several attendees who voiced their reservations about the said demands.

“He was saying I could be brought before a judge in secret so that someone in Mbale [District] wouldn't know. I think he was saying terrorists are very harsh people. So we should handle them harshly,” said Mr Julius Ole Sunkuli, the secretary general of the Kenya African National Union (KANU), which had ruled over Kenya for close to 40 years.

The party lost its hold on power in December 2002. "He is saying on this issue of terrorism, many people are escaping; can't we introduce trials conducted in camera?” said Mr Aloysius Mujulizi from Tanzania.

Mr Otiende Amollo, who was the secretary general of EALS and a managing partner with the Nairobi-based Rachier & Company Advocates, also weighed in, saying the President had suggested that there should be a special regime of laws to be used against suspected terrorists.

It should be remembered that the Parliament of Uganda passed the Suppression of Terrorism Act in 2001 as one of the measures aimed at fighting terrorism.

The law was precipitated by nearly simultaneous bomb blasts that blew up in front of the American embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on August 7, 1998.

The attacks left 224 people, including 12 Americans, dead and more than 4,500 others injured. It would appear that, despite the fact that Parliament had passed the said law, Mr Museveni felt it did not make adequate provisions for the prosecution of suspected terrorists.

Cabinet positions

The newspaper reported that lawyer Erias Lukwago had revealed that Mr Museveni’s views were in line with the proposals that the Cabinet had presented to the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC).

It should be remembered that a 15-member CRC, headed by Prof Edward Sempebwa, with Dr Higiro Semajege as secretary and others like John Ateker Ejalu and Idi Osman Rizgala as members, was unveiled by then minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi, early in February 2001.

The CRC handed over its report to Mayanja Nkangi’s successor, Ms Janat Mukwaya, in December 2003, a few months after the Entebbe conference.

Quoting Mr Lukwago, the newspaper reported that one of the proposals that had been made by Cabinet was to extend the period of detention before a suspect could be taken to court.

Whereas the Constitution limited the detention before trial to 48 hours, Cabinet had proposed that the period be extended to 72 hours.

"He castigated courts for always making obnoxious mechanisms, saying even the Americans have Guantanamo Bay,” Mr Lukwago was quoted to have told The Monitor.

Mr Museveni, the lawyers said, argued that trying suspects in open courts, thus alerting other suspects, would be a queer way to promote justice for terror victims. The impression created was that a serious principle was at stake, that alleged criminals were enjoying protection while alleged victims had to wait years for the wheels of justice to turn.

Speedy trials

At the time, President Museveni had been unequivocal in blaming corruption in the Judiciary for delays in the trial of suspects. His demand for secret trials implied that it would speed up trials by bypassing the Judiciary.

Whereas the lawyers agreed with the President in regard to the need to speed up trials, they were unanimous in their condemnation of his proposals to bypass normal processes and procedures, arguing that endorsing his proposal would be a blow to the very principle of justice.

"The whole concept of justice is not to try alone; it is to see that justice is done,” Mr Sunkuli said, adding that secret trials would be susceptible to abuse.

First, he said, the Executive would be given an incentive to stuff the bench with sympathetic judges who would play along with the regime's secret machinations.

Under former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, the courts were used as instruments of abuse, Mr Lukwago pointed out. “In Kenya, these [secret trials] were things done in courts. It is one of the reasons why Mr Bernard Chunga was forced to resign [as chief justice] because, as director for Public Prosecutions, he was involved in such trials,” Mr Lukwago said.

Stakes

Mr Mujulizi said at stake were individual rights and freedoms. "We have witnessed ex-rebels being reformed and becoming leaders of the day,” said Mr Mujulizi, who cited Uganda’s case. Mr Mujulizi was referring to Mr Museveni’s rise from leader of the rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) to President and Head of State in Uganda in January 1986, after a five-year Bush War.

"That shows that it is not easy for any government in power to sit down and determine who is a terrorist,” Mr Mujulizi said.

Mr Sunkuli also disagreed with Mr Museveni’s reference to the manner in which the Americans were dealing with suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay.

"I didn't quite agree with the President that because Americans are breaking the law and abusing human rights, we should do the same. It [America] is breaking the rights of foreigners, not its own peoples,” Mr Sunkuli added.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a military prison that was established in 2002 within the US Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for purposes of detaining those that the US government designated as enemy combatants and suspected terrorists captured during the US government’s war on terror.

The camp in time became notorious for allowing detention without trial and other human rights abuses, including torture, which ordinarily cannot be committed on US soil.

Doubts

According to the newspaper, the lawyers further expressed doubts that secret trials would help expedite justice.

They also wondered whether the introduction of targeted laws would not have adverse effects on the community's productivity, as was the case in Tanzania, where the country was at the time struggling to recover from the effects of a law that was passed in 1984 to enable the fight against corruption.

The law, Mujulizi said, allowed police to arrest anyone found with more than Shs100,000, but the result was that people stopped working.

Lukwago said demands for secret trials were ominous in light of mounting political tensions, especially on the issue of amending the Constitution to legally allow a President to rule for life.

Losing battle

The lawyers, however, pointed out that they were up against a mountain as far as opposing the introduction of laws that would provide for secret trials. "[But] we can't stop them [from passing such laws]," Mr Mujulizi said.

The council, he said, could only advise but not force the government not to take that direction. It was indeed a battle that the legal minds were always going to lose, especially in light of the anti-terrorism laws, which Uganda had already passed while Kenya and Tanzania were working on their own set of laws.

At the time, there were concerns that the law that the government of Kenya was proposing would throw the idea of rights out of the window, as it was believed that it would derogate human rights.

"The description of terrorism is anyone with a beard. Or if you are carrying a sharp object, police can arrest you as a suspected terrorist,” Mr Sunkuli was quoted to have said.

Apprehensions about the proposed laws were not limited to Kenya. Mr Mujulizi said that since the terrorist actions had been from Islamic fundamentalists, most terrorists were identified by the Arabic dress code, the tunic.

"What has happened is that the three countries have reacted in a rather panicky way. Each is borrowing from America to try and change the law. You find that rather panicky,” Mr Mujulizi said.

“No matter what...fundamental freedoms should not be trampled upon. It's one of the cardinal principles of our justice systems in East Africa, and we have not changed that. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. What anti-terrorism laws are doing is reversing all that,” he added.