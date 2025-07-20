Lessons from the 1985 military coup





I'm compiling the story of the 1985 Ugandan military coup. Or, more accurately, I’ve been compiling this story for the last several years. What I find encouraging, at least from data on social media, is an almost insatiable thirst for information and a behind-the-scenes look at Uganda’s political history by younger Ugandans, those 35 years old and younger.

Perhaps it’s because they have never lived under any other government or era than the National Resistance Movement (NRM), but anything that draws the curtain and gives them a glimpse into life before 1986 fascinates them a lot.

Also, especially for northern Uganda, southern Bantu, westerners in particular, dominate the political, social, and economic landscape so much that it almost feels unbelievable that there was once a time when northerners dominated Ugandan political life.

The July 1985 event was the last military coup in Uganda, with consequences that are still being felt to this day. Even the current tensions over the Balaalo migration into Acholi stem in part from this pivotal event.

Barely had the Acholi’s “turn to eat” (British author Michela Wrong’s term of Kenyan politics) began, than the NRA guerrilla army ousted the Gen Tito Okello regime in January 1986. Seeing these Balaalo now spread out to Acholi, having seen how they came to own much of Buganda’s land, rubs salt into their wounds dating back to 1986.

The most significant consequence of that July 1985 coup was that it gave a sudden and unexpected lease of life to Yoweri Museveni’s NRA force, which, by early 1985, had been defeated in its base in Luweero, and most of the fighters had relocated to the Rwenzori mountains in western Uganda.

Museveni himself was in Sweden with his family. Starting with the heavy gunfire on the night of the Uganda National Liberation Army's (UNLA) "uncoordinated troop movements", early July 1985, Ugandan history suddenly sped up into months of drama.

The coup gave the NRA a chance to quickly reorganise and reassert itself. Ugandan history would have been very different had that coup not taken place. Tensions between the Acholi and the Langi that had been building up unnoticed since the late 1960s came to a climax that July, 40 years ago.

Uganda's 1985 coup is a lesson in how an invisible hand seems to determine the course of history and the fate of nations. What is meant to go wrong will go wrong. This might sound fatalistic and even superstitious, but one is left with no other interpretation after studying the causes and circumstances of that coup.

Rise of NRA

Twist after twist of unexpected events and coincidences caused Milton Obote's government to collapse, and the NRA's rise. Had the army chief of staff, Maj Gen David Oyite-Ojok, not died in a helicopter crash in 1983, the NRA and Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) guerrillas would have been defeated once and for all by mid-1984, at least.

Given the bad blood between the Acholi and Langi, had Oyite-Ojok’s successor as chief of staff not been a fellow Langi, Col (later Brig) Smith Opon-Acak, had he been an Acholi, who constituted about 60 percent of the national army, the UNLA, tensions would have dissipated and the army would have finished his mission to defeat the armed rebel groups. I’ll give an example. Obote, as a person and politician, had a certain old-school, rule-based civil service, European-influenced belief in blind merit in the allocation of jobs or government contracts.

If the army decided that Oyite-Ojok’s successor should be Opon-Acak, then Obote would respect that decision. Yoweri Museveni, on the other hand, believes first and foremost in the importance of reading the political barometer and national mood.

Regardless of what the law, constitution, or rules of procedure say, Museveni always thinks about the outcome and then works backwards. So, given the deep tensions between the Acholi and Langi, the two ethnic groups at the heart of Uganda’s military power in the early 1980s, had Museveni and not Obote been head of state, Museveni would have overruled the Defence Council’s choice of Opon-Acak and unilaterally forced the appointment of somebody else, preferably an Acholi.

In other words, Obote went by the rules, while Museveni goes by the outcome and, to a mind like Museveni’s, nothing is more important than the outcome.

By focusing on the law and the rules of procedure, Obote’s two terms as the head of UPC governments kept the institutions of state and the civil service intact, but this came at the expense of two disruptive military coups. However, the Museveni method has its consequences, too. By focusing on any outcome that calms the public mood and especially the political class, Museveni has managed to hold Uganda together, prevented it from falling apart like several states across Africa.

But the price has been the disregard for the law, rules of procedure, guidelines, and with this has come the rampant corruption and open impunity we see today, consequences of which will be with Uganda for decades to come, and if a transition from Museveni is not well managed, a possible state collapse of the kind Museveni has been careful to avoid.

However, it must be noted that Ugandan history is largely consistent. Much of the arrogance and impunity seen in today’s military and intelligence services (the “do you know who I am?” kind) was very much routine during the Obote II era, as well as the disorganisation in the army and civil service. That’s why the July 27, 1985, military coup is so pivotal in Ugandan history, and next week, we shall examine the events around and leading up to the coup itself. By reading about the events leading up to and away from the coup, one gets to see how consistent Ugandan society is in its weaknesses and post-independence challenges.