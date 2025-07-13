Lessons (not) learnt from 2020 ‘scientific’ campaign

Five years ago, during the global Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing, the government proposed that a new way be found to campaign for the 2021 General Election. Since campaigning could not be held in-person and featuring the traditional public rallies, due to the risk of the coronavirus easily spreading into society via large public gatherings, it would instead be done by the media.

Space could be booked on radio, television, and in the print press to place campaign advert. A party’s or candidate’s social media accounts could be harnessed to directly reach and speak to one’s followers and supporters. Back then, the political class complained that this severely limited their outreach plans and most in the Opposition said the idea had been mooted to give the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party an unfair advantage over the Opposition.

At the time (it’s hard to believe that the Covid-19 pandemic is already five whole years ago), this writer opined in Sunday Monitor that, far from being a problem, a “scientific” campaign could turn out to be the best result of the 2021 election.

I gave a brief background to the worldwide Internet and mobile revolution underway and how Uganda was not as up-to-date with it as it should. If the lockdown would force the political class, from the Head of State down to LC I officials to try out social media websites and mobile apps, I argued, so much the better for Uganda.

The political class would discover how efficient and effective digital is over traditional campaigning, both in the significantly lower costs, and the far larger reach beyond the confines of geography it is. Most would wonder why they had never before thought about social media as a primary campaign channel.

This, in turn, would give an advantage to minor political parties and candidates. Mass rally campaigning tends to favour parties and candidates with large amounts of funding and campaign taskforces. On social media, the advantages of money and grassroots networks would all but disappear.

Even the smallest political party could reach a national audience through its social media channels. What’s more, this scientific campaign would favour the more educated and tech-savvy candidates and with this would come a better, more sophisticated crop of political officer holders in 2021.

This new crop of politicians at all levels of society would encourage school children, small businesses, and other sectors to adopt digital tools, and Uganda would be lifted to a new level of efficiency.

My reasoning on the matter made sense for all to see. Or, at least, made sense to me. It turns out, however, that as has happened so many times, to my utter frustration, I overestimated Ugandans’ ability to learn new things and see the advantage in innovation.

The 2025 campaign season shows no sign of the lessons having been learnt from the “scientific campaign” of 2020. True, social media channels are being used to disperse the message; but it is in the natural way that new technology is adopted rather than in a specific way that reflects deliberate embracing of the new method.

The attitude is still one of a crowds-first, posters-first approach. Even where social media is used, it is mainly to publish photos and videos of what in the 1996 election campaign The Monitor referred often to the politics of “mammoth crowds”.

On the official websites of most parties, photos of crowds in party colours are also given prominence. The photo quality is the same, typically Ugandan photo news style: full-length group photos; officials huddled together at a small desk during a press conference; unflattering scenes of upcountry Uganda, and so forth.

Political photography and videos as an art form, in the way it is in the West, still has a long way to go. Of the party websites themselves, the quality is less than average. The Democratic Party (DP) website is offline, probably because the domain hosting expired and nobody noticed it.

The website of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) still bears its old, mid-1990s look and design. No single party has so far referred to web traffic, Google analytics, website speed, or placed systematic targeted ads, or any of the other standard operating practices and procedures of the digital era. In terms of the download speeds of the websites, the ranking as of July 2025 is 1)

Uganda Peoples Congress – B81 2) National Unity Platform – C78 3) Democratic Alliance – C77 4) Jeema – C77 5) Forum for Democratic Change – C73, and 6) NRM – D69. To explain this briefly, one of the most important attributes of a good website is download speed. Slow websites frustrate users and most tend to abandon slow sites.

To others, especially younger users, a slow website even suggests that it has a technical problem, and so it’s abandoned. Factors such as heavy photos and videos, broken links, and other design and content issues contribute to slowing down websites.

In ranking, A is the highest quality category, B is averagely good, although given the ocean of information and websites today’s Internet users have to navigate, even B quality website speeds are not good enough.

Then, C is well below average and category D is a poorly-performing website. The UPC’s website scores B81, not because it’s a high-quality site – its visual design and appearance is by far the worst – but because it’s so rudimentary, so lacking in today’s web visual basics like photo galleries and videos, that its speed is moderately fast compared with the other political parties.

Given all this, one has to wonder: If Uganda’s political class and all leading political parties did not learn any lessons from the 2020 social media campaign, if they still have not learnt some sophisticated digital marketing and imagery from countries such as the United States, if it still has not occurred to them to put IT and analytics expertise at the heart of their campaigns, are these the leaders and parties to entrust the country with in the digital era?

Are these the people required to meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of the digital 21st Century? The answer, for all political parties, is no. What this shows is that Uganda is still a basic country, at all levels of society.

Since independence in 1962, the focus of the political class and media has been on power, power-sharing, who’s holding what office, and who’s vying for what seat in Parliament. No attention was paid to the artistic and creative side to nation-building.

Horizons, sophistication, and creativity are limited, as are ambition and intellectual curiosity. We often blame the NRM government over the poor quality of public services and infrastructure, but the sub-par quality of the political parties’ websites shows that the government might, genuinely, know no better.

They might be genuine in their belief and argument that since 1986, they have lifted Uganda from a bad place. What is sub-standard by European or Japanese standards, Uganda’s political class perceives as proof of the rise into the middle-income bracket.

We are genuinely not an artistic, creative people. So, if our competitive political season is still conducted in the same basic way as the 1980 campaign, regardless of who wins in the 2026 presidential, parliamentary, and parish races, Uganda will remain woefully unprepared for the next wave of advanced technology – Artificial Intelligence.