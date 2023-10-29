Lillian Aber: We need more of this Kitgum Woman MP

There was light rain in Kampala on Thursday and, as expected, leading to serious flooding of Jinja Road. Also as expected, petty peeves started making noise about flood menace. They said Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the government have failed.

I sympathised with them at first, but then I remembered Kitgum Woman MP Lillian Aber. These crybabies are lucky MP Aber was too busy in Parliament to respond to them.

The other day the good MP told parents of missing people to take the Opposition to court. She said the Besigyes and Bobis are the ones who mobilised these people to go where they claim they were arrested.

I know someone with an acrid taste for diction, like this I-know-more lawyer, will call her names but Aber exudes pure brilliance whenever she says something.

This country would be Singapore with 10 Abers and I don’t know why we aren’t getting prophets like Kakande and Mbonye to petition God to multiply our Aber.

The world is grappling with Hamas-Gaza-Israel issues with everyone blaming someone. Aber would have asked those people why they were born in the first place. Yes, if they had not been born, they wouldn’t be in Gaza causing tiffs that invite missiles and whatnot.

In Aber’s voice, I say the Palestinians should have stopped producing, then we wouldn’t have them in Gaza to wind the Israelis. It’s strange that these people do not see that simple logic.

The other day some tourists were killed in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. Now the Cabinet has said a road be named after the victims. And, as expected, brain-farts at large are taking up arms on social media to fight the government over this.

These people don’t know where to direct their anger. Aber says to blame the ADF. If they had not done it, we wouldn’t even be talking about those tourists.

We need to look for these ADF rebels and blame them for inviting such proposals at a time we are trying to do away with foreign names on our roads.

Meanwhile, looking at how the government is keen to name a road after the tourists, I saw this cartoonist attempt a dunderhead’s comparison with UPDF soldiers killed by al-Shabaab.

He doodled all over X, wondering aloud if there are plans to name any roads after those men who died with honour for the national flag.

Then there are those who keep crying that poverty is alarming. People, you shouldn’t have been born here if you wanted to walk on padded roads. They even complain about potholes as they were born with roads.

The last time I checked, Aber was planning to remind those with a penchant for ranting and whining about our roads that they had no smooth tarmac in the womb and still enjoyed it for nine months.

And now you hear that MPs are walking out of the plenary because of 18 missing persons. As far as Aber is concerned, those guys could have landed on treasures and are still somewhere out there eating life with a big spoon.

There is just too much drama for one Lillian Aber to handle. We need 10 Abers to give this country the dream we had for it – of Singapore.