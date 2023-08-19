Make or break: How Museveni set his stall

President Museveni has warned investors in Kigezi Sub-region against exportation of iron ore, saying it will translate into loss of employment opportunities and revenue.

“I am told that these investors [who] export iron ore to other countries are paid $47 per tonne,” he started, adding, “These countries get about $600 per tonne after processing it. Tell these people to stop exporting our Iron ore,” Mr Museveni said.

The President was on Friday speaking as the chief guest at the belated International Youth Day national celebrations at Kigezi High School lower playground in Kabale Town.

The event was held under the theme, “Accelerating recovery from Covid-19 and full implementation of the 2030 agenda: The role of youth.”

“Uganda requires a population of wealth creators, but not leisure seekers. Countries like Japan, China and the USA became bigger economies because their people are hard working,” Mr Museveni said, adding, “Use the youth and women councils for ideological development. Tanzania is developed because its leaders concentrated on promoting uzarendo ideology.”

The President promised to boost the tourism industry in Uganda by constructing international airports in the country’s major tourism destinations of Kidepo, Queen Elizabeth and Bwindi impenetrable national parks. This, he said, will attract high-end tourists who would wish to visit these tourism magnets in the shortest possible time and return to their home countries.

Mr Museveni asked the youth to demonstrate a high degree of discipline as they lead a productive lifestyle by tapping into the sectors of commercial agriculture, manufacturing and processing, service provision in tourism and hotel industry, as well as innovations.

“You must resist the temptations of the youth who cannot add value to you. Invest in education to get knowledge and qualifications. You must avoid issues of sectarianism and working for the foreign agents. Be careful when choosing university courses because if you choose to study a degree in Latin, where will you get employment?” he advised before hastening to add that “university degrees in humanities can help one to become better in production i.e. commercial agriculture and manufacturing for purposes of job and wealth creation.”

President Museveni pledged to raise about $200 million for setting up a factory that will make papers out of bamboo.

Mr David Bahati, the junior Trade (industry and cooperatives) minister, said the government has already liaised with investors from Modern Steel Company to establish an iron ore processing factory in Rubanda District.

“We are grateful to the government for the Shs42 billion already invested in the Parish Development Model in Kigezi region of which Shs18 billion has been given to the youth. We are also grateful to the NRM government for increasing the number of processing factories from 81 when it came into power to 8,640 factories to date,” he said.

“Each of these factories now employs between 150 and 300 people. If more factories can be established, the issue of unemployment and wealth creation for national development will be achieved.”

Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender, Labour and Social Development minister, hailed the NRM government for supporting the youth through the existing programmes of wealth creation and innovations.

“Although there have been issues of recovering funds under the Youth Livelihood Programme, the government should continue supporting the programme for the benefit of the targeted groups,” Ms Amongi said, adding that youth leaders ought to keep a watchful eye on the funds.





background

The International Youth day recognises the need to integrate the youth as a key force for the transformation of their societies.

According to a draft concept note released on August 16 by the Naguru Teenage Health and Information Centre, Uganda has a predominantly young population. It shows that 48 percent of the population is aged 15 and below. The current population of Uganda is estimated at 41.58 million, growing at a rate of 3.0 percent. It is estimated to reach 69.75 million people by 2030.

The concept note further reveals that the population aged 30 and below is 76 percent of the population (31.6 million people).

“This young population presents a great opportunity for development if appropriate investments are made particularly in education, health and protection of young people,” the concept note reads, adding, “Conversely, if the appropriate investments are not made, young people are left in vulnerable situations affecting their health, well-being and overall development.”